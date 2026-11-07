تصاعدت التحركات اليمنية في عدد من العواصم الغربية، للمطالبة بتحرك دولي عاجل لإنهاء الحصار الذي تفرضه مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على مدينة تعز، ووقف الانتهاكات التي يتعرض لها سكانها، في ظل استمرار القيود على حركة المدنيين ووصول الغذاء والدواء والخدمات الأساسية.


وشهدت العاصمة البريطانية لندن، اليوم (السبت)، وقفة احتجاجية نظمها أبناء الجالية اليمنية أمام البرلمان البريطاني، بمشاركة يمنيين من عدد من المدن البريطانية والإيرلندية، للتنديد بحصار تعز وتسليط الضوء على الانتهاكات والجرائم التي ترتكبها المليشيا بحق المدنيين، خصوصاً في المحافظة.


وطالب المشاركون الحكومة البريطانية والمجتمع الدولي والأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الحقوقية والإنسانية بممارسة ضغوط فاعلة لإنهاء الحصار، وفتح الطرق بصورة آمنة ومستدامة، وحماية المدنيين، ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن الانتهاكات. وأكدوا أن استمرار معاناة تعز يستدعي تحركاً دولياً جاداً يضع حماية السكان وإنهاء معاناتهم في مقدمة الأولويات.

جانب من المظاهرات في بريطانيا

جانب من المظاهرات في بريطانيا


وشدد المحتجون على أهمية استمرار الحراك الشعبي والإعلامي للجاليات اليمنية في الخارج، لإيصال صوت أبناء اليمن إلى الرأي العام الدولي، وكشف التداعيات الإنسانية للحصار والقيود المفروضة على حركة السكان ووصول الإمدادات الأساسية.


وفي العاصمة النمساوية فيينا، نظم يمنيون وقفة احتجاجية أمام مبنى الأمم المتحدة، استعرضوا خلالها انتهاكات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية وحصارها المستمر لمدينة تعز، مطالبين المجتمع الدولي بتحمل مسؤولياته تجاه المدنيين الذين يتعرضون للقصف والتنكيل، فضلاً عن منع وصول الغذاء والدواء.

اليمنيون يحتجون امام الأمم المتحدة في فينا

اليمنيون يحتجون امام الأمم المتحدة في فينا


وأعلن المشاركون دعمهم للسلطة الشرعية، مطالبين إياها وتحالف دعم الشرعية بالاضطلاع بمسؤولياتهم تجاه اليمن عموماً وتعز على وجه الخصوص. وتخللت الوقفة كلمات ومعارض للصور وثقت جانباً من جرائم المليشيا، فيما دعا المحتجون الدول الأوروبية إلى تصنيفها منظمة إرهابية، وتشكيل تحالف دولي لإنقاذ الشعب اليمني، على غرار التحالف الدولي لمكافحة تنظيم داعش الإرهابي.


وفي الولايات المتحدة، نفذ أبناء الجالية اليمنية وقفة احتجاجية أمام البيت الأبيض، طالبوا خلالها الإدارة الأمريكية باتخاذ موقف داعم للشرعية اليمنية ومدينة تعز، والتحرك لإنهاء الحصار ووقف ما وصفوه بجرائم الإبادة التي يتعرض لها سكان المدينة.

أمام البيت الأبيض

أمام البيت الأبيض


وتأتي هذه التحركات في إطار حراك متواصل للجاليات اليمنية في الخارج، بهدف إبقاء قضية حصار تعز حاضرة أمام الحكومات والمنظمات الدولية، والضغط باتجاه إجراءات عملية تنهي معاناة المدنيين. وتواصل مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية جرائمها في تعز وتمنع وصول الماء والغذاء والدواء إلى المدنيين المحاصرين داخل المدينة، مما ينذر بكارثة إنسانية كبيرة، وسط صمت دولي مريب.