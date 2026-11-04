Democracy has ousted Gina Hinojosa, the Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, achieving a historic victory to become the first Latina woman to hold the position and the first Democrat to govern the state in over three decades, in a remarkable political shift that threatens the most significant Republican stronghold in the United States.



Hinojosa's victory at 52 years old represents a blow to the Republicans and one of President Donald Trump's most prominent allies, as the party has held the position since the 1990s. This win is part of broader Democratic gains in Texas, including James Talarico's victory for a state Senate seat, defeating Republican Ken Paxton.



Hinojosa told her supporters in Austin: “I was never bothered that they doubted my ability; what bothered me was that they doubted our ability,” affirming her confidence in the residents of the state to bring about change.



Despite limited campaign resources and political fame compared to her opponent, Hinojosa succeeded in building a populist message focused on combating corruption and criticizing the expansion of artificial intelligence data centers, benefiting from the Democratic momentum in the elections.



Her victory came despite Abbott's campaign spending nearly $180 million since last year, in addition to billionaire Elon Musk spending tens of millions to support Republicans, in a result that showed financial superiority was not enough to secure the race.



The outcome reflected a shift in electoral mood, especially as it came just two years after Trump won the state by more than 10 percentage points, raising questions about the impact of Republican policies on voters.



Trump quickly blamed Abbott for the loss, describing him as having become “a Republican in name only,” while the governor acknowledged his defeat and announced he had called Hinojosa to congratulate her and pledged to facilitate the transition of power.



The victory holds significance beyond Texas, as it is one of the largest and most influential states in presidential elections, opening the door for a review of policies related to immigration and abortion, which have tightened during Republican rule.



This result recalls the victory of Democrat Ann Richards in 1990, the last time a Democrat reached the position of Governor of Texas, and gives the Democratic Party a new political boost in the battle to redraw the American electoral map.