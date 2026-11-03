يتوجه ملايين الأمريكيون، اليوم الثلاثاء، إلى صناديق الاقتراع للمشاركة في انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس، في استحقاق يرسم ملامح موازين القوى السياسية في واشنطن، ويضع أجندة الرئيس دونالد ترمب أمام اختبار حاسم، بعد عامين من سيطرة الجمهوريين على البيت الأبيض.
وتشمل الانتخابات جميع مقاعد مجلس النواب البالغ عددها 435 مقعداً، وثلث مقاعد مجلس الشيوخ البالغة 100 مقعد، وسط منافسة محتدمة بين الجمهوريين والديمقراطيين، قد تفتح الباب أمام استعادة الديمقراطيين السيطرة على أحد المجلسين أو كليهما، بما ينعكس على قدرة الإدارة الأمريكية على تمرير سياساتها خلال العامين المتبقيين من ولاية ترمب.
57 مليون ناخب يصوتون مبكراً
وأظهرت بيانات مختبر الانتخابات بجامعة فلوريدا أن نحو 57 مليون أمريكي أدلوا بأصواتهم مبكراً حتى الاثنين، متجاوزين مستويات المشاركة المسجلة خلال الفترة نفسها من انتخابات 2022.
وفي 27 ولاية تتوافر فيها بيانات التسجيل الحزبي، شكل الديمقراطيون نحو 43% من المصوتين مبكراً، مقابل 32% للجمهوريين.
وتتصدر كلفة المعيشة والاقتصاد اهتمامات الناخبين، في ظل تراجع معدلات تأييد ترمب، وتأثر أسعار الطاقة والبنزين بتداعيات حرب إيران، إلى جانب الجدل بشأن الرسوم الجمركية. وحاول الرئيس الجمهوري خلال الأسابيع الماضية حشد التأييد لمرشحي حزبه، والتعهد بخفض أسعار الطاقة وتقديم شيكات بقيمة 5 آلاف دولار إذا احتفظ الجمهوريون بالسيطرة على الكونغرس.
مجلس النواب.. استعادة الديمقراطيين للأغلبية
يتطلب الفوز بأغلبية مجلس النواب الحصول على 218 مقعداً. ويملك الجمهوريون حالياً 218 مقعداً، مقابل 214 للديمقراطيين، ما يجعل خسارة مقاعد محدودة كافية لتغيير موازين المجلس.
وتشير استطلاعات الرأي وتقديرات مراكز متابعة الانتخابات إلى احتمال استعادة الديمقراطيين السيطرة على المجلس، فيما يتركز الاهتمام على حجم المكاسب المحتملة، والدوائر المتأرجحة في نيويورك وميشيجان وفلوريدا وتكساس.
ولايات ترسم خريطة مجلس الشيوخ
تبدو المنافسة على مجلس الشيوخ أكثر تعقيداً، إذ يحتاج الديمقراطيون إلى قلب أربعة مقاعد جمهورية لتحقيق أغلبية 51 مقعداً، فيما يستطيع الجمهوريون الاحتفاظ بالسيطرة عند 50 مقعداً، مستفيدين من الصوت المرجح لنائب الرئيس جي دي فانس عند التعادل.
وتتركز أبرز المنافسات في سبع ولايات هي: تكساس، وألاسكا، وميشيجان، وأيوا، وكانساس، وأوهايو، ومين، وسط تأثير واضح للملف الاقتصادي في توسيع نطاق المنافسة إلى ولايات اعتُبرت تقليدياً معاقل جمهورية.
ميشيجان ومين.. سباقات مفتوحة
في ميشيجان، يخوض الديمقراطي عبدول السيد مواجهة مع الجمهوري مايك روجرز، في سباق اكتسب أهمية إضافية بعد إعلان المرشحة الديمقراطية السابقة هيلي ستيفنز دعمها روجرز. ويأمل السيد في أن يصبح أول عضو مسلم في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، فيما يركز روجرز على مواقف منافسه من إسرائيل.
أما في مين، فتواجه السيناتورة الجمهورية سوزان كولينز منافسة من الديمقراطي تروي جاكسون، وسط تقارب استطلاعات الرأي، ومحاولات كولينز إبراز استقلالية مواقفها عن ترمب وقدرتها على جلب التمويل الفيدرالي للولاية.
تكساس وألاسكا.. ترقب ومخاوف انتخابية
وفي تكساس، يخوض الجمهوري كين باكستون مواجهة مع الديمقراطي جيمس تالاريكو، في سباق لافت، بالنظر إلى أن الولاية لم تنتخب سيناتوراً ديمقراطياً منذ عام 1988. ويواجه باكستون انتقادات مرتبطة باتهامات سابقة بالفساد، رغم إسقاط اتهامات الاحتيال وتبرئته من مجلس شيوخ الولاية.
