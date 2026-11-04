في إطار الدعم الإنساني والتنموي الأخوي المستمر الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية للشعب اليمني، شهدت محافظة شبوة اليوم (الأربعاء)، تدشين حزمة من المشاريع الحيوية بدعم سخي ومتواصل من المملكة، شملت قطاعي التمكين الاجتماعي والاستدامة المائية؛ بهدف تخفيف المعاناة عن كاهل المواطنين وتعزيز البنية التحتية باليمن.


رعاية إنسانية ودعم للإنتاجية


ودشّن محافظ شبوة عوض بن الوزير مشروع توزيع 200 كرسي متحرك كهربائي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، و200 ماكينة خياطة مع مستلزماتها للأسر الفقيرة والمحتاجة، بدعم سخي من المملكة، في مبادرة تستهدف التمكين المعيشي والاقتصادي وتوفير مصادر الدخل المستدامة.


وأكد محافظ شبوة أهمية هذا الدعم في تحسين جودة الحياة لذوي الإعاقة وتسهيل حركتهم، إلى جانب تمكين الأسر المستفيدة من امتلاك أدوات إنتاج توفر لها مصادر دخل كريمة، مشيداً باللفتة الكريمة والدعم الأخوي المستمر من القيادة السعودية، ومثمناً مواقف المملكة المساندة للشعب اليمني.


فيما عبّر المستفيدون عن عميق شكرهم وامتنانهم للمملكة قيادةً وشعباً على هذه المبادرة التي تلامس احتياجاتهم اليومية.


شريان مائي لـ 12 ألف نسمة


وعلى الصعيد التنموي، دشّن وكيل محافظة شبوة أحمد الدغاري مشروع تطوير حقول مياه مدينة نصاب، بدعم سخي من المملكة عبر ذراعها التنموي «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، والذي يستهدف أكثر من 12 ألف نسمة؛ لمعالجة أزمة الجفاف الحادة ونضوب المياه الجوفية.

الكراسي المتنقلة

الكراسي المتنقلة


ويشتمل المشروع التنموي على حفر 3 آبار ارتوازية وتجهيزها بمنظومات ضخ حديثة، وإنشاء خزان تجميعي ومضخة أفقية، ومد خط ضخ من حقل «المديد» إلى مدينة نصاب، إضافة إلى تأهيل أجزاء من شبكة المياه الداخلية لرفع كفاءة التوزيع ومواكبة التمدد السكاني.


تثمين الدعم السعودي التنموي


وثَمّن وكيل شبوة الدعم السعودي السخي والمتواصل لمحافظة شبوة في مختلف القطاعات، مؤكداً أن تطوير حقول مياه نصاب يُعد خطوة إستراتيجية تنهي معاناة آلاف السكان وتجسّد الحرص السعودي المستمر على دعم القطاعات الخدمية والحيوية باليمن، ورفع كفاءة الخدمات الأساسية بما ينعكس مباشرة على استقرار الحياة اليومية للمواطنين.


من جانبه، اعتبر مدير عام نصاب ناصر المجرحي المشروع خطوة محورية لتأمين المورد المائي بالمدينة وتطوير قدرات شبكات التوزيع، مثمناً السخاء السعودي المستمر عبر الذراع التنموي «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، مؤكداً أن هذا المشروع الاستراتيجي يترجم عمق الشراكة الأخوية، ويسهم بشكل مباشر في رفع المعاناة عن المواطنين وتحسين جودة الخدمات الحيوية.