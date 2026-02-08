The Facilities Security Forces showcase the self-driving vehicle for the protection of vital facilities to visitors at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion at the World Defense Exhibition 2026, held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.

The vehicle is equipped with security surveillance cameras supported by artificial intelligence technologies to autonomously carry out missions for the protection of vital facilities and enhance security capabilities.

This participation of the Facilities Security Forces at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion aims to provide technological security and service solutions that enhance the ministry's integrated operational capabilities in decision-making, command and control, predictive intelligence, and managing the security landscape to protect individuals and everyone living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, fulfilling its mission towards smart, integrated, and sustainable security.