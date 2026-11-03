يتوجه ملايين الأمريكيون، اليوم الثلاثاء، إلى صناديق الاقتراع للمشاركة في انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس، في استحقاق يرسم ملامح موازين القوى السياسية في واشنطن، ويضع أجندة الرئيس دونالد ترمب أمام اختبار حاسم، بعد عامين من سيطرة الجمهوريين على البيت الأبيض.


وتشمل الانتخابات جميع مقاعد مجلس النواب البالغ عددها 435 مقعداً، وثلث مقاعد مجلس الشيوخ البالغة 100 مقعد، وسط منافسة محتدمة بين الجمهوريين والديمقراطيين، قد تفتح الباب أمام استعادة الديمقراطيين السيطرة على أحد المجلسين أو كليهما، بما ينعكس على قدرة الإدارة الأمريكية على تمرير سياساتها خلال العامين المتبقيين من ولاية ترمب.


57 مليون ناخب يصوتون مبكراً


وأظهرت بيانات مختبر الانتخابات بجامعة فلوريدا أن نحو 57 مليون أمريكي أدلوا بأصواتهم مبكراً حتى الاثنين، متجاوزين مستويات المشاركة المسجلة خلال الفترة نفسها من انتخابات 2022.


وفي 27 ولاية تتوافر فيها بيانات التسجيل الحزبي، شكل الديمقراطيون نحو 43% من المصوتين مبكراً، مقابل 32% للجمهوريين.


وتتصدر كلفة المعيشة والاقتصاد اهتمامات الناخبين، في ظل تراجع معدلات تأييد ترمب، وتأثر أسعار الطاقة والبنزين بتداعيات حرب إيران، إلى جانب الجدل بشأن الرسوم الجمركية. وحاول الرئيس الجمهوري خلال الأسابيع الماضية حشد التأييد لمرشحي حزبه، والتعهد بخفض أسعار الطاقة وتقديم شيكات بقيمة 5 آلاف دولار إذا احتفظ الجمهوريون بالسيطرة على الكونغرس.


مجلس النواب.. استعادة الديمقراطيين للأغلبية


يتطلب الفوز بأغلبية مجلس النواب الحصول على 218 مقعداً. ويملك الجمهوريون حالياً 218 مقعداً، مقابل 214 للديمقراطيين، ما يجعل خسارة مقاعد محدودة كافية لتغيير موازين المجلس.


وتشير استطلاعات الرأي وتقديرات مراكز متابعة الانتخابات إلى احتمال استعادة الديمقراطيين السيطرة على المجلس، فيما يتركز الاهتمام على حجم المكاسب المحتملة، والدوائر المتأرجحة في نيويورك وميشيجان وفلوريدا وتكساس.


ولايات ترسم خريطة مجلس الشيوخ


تبدو المنافسة على مجلس الشيوخ أكثر تعقيداً، إذ يحتاج الديمقراطيون إلى قلب أربعة مقاعد جمهورية لتحقيق أغلبية 51 مقعداً، فيما يستطيع الجمهوريون الاحتفاظ بالسيطرة عند 50 مقعداً، مستفيدين من الصوت المرجح لنائب الرئيس جي دي فانس عند التعادل.


وتتركز أبرز المنافسات في سبع ولايات هي: تكساس، وألاسكا، وميشيجان، وأيوا، وكانساس، وأوهايو، ومين، وسط تأثير واضح للملف الاقتصادي في توسيع نطاق المنافسة إلى ولايات اعتُبرت تقليدياً معاقل جمهورية.


ميشيجان ومين.. سباقات مفتوحة


في ميشيجان، يخوض الديمقراطي عبدول السيد مواجهة مع الجمهوري مايك روجرز، في سباق اكتسب أهمية إضافية بعد إعلان المرشحة الديمقراطية السابقة هيلي ستيفنز دعمها روجرز. ويأمل السيد في أن يصبح أول عضو مسلم في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، فيما يركز روجرز على مواقف منافسه من إسرائيل.


أما في مين، فتواجه السيناتورة الجمهورية سوزان كولينز منافسة من الديمقراطي تروي جاكسون، وسط تقارب استطلاعات الرأي، ومحاولات كولينز إبراز استقلالية مواقفها عن ترمب وقدرتها على جلب التمويل الفيدرالي للولاية.


تكساس وألاسكا.. ترقب ومخاوف انتخابية


وفي تكساس، يخوض الجمهوري كين باكستون مواجهة مع الديمقراطي جيمس تالاريكو، في سباق لافت، بالنظر إلى أن الولاية لم تنتخب سيناتوراً ديمقراطياً منذ عام 1988. ويواجه باكستون انتقادات مرتبطة باتهامات سابقة بالفساد، رغم إسقاط اتهامات الاحتيال وتبرئته من مجلس شيوخ الولاية.


وفي ألاسكا، يتنافس السيناتور الجمهوري دان سوليفان مع الديمقراطية ماري بيلتولا، وسط جدل بشأن ترشح شخص يحمل اسماً مشابهاً للسيناتور، وما أثاره ذلك من تحقيقات ودعاوى قضائية. وقد يتأخر حسم النتيجة بسبب نظام التصويت التفضيلي المعمول به في الولاية.


متى تحسم النتائج؟


تبدأ مراكز الاقتراع إغلاق أبوابها مساء (الثلاثاء) بالتوقيت الأمريكي، على أن تظهر نتائج بعض السباقات خلال ساعات، فيما قد يستغرق حسم المنافسات المتقاربة أياماً، بسبب فرز الأصوات البريدية والبطاقات المؤقتة واحتمالات إعادة الفرز.


ولا تقتصر أهمية انتخابات (الثلاثاء) على تحديد الأغلبية في مجلسي الكونغرس، بل ستمتد إلى رسم حدود نفوذ ترمب السياسي، وتحديد طبيعة المواجهة بين البيت الأبيض والديمقراطيين وصولاً إلى انتخابات الرئاسة عام 2028.