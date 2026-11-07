The Yemeni movements have escalated in several Western capitals, demanding urgent international action to end the siege imposed by the Houthi terrorist militia on the city of Taiz, and to stop the violations faced by its residents, amid ongoing restrictions on the movement of civilians and the delivery of food, medicine, and essential services.



Today (Saturday), a protest was held in the British capital, London, organized by members of the Yemeni community in front of the British Parliament, with the participation of Yemenis from several British and Irish cities, to condemn the siege of Taiz and highlight the violations and crimes committed by the militia against civilians, especially in the governorate.



The participants called on the British government, the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organizations to exert effective pressure to end the siege, open safe and sustainable routes, protect civilians, and hold accountable those responsible for the violations. They emphasized that the ongoing suffering in Taiz necessitates serious international action that prioritizes the protection of the population and the end of their suffering.

جانب من المظاهرات في بريطانيا



The protesters stressed the importance of continuing the popular and media movement of Yemeni communities abroad, to convey the voice of the Yemeni people to the international public opinion, and to reveal the humanitarian repercussions of the siege and the restrictions imposed on the movement of the population and the delivery of essential supplies.



In the Austrian capital, Vienna, Yemenis organized a protest in front of the United Nations building, during which they showcased the violations of the Houthi terrorist militia and its ongoing siege of the city of Taiz, demanding that the international community take responsibility for the civilians who are subjected to bombardment and mistreatment, as well as preventing the delivery of food and medicine.

اليمنيون يحتجون امام الأمم المتحدة في فينا



The participants announced their support for the legitimate authority, calling on it and the Coalition to Support Legitimacy to fulfill their responsibilities towards Yemen in general and Taiz in particular. The protest included speeches and exhibitions of images documenting some of the militia's crimes, while the protesters called on European countries to classify it as a terrorist organization and to form an international coalition to save the Yemeni people, similar to the international coalition against the ISIS terrorist organization.



In the United States, members of the Yemeni community held a protest in front of the White House, during which they called on the U.S. administration to take a supportive stance for the Yemeni legitimacy and the city of Taiz, and to act to end the siege and stop what they described as the genocide faced by the city's residents.

أمام البيت الأبيض



These movements come as part of a continuous effort by Yemeni communities abroad, aimed at keeping the issue of the Taiz siege present before governments and international organizations, and to pressure for practical measures that end the suffering of civilians. The Houthi terrorist militia continues its crimes in Taiz and prevents the delivery of water, food, and medicine to the civilians besieged inside the city, which warns of a major humanitarian disaster, amid disturbing international silence.