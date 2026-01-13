علّق مدرب منتخب مصر، حسام حسن، على الفيديو المتداول لنجم منتخب السنغال ساديو ماني وزملائه، قبل المواجهة المرتقبة بين المنتخبين غداً (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات دور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية المقامة حالياً في المغرب.

فيديو يثير الجدل على مواقع التواصل

وظهر ماني ورفاقه في الفيديو وهم يضعون شيئاً ما في الجيب وسط حالة من الضحك، وهو ما فسّره نشطاء مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي على أنه تصرف استفزازي موجّه للمنتخب المصري، وإشارة إلى سهولة التأهل إلى المباراة النهائية.

حسام حسن: دليل خوف وقلق

وقال حسام حسن، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة السنغال: «هذا النوع من الاستفزازات يدل على القلق والخوف منا، وأنا سعيد بهذا الفيديو من المنافس لأنه دليل على خوفه من منتخب مصر، ولو لم يحدث هذا التصرف لكنت حزيناً».

وأضاف: «منتخب كوت ديفوار قام بالتصرف نفسه من قبل، ونجحنا في الرد داخل الملعب».

طريق المنتخبين إلى نصف النهائي

وكان منتخب مصر قد حقق فوزاً مثيراً على كوت ديفوار بنتيجة 3-2 في دور ربع النهائي، بينما تأهل المنتخب السنغالي إلى نصف النهائي بعد فوز صعب على مالي بهدف دون مقابل.

مواجهة ثأرية لـ«الفراعنة»

وتحمل مواجهة الغد طابعاً ثأرياً لمنتخب مصر، بعد خسارته نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2021 أمام منتخب السنغال، عقب اللجوء إلى ركلات الترجيح.