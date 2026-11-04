“Record my words well”.. with these words, an Egyptian clothing merchant concluded a call with one of his friends, after talking about his feeling of impending departure and requesting to document their conversation, before he passed away just a few hours later.

The incident took place in the Edfo Center in Aswan Governorate, southern Egypt, where details of the merchant's last call with his friend circulated, during which he revealed that he had finalized his will and settled his financial obligations, confirming a feeling that had accompanied him in the last days.

During the call, the man asked his friend to record what was being said between them, and he also advised him to place a water cooler in the street as a charitable act after his death, indicating that a feeling of nearing departure had been with him for about ten days.

Only hours after that call, his death was announced, turning his last words into a topic of conversation among his family, friends, and the local community, who recalled the details of the poignant call.

The merchant, who was over forty years old, was known for managing a clothing store in Edfo, and he was also married and a father of two children. He was well-regarded among his acquaintances for his good character and kind dealings.

The details of the last call brought his story back to the forefront among the residents of the center, who shared his tale accompanied by expressions of sorrow and prayers, affirming the good reputation he had and his positive relationships with everyone.