أكد مدرب منتخب مصر حسام حسن أن منتخب بلاده لا يخشى أي منافس في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، المقامة في المغرب.

وافتتح منتخب مصر مشواره في البطولة بفوز صعب على زيمبابوي 2-1، ويستعد لمواجهة جنوب أفريقيا غداً (الجمعة) في الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات.

حسام حسن يتحدى الجميع

وقال حسن في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق اللقاء: «منتخب مصر جاهز لمواجهة أي منتخب في البطولة، لا نخشى أحداً».

وأضاف: «طريقة لعب جنوب أفريقيا متشابهة مع أسلوب الأندية، وقد واجهنا أنديتهم أكثر من مرة ممثلة في الأهلي والزمالك وبيراميدز، ونعرفهم جيداً، لقد تفوقنا على جنوب أفريقيا في نسخة 1998، وإن شاء الله نكرر هذا الأمر».

التحديات والاستعدادات

وتابع: «كأس الأمم الأفريقية تضم منتخبات قوية، وهذا أمر طبيعي، وليست سهلة على الإطلاق، لكننا جاهزون».

وأشار المدرب إلى أن موقف الثنائي المصاب، مصطفى محمد ومحمد حمدي، سيتم حسمه خلال مران اليوم استعداداً للمباراة القادمة.