بشخصية البطل وبقيادة نجوم دوري روشن، حقق المنتخب السنغالي انتصاراً عريضاً على نظيره البوتسواني بثلاثية نظيفة في مستهل مشواره القاري. مباراة شهدت سيطرة سنغالية مطلقة منذ الدقيقة الأولى، وترجمت تفوق «أسود التيرانغا» الفني والبدني فوق أرضية الميدان.
سيطرة مطلقة في الشوط الأول
بلغت السيطرة السنغالية ذروتها في الشوط الأول، وهو ما ترجمته لغة الأرقام بوضوح؛ إذ أطلق رفاق ساديو ماني 15 تسديدة، منها 8 كانت مباشرة بين الخشبات الثلاث، ما وضع حارس بوتسوانا تحت ضغط مستمر حتى لحظة هدف نيكو جاكسون.
في المقابل، عاش حارس الأهلي إدوارد ميندي شوطاً هادئاً تماماً، إذ لم تسجل بوتسوانا أي تسديدة على المرمى السنغالي، مكتفية بـ3 محاولات طائشة خارج الإطار.
تأكيد التفوق ورصاصة الرحمة
وعلى غرار الشوط الأول، حافظ «أسود التيرانغا» على سيطرتهم المطلقة فوق أرضية الميدان، مسيّرين اللقاء بهدوء وثقة تحت قيادة صخرة الهلال خاليدو كوليبالي. وبينما عجزت «الحمر الوحشية» عن فك شفرة الدفاع السنغالي أو تهديد مرماهم، عاد نيكو جاكسون ليضرب من جديد مسجلاً هدفه الشخصي الثاني.
ولم تتوقف الماكينة السنغالية عند هذا الحد، فبينما كانت المباراة تلفظ أنفاسها الأخيرة، وتحديداً في الدقيقة 90، نجح البديل شريف نداي في استغلال ارتباك دفاعي ليوقع على الهدف الثالث؛ رصاصة رحمة أكدت علو كعب السنغال ومنحت رفاق نجم النصر ساديو ماني أول ثلاث نقاط في رحلة الدفاع عن اللقب، بشباك نظيفة وأداء مرعب.
ليلة للتاريخ لـ«جدار الأهلي»
ولم تكن الثلاثية هي المكسب الوحيد، بل شهدت المباراة تدوين الحارس إدوارد ميندي اسمه في سجلات التاريخ؛ فبمحافظته على نظافة شباكه اليوم، أصبح أكثر حارس مرمى في تاريخ السنغال حفاظاً على نظافة الشباك في نهائيات كأس أمم أفريقيا برصيد 7 مباريات بالمناصفة مع توني سيلفا.
بهذا الاكتساح، تحصد السنغال أول ثلاث نقاط في مشوارها القاري، لتعلن بداية قوية ومثالية لرحلة البحث عن اللقب الأفريقي.
With the character of a champion and led by the stars of the Roshen League, the Senegalese national team achieved a resounding victory over their Botswana counterparts with a clean three-goal win at the start of their continental journey. The match witnessed absolute Senegalese dominance from the first minute, translating the technical and physical superiority of the "Lions of Teranga" on the field.
Absolute dominance in the first half
Senegal's control peaked in the first half, clearly reflected in the numbers; as Sadio Mane's teammates unleashed 15 shots, 8 of which were directly on target, putting the Botswana goalkeeper under constant pressure until Nico Jackson's goal.
In contrast, Al Ahly's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy experienced a completely calm half, as Botswana did not register any shots on the Senegalese goal, managing only 3 wild attempts off target.
Confirmation of superiority and the final blow
Like the first half, the "Lions of Teranga" maintained their absolute control on the field, managing the match with calmness and confidence under the leadership of Al Hilal's rock, Kalidou Koulibaly. While the "Wild Reds" failed to crack the Senegalese defense or threaten their goal, Nico Jackson struck again, scoring his second personal goal.
The Senegalese machine did not stop there; as the match was nearing its end, specifically in the 90th minute, substitute Sherrif Ndiaye capitalized on a defensive confusion to score the third goal—a final blow that confirmed Senegal's superiority and granted Sadio Mane's teammates their first three points in the title defense journey, with a clean sheet and a terrifying performance.
A historic night for the "Al Ahly Wall"
The three-goal win was not the only gain, as the match also saw goalkeeper Edouard Mendy etch his name in the history books; by keeping a clean sheet today, he became the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in Senegal's history at the Africa Cup of Nations, with a record of 7 matches, tied with Tony Silva.
With this overwhelming victory, Senegal collects its first three points in its continental journey, announcing a strong and perfect start to the quest for the African title.