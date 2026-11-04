«سجل كلامي جيدًا».. بهذه الكلمات اختتم تاجر ملابس مصري مكالمةً مع أحد أصدقائه، بعدما تحدث عن شعوره بقرب رحيله وطلب توثيق حديثه، قبل أن يفارق الحياة بعد ساعات قليلة.

وشهد مركز إدفو بمحافظة أسوان الواقعة جنوبي مصر تداول تفاصيل المكالمة الأخيرة التي أجراها التاجر مع صديقه، والتي كشف خلالها أنه أنهى وصيته وصفّى التزاماته المالية، مؤكدًا إحساسًا ظل يرافقه خلال الأيام الأخيرة.

وخلال الاتصال، طلب الرجل من صديقه تسجيل ما يدور بينهما، كما أوصاه بوضع مبرد مياه في الشارع صدقةً جاريةً بعد وفاته، مشيرًا إلى أن شعورًا بقرب الرحيل لازمه لنحو عشرة أيام.

ولم تمضِ سوى ساعات على تلك المكالمة حتى أُعلن عن وفاته، لتتحول كلماته الأخيرة إلى حديث متداول بين أسرته وأصدقائه وأهالي المنطقة الذين استذكروا تفاصيل الاتصال المؤثر.

وعُرف التاجر، الذي تجاوز الأربعين من عمره، بإدارته محلًا لبيع الملابس في إدفو، كما كان متزوجًا وأبًا لطفلين، واشتهر بين معارفه بحسن السيرة والتعامل الطيب.

وأعادت تفاصيل المكالمة الأخيرة سيرته إلى الواجهة بين أهالي المركز، الذين تداولوا قصته مصحوبة بعبارات الحزن والدعاء، مؤكدين ما كان يتمتع به من سمعة طيبة وعلاقات حسنة مع الجميع.