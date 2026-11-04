شهدت جبهات القتال في اليمن، (الأربعاء)، تصعيداً ميدانياً متزامناً في محافظات لحج وتعز والجوف، مع استمرار المواجهات بين القوات الحكومية ومليشيا الحوثي، وسط إعلان الجيش تحقيق تقدم ميداني واستعادة مواقع إستراتيجية وتكبيد المليشيا خسائر بشرية ومادية، والتي اعترفت بمقتل 86 من عناصرها بينهم 31 ضابطاً هذا الأسبوع.


في محافظة لحج، استعادت القوات الحكومية السيطرة على جبل «إرف» الاستراتيجي في مديرية المقاطرة، عقب مواجهات عنيفة مع الحوثيين، بالتزامن مع اشتباكات في منطقتي الزريقة والمجزاع ومناطق التماس بين مديريتي المقاطرة والمضاربة. وأفادت مصادر ميدانية بسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوف الحوثيين، ونقل عدد منهم باتجاه محافظة تعز.


وفي تعز، واصلت القوات الحكومية والمقاومة الشعبية عملياتها في عدد من الجبهات، ونفذت كميناً استهدف عناصر حوثية، أسفر عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى، بالتزامن مع ضربات جوية استهدفت تجمعات وآليات عسكرية للمليشيا في جبهتي الأقروض والربيعي، وفق مصادر عسكرية.


أما في محافظة الجوف، فأعلنت قوات الطوارئ تأمين سلسلة جبال الدحيضة بالكامل، ومواصلة العمليات العسكرية شرقي مدينة الحزم، بالتزامن مع تمشيط المواقع المستعادة وإزالة الألغام والعبوات الناسفة التي زرعها الحوثيون، فيما تواصل القوات الحكومية تقدمها باتجاه مواقع المليشيا وتحصيناتها.


وفي سياق متصل، أعلن المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية، العقيد ماجد النزيلي، تنفيذ 1208 عمليات استهداف لمواقع وتحركات وتعزيزات الحوثيين خلال الفترة المعلنة، باستخدام الطيران الحربي والمسيّر والمدفعية والراجمات، مشيراً إلى تحييد نحو 370 من قيادات الجماعة وعناصرها، وتدمير وإعطاب قرابة 120 آلية وعربة ومعدة عسكرية.

محمد الشامي

محمد الشامي


في غضون ذلك، أعلنت السفارة الأمريكية لدى اليمن على منصة إكس، أن الموظف الأممي محمد الشامي الذي أعلن وفاته، تعرض للقتل على أيدي الحوثيين أثناء احتجازه في سجونهم بصنعاء.


وأضافت: «قتل الشامي، الموظف في مكتب الأمم المتحدة لحقوق الإنسان والأب لثلاثة أطفال، على أيدي الحوثيين أثناء احتجازه لديهم». وأكدت أن الشامي لم يسمح له بتلقي أي زيارة ولا حتى بإجراء اتصال هاتفي مع أسرته أثناء احتجازه.


واتهمت السفارة الحوثيين بأنهم أخفوا جثمان الشامي لأشهر بعد وفاته، حيث احتفظوا به في ثلاجة الموتى بصنعاء، بينما كانوا يزعمون أنه بخير. ودعا البيان مليشيا الحوثي إلى الإفراج الفوري وغير المشروط عن جميع موظفي الأمم المتحدة والبعثات الدبلوماسية والمنظمات الإنسانية المحتجزين لديهم.


وكانت الأمم المتحدة أعلنت (السبت) الماضي وفاة محمد إبراهيم محمد الشامي، الموظف في مفوضية الأمم المتحدة السامية لحقوق الإنسان أثناء فترة احتجازه في سجون الحوثيين بصنعاء.