أطاحت الديمقراطية جينا هينوهوسا، بحاكم ولاية تكساس الجمهوري جريج أبوت، وحققت فوزاً تاريخياً، لتصبح أول امرأةً من أصول لاتينية تتولى المنصب، وأول ديمقراطية تحكم الولاية منذ أكثر من ثلاثة عقود، في تحول سياسي لافت يهدد المعقل الجمهوري الأهم في الولايات المتحدة.


ويمثل فوز هينوهوسا 52 عاماً، ضربةً للجمهوريين وأحد أبرز حلفاء الرئيس دونالد ترمب، بعدما احتفظ الحزب بالمنصب منذ تسعينيات القرن الماضي. وجاء الانتصار ضمن مكاسب ديمقراطية أوسع في تكساس، شملت فوز جيمس تالاريكو بمقعد الولاية في مجلس الشيوخ، متغلباً على الجمهوري كين باكستون.


وقالت هينوهوسا لأنصارها في أوستن: «لم يزعجني يوماً أنهم شككوا في قدرتي، بل أزعجني أنهم شككوا في قدرتنا جميعاً»، مؤكدةً ثقتها بقدرة سكان الولاية على إحداث التغيير.


ورغم محدودية موارد حملتها وشهرتها السياسية مقارنةً بمنافسها، نجحت هينوهوسا في بناء خطاباً شعبوياً ركز على مكافحة الفساد وانتقاد التوسع في مراكز بيانات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مستفيدةً من الزخم الديمقراطي في الانتخابات.


وجاء فوزها رغم إنفاق حملة أبوت نحو 180 مليون دولار منذ العام الماضي، فضلاً عن إنفاق الملياردير إيلون ماسك عشرات الملايين لدعم الجمهوريين، في نتيجة أظهرت أن التفوق المالي لم يكن كافياً لحسم السباق.


وعكست النتيجة تحولاً في المزاج الانتخابي، خصوصاً أنها جاءت بعد عامين فقط من فوز ترمب في الولاية بفارق تجاوز 10 نقاط مئوية، ما يثير تساؤلات بشأن تأثير السياسات الجمهورية على الناخبين.


وسارع ترمب إلى تحميل أبوت مسؤولية الخسارة، واصفاً إياه بأنه أصبح «جمهورياً بالاسم فقط»، فيما أقر الحاكم بهزيمته، وأعلن اتصاله بهينوهوسا لتهنئتها والتعهد بتسهيل انتقال السلطة.


ويكتسب الفوز أهميةً تتجاوز حدود تكساس، باعتبارها من أكبر الولايات وأكثرها تأثيراً في الانتخابات الرئاسية، ويفتح الباب أمام مراجعة السياسات المتعلقة بالهجرة والإجهاض، التي شهدت تشدداً خلال سنوات حكم الجمهوريين.


وتعيد النتيجة إلى الأذهان فوز الديمقراطية آن ريتشاردز عام 1990، آخر مرة وصل فيها ديمقراطي إلى منصب حاكم تكساس، وتمنح الحزب الديمقراطي دفعةً سياسيةً جديدةً في معركة إعادة رسم الخريطة الانتخابية الأمريكية.