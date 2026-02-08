تستعرض قوات أمن المنشآت لزوار جناح وزارة الداخلية بمعرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 المركبة ذاتية القيادة لحماية المنشآت الحيوية، وذلك بمدينة الرياض في الفترة من 8 إلى 12 فبراير الجاري.

وتحتوي المركبة على كاميرات مراقبة أمنية مدعومة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لتنفيذ مهمات حماية المنشآت الحيوية ذاتيًّا وتعزيز القدرات الأمنية.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن مشاركة قوات أمن المنشآت في جناح وزارة الداخلية لتقديم حلول تقنية أمنية وخدمية تعزز قدرات الوزارة التشغيلية المتكاملة في صناعة القرار والقيادة والسيطرة والذكاء التنبؤي وإدارة المشهد الأمني لحماية الإنسان، وكل من يعيش في أرض المملكة العربية السعودية، بما يحقق رسالتها نحو أمن ذكي ومتكامل ومستدام.