Egypt's national team coach Hossam Hassan confirmed that his team does not fear any opponent in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, held in Morocco.

The Egyptian team began their campaign in the tournament with a hard-fought victory over Zimbabwe, winning 2-1, and is preparing to face South Africa tomorrow (Friday) in the second round of the group stage.

Hossam Hassan Challenges Everyone

Hassan said at the press conference preceding the match: "The Egyptian national team is ready to face any team in the tournament; we fear no one."

He added: "South Africa's playing style is similar to that of clubs, and we have faced their clubs several times represented by Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Pyramids, and we know them well. We triumphed over South Africa in the 1998 edition, and God willing, we will repeat this."

Challenges and Preparations

He continued: "The Africa Cup of Nations includes strong teams, and this is natural; it is not easy at all, but we are ready."

The coach indicated that the status of the injured duo, Mostafa Mohamed and Mohamed Hamdy, will be determined during today's training in preparation for the upcoming match.