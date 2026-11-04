شهدت جبهات القتال في اليمن، (الأربعاء)، تصعيداً ميدانياً متزامناً في محافظات لحج وتعز والجوف، مع استمرار المواجهات بين القوات الحكومية ومليشيا الحوثي، وسط إعلان الجيش تحقيق تقدم ميداني واستعادة مواقع إستراتيجية وتكبيد المليشيا خسائر بشرية ومادية، والتي اعترفت بمقتل 86 من عناصرها بينهم 31 ضابطاً هذا الأسبوع.
4 نوفمبر 2026 - 14:29
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آخر تحديث 4 نوفمبر 2026 - 14:29
شهدت جبهات القتال في اليمن، (الأربعاء)، تصعيداً ميدانياً متزامناً في محافظات لحج وتعز والجوف، مع استمرار المواجهات بين القوات الحكومية ومليشيا الحوثي، وسط إعلان الجيش تحقيق تقدم ميداني واستعادة مواقع إستراتيجية وتكبيد المليشيا خسائر بشرية ومادية، والتي اعترفت بمقتل 86 من عناصرها بينهم 31 ضابطاً هذا الأسبوع.
في محافظة لحج، استعادت القوات الحكومية السيطرة على جبل «إرف» الاستراتيجي في مديرية المقاطرة، عقب مواجهات عنيفة مع الحوثيين، بالتزامن مع اشتباكات في منطقتي الزريقة والمجزاع ومناطق التماس بين مديريتي المقاطرة والمضاربة. وأفادت مصادر ميدانية بسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوف الحوثيين، ونقل عدد منهم باتجاه محافظة تعز.
وفي تعز، واصلت القوات الحكومية والمقاومة الشعبية عملياتها في عدد من الجبهات، ونفذت كميناً استهدف عناصر حوثية، أسفر عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى، بالتزامن مع ضربات جوية استهدفت تجمعات وآليات عسكرية للمليشيا في جبهتي الأقروض والربيعي، وفق مصادر عسكرية.
أما في محافظة الجوف، فأعلنت قوات الطوارئ تأمين سلسلة جبال الدحيضة بالكامل، ومواصلة العمليات العسكرية شرقي مدينة الحزم، بالتزامن مع تمشيط المواقع المستعادة وإزالة الألغام والعبوات الناسفة التي زرعها الحوثيون، فيما تواصل القوات الحكومية تقدمها باتجاه مواقع المليشيا وتحصيناتها.
وفي سياق متصل، أعلن المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية، العقيد ماجد النزيلي، تنفيذ 1208 عمليات استهداف لمواقع وتحركات وتعزيزات الحوثيين خلال الفترة المعلنة، باستخدام الطيران الحربي والمسيّر والمدفعية والراجمات، مشيراً إلى تحييد نحو 370 من قيادات الجماعة وعناصرها، وتدمير وإعطاب قرابة 120 آلية وعربة ومعدة عسكرية.
محمد الشامي
في غضون ذلك، أعلنت السفارة الأمريكية لدى اليمن على منصة إكس، أن الموظف الأممي محمد الشامي الذي أعلن وفاته، تعرض للقتل على أيدي الحوثيين أثناء احتجازه في سجونهم بصنعاء.
وأضافت: «قتل الشامي، الموظف في مكتب الأمم المتحدة لحقوق الإنسان والأب لثلاثة أطفال، على أيدي الحوثيين أثناء احتجازه لديهم». وأكدت أن الشامي لم يسمح له بتلقي أي زيارة ولا حتى بإجراء اتصال هاتفي مع أسرته أثناء احتجازه.
واتهمت السفارة الحوثيين بأنهم أخفوا جثمان الشامي لأشهر بعد وفاته، حيث احتفظوا به في ثلاجة الموتى بصنعاء، بينما كانوا يزعمون أنه بخير. ودعا البيان مليشيا الحوثي إلى الإفراج الفوري وغير المشروط عن جميع موظفي الأمم المتحدة والبعثات الدبلوماسية والمنظمات الإنسانية المحتجزين لديهم.
وكانت الأمم المتحدة أعلنت (السبت) الماضي وفاة محمد إبراهيم محمد الشامي، الموظف في مفوضية الأمم المتحدة السامية لحقوق الإنسان أثناء فترة احتجازه في سجون الحوثيين بصنعاء.
The battlefronts in Yemen witnessed a simultaneous escalation on Wednesday in the provinces of Lahij, Taiz, and Al-Jawf, with ongoing confrontations between government forces and the Houthi militia. The army announced that it had made field progress, regained strategic positions, and inflicted human and material losses on the militia, which acknowledged the death of 86 of its members, including 31 officers, this week.
In Lahij province, government forces regained control of the strategic "Irf" mountain in the Al-Maqatirah district after intense clashes with the Houthis, coinciding with skirmishes in the Al-Zarqiyah and Al-Majza' areas and the contact zones between the Al-Maqatirah and Al-Mudharabah districts. Field sources reported casualties among the Houthis, with several being transported towards Taiz province.
In Taiz, government forces and popular resistance continued their operations on several fronts, executing an ambush targeting Houthi elements, resulting in casualties, alongside airstrikes targeting the militia's gatherings and military vehicles in the Al-Aqroud and Al-Rubai' fronts, according to military sources.
In Al-Jawf province, emergency forces announced the complete securing of the Al-Duhaydah mountain range and the continuation of military operations east of the city of Al-Hazm, coinciding with the clearing of recovered sites and the removal of landmines and explosive devices planted by the Houthis, while government forces continued their advance towards the militia's positions and fortifications.
In a related context, the spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Colonel Majid Al-Nazili, announced the execution of 1,208 targeting operations against Houthi sites, movements, and reinforcements during the declared period, using warplanes, drones, artillery, and rocket launchers, indicating the neutralization of about 370 of the group's leaders and members, and the destruction and damage of nearly 120 military vehicles and equipment.
محمد الشامي
Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Yemen announced on X platform that the UN employee Mohammed Al-Shami, whose death was announced, was killed by the Houthis while being held in their prisons in Sana'a.
It added: "Al-Shami, an employee of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and a father of three children, was killed by the Houthis while in their custody." It confirmed that Al-Shami was not allowed to receive any visits or even make a phone call to his family during his detention.
The embassy accused the Houthis of hiding Al-Shami's body for months after his death, keeping it in a morgue in Sana'a while claiming he was fine. The statement called on the Houthi militia to immediately and unconditionally release all United Nations employees, diplomatic missions, and humanitarian organizations held in their custody.
The United Nations announced last Saturday the death of Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Shami, an employee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, during his detention in Houthi prisons in Sana'a.