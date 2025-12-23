بشخصية البطل وبقيادة نجوم دوري روشن، حقق المنتخب السنغالي انتصاراً عريضاً على نظيره البوتسواني بثلاثية نظيفة في مستهل مشواره القاري. مباراة شهدت سيطرة سنغالية مطلقة منذ الدقيقة الأولى، وترجمت تفوق «أسود التيرانغا» الفني والبدني فوق أرضية الميدان.


سيطرة مطلقة في الشوط الأول


بلغت السيطرة السنغالية ذروتها في الشوط الأول، وهو ما ترجمته لغة الأرقام بوضوح؛ إذ أطلق رفاق ساديو ماني 15 تسديدة، منها 8 كانت مباشرة بين الخشبات الثلاث، ما وضع حارس بوتسوانا تحت ضغط مستمر حتى لحظة هدف نيكو جاكسون.


في المقابل، عاش حارس الأهلي إدوارد ميندي شوطاً هادئاً تماماً، إذ لم تسجل بوتسوانا أي تسديدة على المرمى السنغالي، مكتفية بـ3 محاولات طائشة خارج الإطار.


تأكيد التفوق ورصاصة الرحمة


وعلى غرار الشوط الأول، حافظ «أسود التيرانغا» على سيطرتهم المطلقة فوق أرضية الميدان، مسيّرين اللقاء بهدوء وثقة تحت قيادة صخرة الهلال خاليدو كوليبالي. وبينما عجزت «الحمر الوحشية» عن فك شفرة الدفاع السنغالي أو تهديد مرماهم، عاد نيكو جاكسون ليضرب من جديد مسجلاً هدفه الشخصي الثاني.


ولم تتوقف الماكينة السنغالية عند هذا الحد، فبينما كانت المباراة تلفظ أنفاسها الأخيرة، وتحديداً في الدقيقة 90، نجح البديل شريف نداي في استغلال ارتباك دفاعي ليوقع على الهدف الثالث؛ رصاصة رحمة أكدت علو كعب السنغال ومنحت رفاق نجم النصر ساديو ماني أول ثلاث نقاط في رحلة الدفاع عن اللقب، بشباك نظيفة وأداء مرعب.


ليلة للتاريخ لـ«جدار الأهلي»


ولم تكن الثلاثية هي المكسب الوحيد، بل شهدت المباراة تدوين الحارس إدوارد ميندي اسمه في سجلات التاريخ؛ فبمحافظته على نظافة شباكه اليوم، أصبح أكثر حارس مرمى في تاريخ السنغال حفاظاً على نظافة الشباك في نهائيات كأس أمم أفريقيا برصيد 7 مباريات بالمناصفة مع توني سيلفا.


بهذا الاكتساح، تحصد السنغال أول ثلاث نقاط في مشوارها القاري، لتعلن بداية قوية ومثالية لرحلة البحث عن اللقب الأفريقي.