The International Media Office of the State of Qatar confirmed today (Saturday) that the statements circulating and attributed to the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, regarding the failure to reach an agreement between the United States of America and Iran are not true.

The office stated in a statement: "The reports circulating on social media, which claim that His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar stated that the United States of America and Iran have failed to reach an agreement, are false and misleading."

The statement added: "His Excellency's remarks have been systematically distorted by parties that benefit from the continuation of war and instability in our region; as fake accounts broadcast a large number of these claims in order to undermine diplomatic efforts and push for further escalation, which is highly irresponsible. His Excellency has confirmed in his statements that both parties continue to work towards reaching an agreement."

The statement clarified that Qatari mediation continues to coordinate closely with the United States of America and Iran to support the ongoing negotiations.