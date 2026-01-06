كشف الصحفي الإيطالي الشهير فابريزو رومانو عن تحرك رسمي من نادي برشلونة للتعاقد مع ظهير أيمن نادي الهلال، البرتغالي جواو كانسيلو، على سبيل الإعارة، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.

وأوضح رومانو، عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن نادي برشلونة أرسل عرضاً رسمياً إلى الهلال لاستعارة كانسيلو، مع تحمل جزء بسيط من راتب اللاعب، مؤكداً أن المفاوضات لا تزال جارية بين الطرفين للتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي.

منافسة إنتر ورغبة اللاعب

وأضاف رومانو أن نادي إنتر ميلان توصل إلى اتفاق شفهي مع الهلال منذ الأسبوع الماضي لضم كانسيلو، مع احتمالية دخول المدافعين ستيفان دي فري أو فرانشيسكو أتشيربي ضمن الصفقة، إلا أن رغبة اللاعب تميل إلى العودة لصفوف برشلونة.

مدة العقد والقيمة السوقية

ويرتبط جواو كانسيلو بعقد مع الهلال يمتد حتى 30 يونيو 2027، وتُقدر قيمته السوقية بنحو 10 ملايين يورو، وفقاً لموقع «ترانسفير ماركت».