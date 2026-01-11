The director of the Egyptian national football team, Ibrahim Hassan, revealed in a special statement to "Okaz" the behind-the-scenes of the coaching staff's success, led by his brother Hossam Hassan, in restoring confidence to star Mohamed Salah and helping him overcome the difficult psychological state he experienced before joining the African Cup of Nations 2025 camp, explaining that psychological support and new responsibilities were the key to bringing back the smile to the face of the team captain.

Frustration Before the Camp

Mohamed Salah experienced a difficult psychological state during the past period with Liverpool, due to his repeated sitting on the bench and his involvement in media disputes with his Dutch coach Arne Slot, which raised questions about his mental readiness before joining the national team camp.

The "Captain's" Touch

Ibrahim Hassan confirmed that his brother Hossam Hassan recognized early on the nature of the phase Salah was going through, treating him as the team leader rather than just a player, considering him the most important pillar within the national team.

Confidence and New Responsibilities

The team director explained that the coaching staff was keen to give Salah additional roles both on and off the field, aiming to motivate him and restore his self-confidence, noting that the player accepted those responsibilities with enthusiasm and succeeded in delivering his best performances during the tournament.

A Team with Family Spirit

He added that the positive atmosphere within the camp and the players' support for their captain significantly contributed to overcoming the difficult psychological state, which was reflected in Salah's own statements when he described the current camp as the best of his career, confirming that the team has become "one family."

Leading to the Semifinals

Mohamed Salah led the Egyptian national team to the semifinals of the 2025 African Cup of Nations after scoring a goal in the thrilling victory over Ivory Coast with a score of 3-2, setting up a highly anticipated match for the "Pharaohs" against the Senegal national team next Wednesday.

The Dream of the First Title

The captain of the Egyptian national team hopes to achieve his first continental title with the "Pharaohs," after losing the finals of the 2017 edition against Cameroon and the 2021 edition against Senegal, with his eyes set on leading the team to the African championship podium.