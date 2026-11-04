أطاحت الديمقراطية جينا هينوهوسا، بحاكم ولاية تكساس الجمهوري جريج أبوت، وحققت فوزاً تاريخياً، لتصبح أول امرأةً من أصول لاتينية تتولى المنصب، وأول ديمقراطية تحكم الولاية منذ أكثر من ثلاثة عقود، في تحول سياسي لافت يهدد المعقل الجمهوري الأهم في الولايات المتحدة.
ويمثل فوز هينوهوسا 52 عاماً، ضربةً للجمهوريين وأحد أبرز حلفاء الرئيس دونالد ترمب، بعدما احتفظ الحزب بالمنصب منذ تسعينيات القرن الماضي. وجاء الانتصار ضمن مكاسب ديمقراطية أوسع في تكساس، شملت فوز جيمس تالاريكو بمقعد الولاية في مجلس الشيوخ، متغلباً على الجمهوري كين باكستون.
وقالت هينوهوسا لأنصارها في أوستن: «لم يزعجني يوماً أنهم شككوا في قدرتي، بل أزعجني أنهم شككوا في قدرتنا جميعاً»، مؤكدةً ثقتها بقدرة سكان الولاية على إحداث التغيير.
ورغم محدودية موارد حملتها وشهرتها السياسية مقارنةً بمنافسها، نجحت هينوهوسا في بناء خطاباً شعبوياً ركز على مكافحة الفساد وانتقاد التوسع في مراكز بيانات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مستفيدةً من الزخم الديمقراطي في الانتخابات.
وجاء فوزها رغم إنفاق حملة أبوت نحو 180 مليون دولار منذ العام الماضي، فضلاً عن إنفاق الملياردير إيلون ماسك عشرات الملايين لدعم الجمهوريين، في نتيجة أظهرت أن التفوق المالي لم يكن كافياً لحسم السباق.
وعكست النتيجة تحولاً في المزاج الانتخابي، خصوصاً أنها جاءت بعد عامين فقط من فوز ترمب في الولاية بفارق تجاوز 10 نقاط مئوية، ما يثير تساؤلات بشأن تأثير السياسات الجمهورية على الناخبين.
وسارع ترمب إلى تحميل أبوت مسؤولية الخسارة، واصفاً إياه بأنه أصبح «جمهورياً بالاسم فقط»، فيما أقر الحاكم بهزيمته، وأعلن اتصاله بهينوهوسا لتهنئتها والتعهد بتسهيل انتقال السلطة.
ويكتسب الفوز أهميةً تتجاوز حدود تكساس، باعتبارها من أكبر الولايات وأكثرها تأثيراً في الانتخابات الرئاسية، ويفتح الباب أمام مراجعة السياسات المتعلقة بالهجرة والإجهاض، التي شهدت تشدداً خلال سنوات حكم الجمهوريين.
وتعيد النتيجة إلى الأذهان فوز الديمقراطية آن ريتشاردز عام 1990، آخر مرة وصل فيها ديمقراطي إلى منصب حاكم تكساس، وتمنح الحزب الديمقراطي دفعةً سياسيةً جديدةً في معركة إعادة رسم الخريطة الانتخابية الأمريكية.
Democracy has ousted Gina Hinojosa, the Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, achieving a historic victory to become the first Latina woman to hold the position and the first Democrat to govern the state in over three decades, in a remarkable political shift that threatens the most significant Republican stronghold in the United States.
Hinojosa's victory at 52 years old represents a blow to the Republicans and one of President Donald Trump's most prominent allies, as the party has held the position since the 1990s. This win is part of broader Democratic gains in Texas, including James Talarico's victory for a state Senate seat, defeating Republican Ken Paxton.
Hinojosa told her supporters in Austin: “I was never bothered that they doubted my ability; what bothered me was that they doubted our ability,” affirming her confidence in the residents of the state to bring about change.
Despite limited campaign resources and political fame compared to her opponent, Hinojosa succeeded in building a populist message focused on combating corruption and criticizing the expansion of artificial intelligence data centers, benefiting from the Democratic momentum in the elections.
Her victory came despite Abbott's campaign spending nearly $180 million since last year, in addition to billionaire Elon Musk spending tens of millions to support Republicans, in a result that showed financial superiority was not enough to secure the race.
The outcome reflected a shift in electoral mood, especially as it came just two years after Trump won the state by more than 10 percentage points, raising questions about the impact of Republican policies on voters.
Trump quickly blamed Abbott for the loss, describing him as having become “a Republican in name only,” while the governor acknowledged his defeat and announced he had called Hinojosa to congratulate her and pledged to facilitate the transition of power.
The victory holds significance beyond Texas, as it is one of the largest and most influential states in presidential elections, opening the door for a review of policies related to immigration and abortion, which have tightened during Republican rule.
This result recalls the victory of Democrat Ann Richards in 1990, the last time a Democrat reached the position of Governor of Texas, and gives the Democratic Party a new political boost in the battle to redraw the American electoral map.