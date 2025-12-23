With the character of a champion and led by the stars of the Roshen League, the Senegalese national team achieved a resounding victory over their Botswana counterparts with a clean three-goal win at the start of their continental journey. The match witnessed absolute Senegalese dominance from the first minute, translating the technical and physical superiority of the "Lions of Teranga" on the field.



Absolute dominance in the first half



Senegal's control peaked in the first half, clearly reflected in the numbers; as Sadio Mane's teammates unleashed 15 shots, 8 of which were directly on target, putting the Botswana goalkeeper under constant pressure until Nico Jackson's goal.



In contrast, Al Ahly's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy experienced a completely calm half, as Botswana did not register any shots on the Senegalese goal, managing only 3 wild attempts off target.



Confirmation of superiority and the final blow



Like the first half, the "Lions of Teranga" maintained their absolute control on the field, managing the match with calmness and confidence under the leadership of Al Hilal's rock, Kalidou Koulibaly. While the "Wild Reds" failed to crack the Senegalese defense or threaten their goal, Nico Jackson struck again, scoring his second personal goal.



The Senegalese machine did not stop there; as the match was nearing its end, specifically in the 90th minute, substitute Sherrif Ndiaye capitalized on a defensive confusion to score the third goal—a final blow that confirmed Senegal's superiority and granted Sadio Mane's teammates their first three points in the title defense journey, with a clean sheet and a terrifying performance.



A historic night for the "Al Ahly Wall"



The three-goal win was not the only gain, as the match also saw goalkeeper Edouard Mendy etch his name in the history books; by keeping a clean sheet today, he became the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in Senegal's history at the Africa Cup of Nations, with a record of 7 matches, tied with Tony Silva.



With this overwhelming victory, Senegal collects its first three points in its continental journey, announcing a strong and perfect start to the quest for the African title.