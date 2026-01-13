علّق مدرب منتخب مصر، حسام حسن، على الفيديو المتداول لنجم منتخب السنغال ساديو ماني وزملائه، قبل المواجهة المرتقبة بين المنتخبين غداً (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات دور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية المقامة حالياً في المغرب.
فيديو يثير الجدل على مواقع التواصل
وظهر ماني ورفاقه في الفيديو وهم يضعون شيئاً ما في الجيب وسط حالة من الضحك، وهو ما فسّره نشطاء مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي على أنه تصرف استفزازي موجّه للمنتخب المصري، وإشارة إلى سهولة التأهل إلى المباراة النهائية.
حسام حسن
حسام حسن: دليل خوف وقلق
وقال حسام حسن، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة السنغال: «هذا النوع من الاستفزازات يدل على القلق والخوف منا، وأنا سعيد بهذا الفيديو من المنافس لأنه دليل على خوفه من منتخب مصر، ولو لم يحدث هذا التصرف لكنت حزيناً».
وأضاف: «منتخب كوت ديفوار قام بالتصرف نفسه من قبل، ونجحنا في الرد داخل الملعب».
طريق المنتخبين إلى نصف النهائي
وكان منتخب مصر قد حقق فوزاً مثيراً على كوت ديفوار بنتيجة 3-2 في دور ربع النهائي، بينما تأهل المنتخب السنغالي إلى نصف النهائي بعد فوز صعب على مالي بهدف دون مقابل.
مواجهة ثأرية لـ«الفراعنة»
وتحمل مواجهة الغد طابعاً ثأرياً لمنتخب مصر، بعد خسارته نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2021 أمام منتخب السنغال، عقب اللجوء إلى ركلات الترجيح.
Egypt's national team coach, Hossam Hassan, commented on the circulated video of Senegal star Sadio Mane and his teammates, ahead of the anticipated match between the two teams tomorrow (Wednesday), in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations currently taking place in Morocco.
A Controversial Video on Social Media
Mane and his teammates appeared in the video putting something in their pockets while laughing, which social media activists interpreted as a provocative act directed at the Egyptian team, and a sign of the ease of qualifying for the final match.
حسام حسن
Hossam Hassan: Evidence of Fear and Anxiety
Hossam Hassan said during the press conference preceding the match against Senegal: "This kind of provocation indicates anxiety and fear of us, and I am happy with this video from the opponent because it is evidence of their fear of the Egyptian team, and if this behavior hadn't happened, I would have been sad."
He added: "The Ivory Coast team acted the same way before, and we succeeded in responding on the field."
The Path of Both Teams to the Semi-Finals
The Egyptian team achieved a thrilling victory over the Ivory Coast with a score of 3-2 in the quarter-finals, while the Senegalese team qualified for the semi-finals after a tough win over Mali by one goal to none.
A Vengeful Match for the "Pharaohs"
Tomorrow's match carries a vengeful tone for the Egyptian team, following their loss in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal, after going to penalties.