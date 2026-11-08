Thousands of Ecuadorians took to the streets of the capital, Quito, on Saturday in demonstrations calling for the resignation of President Daniel Noboa, protesting against his government's policies in the sectors of education, health, and security, as the protests spread to other cities in the country.

Thousands participated in the march organized by labor unions, social organizations, and student groups, raising Ecuadorian flags and banners criticizing the government's performance, chanting slogans demanding Noboa's resignation, while authorities took security measures to secure the route of the demonstration and government institutions.

The march began at "La Alameda" park in the capital and proceeded through the streets of downtown Quito towards the buildings of the Constitutional Court and the Public Prosecutor's Office, despite the rain, with notable participation from youth, students, and kidney patients who demanded improvements in health services and the provision of medications and treatment for patients needing dialysis sessions.

The protests were not limited to the capital, as movements extended to 12 Ecuadorian cities, including Guayaquil and Cuenca, where protesters organized gatherings to demand improvements in public services, objecting to cuts in higher education spending, as well as calling for healthcare provision, job opportunities, and enhanced security.

José Villavicencio, the head of the United Workers Front, stated in remarks to the Associated Press that the demonstrators took to the streets in rejection of government policies and to demand education, health, freedom, and democracy, while representatives of kidney patients spoke about the shortage of medications and issues with accessing treatment in public hospitals.

Participants also carried banners demanding the release of former presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez, a leader in the opposition "Citizen Revolution" movement, who has been in pre-trial detention since October 23 due to an investigation into allegations of money laundering during her 2023 election campaign, allegations for which no final judicial ruling has been issued.

The case of Gonzalez has become a focal point of the protests, as her supporters raised slogans calling for her release, considering that the judicial actions against her target political opposition, while the case remains pending before the Ecuadorian judiciary.

The Dispute Between the Government and Opposition Intensifies

These demonstrations come at a time when the confrontation between Noboa's government and opposition forces is escalating, as the Ecuadorian president accused the organizers of the protests in radio statements on Friday of receiving funding from illegal sources, warning of attempts to destabilize, without providing evidence for his accusations.

In response, leaders of the protest movement rejected these accusations, asserting that citizens taking to the streets is an expression of social and living demands, not a result of funding from foreign or illegal entities.

Noboa defended his government's performance, denying the existence of a crisis in the health and energy sectors, stating that his administration has increased youth employment rates and reduced poverty to its lowest levels in the country's history, while also confirming an increase in financial allocations for universities compared to previous governments.

The protests gain additional political significance with the upcoming local elections scheduled for November 29, amid tensions between the government and the "Citizen Revolution" movement, led by former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, which is considered the main opposition force to Noboa.

The movement faces restrictions related to a judicial investigation into the funding of its 2023 election campaign, which has prevented it from participating in the upcoming local elections, according to Ecuadorian media reports.

These developments follow a series of protests that began in late October, driven by demands for increased spending on education and healthcare, and objections to the government's economic and security policies, while the organizing entities announced their intention to continue mobilization and demonstrations throughout November.