أكد مكتب الإعلام الدولي لدولة قطر، اليوم (السبت)، عدم صحة التصريحات المتداولة والمنسوبة إلى رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني، بشأن فشل التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيران.

وقال المكتب في بيان: «التقارير المتداولة عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والتي تزعم بأن معالي رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر صرح بما يفيد فشل توصل الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيران إلى اتفاق، هي تقارير عارية عن الصحة ومضللة».

وأضاف البيان: «تصريحات معاليه تعرضت لتحريف ممنهج من قبل أطراف تستفيد من استمرار الحرب وعدم الاستقرار في منطقتنا؛ إذ تبث حسابات وهمية عدداً كبيراً من هذه المزاعم بغرض إحباط المساعي الدبلوماسية والدفع باتجاه مزيد من التصعيد، وهو أمر ينطوي على قدر كبير من عدم المسؤولية. وقد أكد معاليه في تصريحاته بأن كلا الطرفين يواصلان العمل للتوصل إلى اتفاق».

وأوضح البيان أن الوساطة القطرية تستمر في التنسيق الوثيق مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيران لدعم المفاوضات الجارية.