كشف مدير منتخب مصر الأول لكرة القدم إبراهيم حسن، في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، كواليس نجاح الجهاز الفني بقيادة شقيقه حسام حسن، في إعادة الثقة للنجم محمد صلاح وإخراجه من الحالة النفسية الصعبة التي مرّ بها قبل انضمامه لمعسكر كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، موضحاً أن الدعم النفسي والمسؤوليات الجديدة كانت مفتاح عودة الابتسامة إلى وجه قائد المنتخب.

إحباط قبل المعسكر

وعانى محمد صلاح حالة نفسية صعبة خلال الفترة الماضية مع نادي ليفربول، في ظل جلوسه المتكرر على مقاعد البدلاء، ودخوله في خلافات إعلامية مع مدربه الهولندي آرني سلوت، ما أثار تساؤلات حول جاهزيته الذهنية قبل الالتحاق بمعسكر المنتخب.

لمسة «العميد»

وأكد إبراهيم حسن أن شقيقه حسام حسن أدرك مبكراً طبيعة المرحلة التي يمر بها صلاح، فتعامل معه كقائد للفريق وليس مجرد لاعب، معتبراً إياه الركيزة الأهم داخل صفوف المنتخب.

ثقة ومسؤوليات جديدة

وأوضح مدير المنتخب أن الجهاز الفني حرص على منح صلاح أدواراً إضافية داخل الملعب وخارجه، بهدف تحفيزه واستعادة ثقته بنفسه، مشيراً إلى أن اللاعب تقبّل تلك المسؤوليات بحب، ونجح في تقديم أفضل مستوياته خلال البطولة.

منتخب بروح الأسرة

وأضاف أن الأجواء الإيجابية داخل المعسكر، والتفاف اللاعبين حول قائدهم، أسهما بشكل كبير في تجاوز الحالة النفسية الصعبة، وهو ما انعكس على تصريحات صلاح نفسه، حين وصف المعسكر الحالي بأنه الأفضل في مسيرته، مؤكداً أن المنتخب أصبح «أسرة واحدة».

قيادة إلى نصف النهائي

وقاد محمد صلاح منتخب مصر إلى الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، بعدما سجل هدفاً في الفوز المثير على كوت ديفوار بنتيجة 3-2، ليضرب «الفراعنة» موعداً مرتقباً مع منتخب السنغال، الأربعاء القادم.

حلم اللقب الأول

ويأمل قائد المنتخب المصري في تحقيق لقبه القاري الأول مع «الفراعنة»، بعد خسارته نهائي نسختي 2017 أمام الكاميرون و2021 أمام السنغال، واضعاً نصب عينيه قيادة المنتخب إلى منصة التتويج الأفريقية.