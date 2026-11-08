خرج آلاف الإكوادوريين إلى شوارع العاصمة كيتو، السبت، في مظاهرات تطالب برحيل الرئيس دانيال نوبوا، احتجاجا على سياسات حكومته في قطاعات التعليم والصحة والأمن، وسط اتساع التحركات الاحتجاجية إلى مدن أخرى في البلاد.

وشارك الآلاف في المسيرة التي نظمتها نقابات عمالية ومنظمات اجتماعية وطلابية، ورفعوا أعلام الإكوادور ولافتات تنتقد أداء الحكومة، مرددين هتافات تطالب نوبوا بالتنحي، فيما اتخذت السلطات إجراءات أمنية لتأمين مسار المظاهرة والمؤسسات الحكومية.

وانطلقت المسيرة من حديقة «لا ألاميدا» في العاصمة، واتجهت عبر شوارع وسط كيتو نحو مباني المحكمة الدستورية والنيابة العامة، رغم هطول الأمطار، وسط مشاركة ملحوظة من الشباب والطلاب ومرضى الكلى الذين طالبوا بتحسين الخدمات الصحية وتوفير الأدوية وعلاج المرضى المحتاجين إلى جلسات الغسيل الكلوي.

ولم تقتصر الاحتجاجات على العاصمة، إذ امتدت التحركات إلى 12 مدينة إكوادورية، بينها غواياكيل وكوينكا، حيث نظم محتجون تجمعات للمطالبة بتحسين الخدمات العامة، والاعتراض على تخفيضات الإنفاق المخصص للتعليم العالي، إلى جانب المطالبة بتوفير الرعاية الصحية وفرص العمل وتعزيز الأمن.

وقال رئيس جبهة العمال الموحدة خوسيه فيلافيسينسيو، في تصريحات لوكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، إن المتظاهرين خرجوا إلى الشوارع رفضا لسياسات الحكومة والمطالبة بالتعليم والصحة والحرية والديمقراطية، فيما تحدث ممثلون عن مرضى الكلى عن نقص الأدوية ومشكلات الحصول على العلاج في المستشفيات العامة.

كما حمل المشاركون لافتات تطالب بالإفراج عن المرشحة الرئاسية السابقة لويزا غونزاليس، القيادية في حركة «ثورة المواطنين» المعارضة، والتي تخضع للحبس الاحتياطي منذ 23 أكتوبر الماضي على خلفية تحقيق في اتهامات بغسل الأموال خلال حملتها الانتخابية عام 2023، وهي اتهامات لم يصدر فيها حكم قضائي نهائي.

وتحولت قضية غونزاليس إلى أحد محاور الاحتجاجات، إذ رفع أنصارها شعارات تطالب بإطلاق سراحها، معتبرين أن الإجراءات القضائية بحقها تستهدف المعارضة السياسية، في حين تبقى القضية منظورة أمام القضاء الإكوادوري.

تصاعد الخلاف بين الحكومة والمعارضة

وتأتي هذه المظاهرات في وقت تتصاعد فيه المواجهة بين حكومة نوبوا والقوى المعارضة، إذ اتهم الرئيس الإكوادوري، في تصريحات إذاعية الجمعة، الجهات المنظمة للاحتجاجات بتلقي تمويل من مصادر غير قانونية، محذرا من محاولات زعزعة الاستقرار، من دون تقديم أدلة على اتهاماته.

وفي المقابل، رفضت قيادات الحركة الاحتجاجية هذه الاتهامات، مؤكدة أن خروج المواطنين إلى الشوارع يأتي تعبيرا عن مطالب اجتماعية ومعيشية، وليس نتيجة تمويل من جهات خارجية أو غير قانونية.

ودافع نوبوا عن أداء حكومته، نافيا وجود أزمة في قطاعي الصحة والطاقة، وقال إن إدارته رفعت معدلات توظيف الشباب وخفضت الفقر إلى أدنى مستوياته في تاريخ البلاد، كما أكد زيادة المخصصات المالية للجامعات مقارنة بالحكومات السابقة.

وتكتسب الاحتجاجات أهمية سياسية إضافية مع اقتراب الانتخابات المحلية المقررة في 29 نوفمبر الجاري، في ظل التوتر بين الحكومة وحركة «ثورة المواطنين»، التي يقودها الرئيس الإكوادوري الأسبق رافائيل كوريا، وتعد أبرز القوى المعارضة لنوبوا.

وتواجه الحركة قيودا مرتبطة بتحقيق قضائي في تمويل حملتها الانتخابية لعام 2023، وهو ما أدى إلى عدم تمكنها من المشاركة في الانتخابات المحلية المقبلة، وفقا لتقارير إعلامية إكوادورية.

وتأتي هذه التطورات بعد سلسلة من التحركات الاحتجاجية التي بدأت أواخر أكتوبر الماضي، على خلفية مطالب بزيادة الإنفاق على التعليم والرعاية الصحية، والاعتراض على سياسات الحكومة الاقتصادية والأمنية، فيما أعلنت الجهات المنظمة اعتزامها مواصلة التعبئة والتظاهر خلال نوفمبر الجاري.