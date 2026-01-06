The famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that FC Barcelona has made an official move to sign the right-back of Al Hilal, Portuguese João Cancelo, on loan during the current winter transfer window.

Romano explained, via his account on the platform "X," that Barcelona has sent a formal offer to Al Hilal to loan Cancelo, while covering a small part of the player's salary, confirming that negotiations are still ongoing between the two parties to reach a final agreement.

Inter's Competition and the Player's Desire

Romano added that Inter Milan reached a verbal agreement with Al Hilal last week to acquire Cancelo, with the possibility of including defenders Stefan de Vrij or Francesco Acerbi in the deal; however, the player's desire leans towards returning to Barcelona.

Contract Duration and Market Value

João Cancelo is under contract with Al Hilal until June 30, 2027, and his market value is estimated at around 10 million euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.