وفي ألاسكا، يتنافس السيناتور الجمهوري دان سوليفان مع الديمقراطية ماري بيلتولا، وسط جدل بشأن ترشح شخص يحمل اسماً مشابهاً للسيناتور، وما أثاره ذلك من تحقيقات ودعاوى قضائية. وقد يتأخر حسم النتيجة بسبب نظام التصويت التفضيلي المعمول به في الولاية.
متى تحسم النتائج؟
تبدأ مراكز الاقتراع إغلاق أبوابها مساء (الثلاثاء) بالتوقيت الأمريكي، على أن تظهر نتائج بعض السباقات خلال ساعات، فيما قد يستغرق حسم المنافسات المتقاربة أياماً، بسبب فرز الأصوات البريدية والبطاقات المؤقتة واحتمالات إعادة الفرز.
ولا تقتصر أهمية انتخابات (الثلاثاء) على تحديد الأغلبية في مجلسي الكونغرس، بل ستمتد إلى رسم حدود نفوذ ترمب السياسي، وتحديد طبيعة المواجهة بين البيت الأبيض والديمقراطيين وصولاً إلى انتخابات الرئاسة عام 2028.
Millions of Americans are heading to the polls today, Tuesday, to participate in the midterm elections for Congress, an event that shapes the contours of political power in Washington and puts President Donald Trump's agenda to a critical test, after two years of Republican control of the White House.
The elections include all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the 100 Senate seats, amid fierce competition between Republicans and Democrats, which may open the door for Democrats to regain control of one or both chambers, affecting the ability of the U.S. administration to pass its policies during the remaining two years of Trump's term.
57 million early voters
Data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida shows that about 57 million Americans had cast their votes early by Monday, surpassing participation levels recorded during the same period of the 2022 elections.
In 27 states where party registration data is available, Democrats made up about 43% of early voters, compared to 32% for Republicans.
The cost of living and the economy top voters' concerns, amid declining approval ratings for Trump, and the impact of energy and gasoline prices due to the repercussions of the Iran war, alongside the debate over tariffs. The Republican president has tried in recent weeks to rally support for his party's candidates, promising to lower energy prices and provide checks worth $5,000 if Republicans retain control of Congress.
House of Representatives... Democrats regaining the majority
To win a majority in the House of Representatives, 218 seats are required. Currently, Republicans hold 218 seats, compared to 214 for Democrats, making the loss of a limited number of seats sufficient to change the balance of the chamber.
Polls and estimates from election monitoring centers indicate the possibility of Democrats regaining control of the chamber, with attention focused on the potential gains and the swing districts in New York, Michigan, Florida, and Texas.
States shaping the Senate map
The competition for the Senate appears more complicated, as Democrats need to flip four Republican seats to achieve a majority of 51 seats, while Republicans can maintain control at 50 seats, benefiting from the tie-breaking vote of Vice President JD Vance.
The most significant contests are concentrated in seven states: Texas, Alaska, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, and Maine, with a clear impact of the economic issue expanding the competition to states traditionally considered Republican strongholds.
Michigan and Maine... open races
In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers in a race that gained additional importance after former Democratic candidate Haley Stevens announced her support for Rogers. El-Sayed hopes to become the first Muslim member of the U.S. Senate, while Rogers focuses on his opponent's positions on Israel.
In Maine, Republican Senator Susan Collins faces competition from Democrat Troy Jackson, amid close polling and Collins' attempts to highlight her independence from Trump and her ability to bring federal funding to the state.
Texas and Alaska... election anxieties and anticipation
In Texas, Republican Ken Paxton faces Democrat James Talarico in a notable race, considering that the state has not elected a Democratic senator since 1988. Paxton faces criticism related to previous corruption allegations, despite the dismissal of fraud charges and his acquittal by the state Senate.
In Alaska, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan competes against Democrat Mary Peltola, amid controversy over a candidate with a name similar to the senator's, leading to investigations and lawsuits. The final result may be delayed due to the preferential voting system in place in the state.
When will the results be determined?
Polling places will close their doors Tuesday evening (U.S. time), with results from some races expected to emerge within hours, while determining the outcomes of closely contested races may take days due to the counting of mail-in ballots and provisional ballots, as well as the possibility of recounts.
The importance of the elections on Tuesday extends beyond determining the majority in both chambers of Congress; it will also shape the boundaries of Trump's political influence and define the nature of the confrontation between the White House and the Democrats leading up to the 2028 presidential election.