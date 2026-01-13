Egypt's national team coach, Hossam Hassan, commented on the circulated video of Senegal star Sadio Mane and his teammates, ahead of the anticipated match between the two teams tomorrow (Wednesday), in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations currently taking place in Morocco.

A Controversial Video on Social Media

Mane and his teammates appeared in the video putting something in their pockets while laughing, which social media activists interpreted as a provocative act directed at the Egyptian team, and a sign of the ease of qualifying for the final match.

حسام حسن

Hossam Hassan: Evidence of Fear and Anxiety

Hossam Hassan said during the press conference preceding the match against Senegal: "This kind of provocation indicates anxiety and fear of us, and I am happy with this video from the opponent because it is evidence of their fear of the Egyptian team, and if this behavior hadn't happened, I would have been sad."

He added: "The Ivory Coast team acted the same way before, and we succeeded in responding on the field."

The Path of Both Teams to the Semi-Finals

The Egyptian team achieved a thrilling victory over the Ivory Coast with a score of 3-2 in the quarter-finals, while the Senegalese team qualified for the semi-finals after a tough win over Mali by one goal to none.

A Vengeful Match for the "Pharaohs"

Tomorrow's match carries a vengeful tone for the Egyptian team, following their loss in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal, after going to penalties.