As part of the ongoing humanitarian and developmental support that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides to the Yemeni people, the Shabwa Governorate witnessed today (Wednesday) the launch of a package of vital projects with generous and continuous support from the Kingdom, which included the sectors of social empowerment and water sustainability; aimed at alleviating the suffering of citizens and enhancing the infrastructure in Yemen.



Humanitarian Care and Support for Productivity



The Governor of Shabwa, Awad bin Al-Wazir, launched a project to distribute 200 electric wheelchairs for people with disabilities, and 200 sewing machines along with their accessories for poor and needy families, with generous support from the Kingdom, in an initiative aimed at economic and livelihood empowerment and providing sustainable sources of income.



The Governor of Shabwa emphasized the importance of this support in improving the quality of life for people with disabilities and facilitating their movement, in addition to empowering the beneficiary families to own production tools that provide them with dignified sources of income, praising the generous gesture and continuous brotherly support from the Saudi leadership, and appreciating the Kingdom's supportive positions towards the Yemeni people.



Meanwhile, the beneficiaries expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom, both leadership and people, for this initiative that addresses their daily needs.



Water Lifeline for 12,000 People



On the developmental front, the Deputy Governor of Shabwa, Ahmed Al-Daghari, launched the project to develop the water fields in the city of Nisab, with generous support from the Kingdom through its developmental arm, the "Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," which targets more than 12,000 people; to address the acute drought crisis and depletion of groundwater.

الكراسي المتنقلة



The developmental project includes drilling 3 artesian wells and equipping them with modern pumping systems, establishing a collection tank and a horizontal pump, and laying a pumping line from the "Al-Madeed" field to the city of Nisab, in addition to rehabilitating parts of the internal water network to enhance distribution efficiency and keep pace with population growth.



Appreciation of Saudi Development Support



The Deputy Governor of Shabwa valued the generous and continuous Saudi support for Shabwa Governorate in various sectors, affirming that the development of the water fields in Nisab is a strategic step that ends the suffering of thousands of residents and embodies the continuous Saudi commitment to support the service and vital sectors in Yemen, and to enhance the efficiency of basic services, which directly reflects on the stability of the daily lives of citizens.



For his part, the Director General of Nisab, Nasser Al-Majrahi, considered the project a pivotal step to secure the water resource in the city and develop the capabilities of distribution networks, appreciating the ongoing Saudi generosity through the developmental arm, the "Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," confirming that this strategic project translates the depth of the brotherly partnership and directly contributes to alleviating the suffering of citizens and improving the quality of vital services.