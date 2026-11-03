Millions of Americans are heading to the polls today, Tuesday, to participate in the midterm elections for Congress, an event that shapes the contours of political power in Washington and puts President Donald Trump's agenda to a critical test, after two years of Republican control of the White House.



The elections include all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the 100 Senate seats, amid fierce competition between Republicans and Democrats, which may open the door for Democrats to regain control of one or both chambers, affecting the ability of the U.S. administration to pass its policies during the remaining two years of Trump's term.



57 million early voters



Data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida shows that about 57 million Americans had cast their votes early by Monday, surpassing participation levels recorded during the same period of the 2022 elections.



In 27 states where party registration data is available, Democrats made up about 43% of early voters, compared to 32% for Republicans.



The cost of living and the economy top voters' concerns, amid declining approval ratings for Trump, and the impact of energy and gasoline prices due to the repercussions of the Iran war, alongside the debate over tariffs. The Republican president has tried in recent weeks to rally support for his party's candidates, promising to lower energy prices and provide checks worth $5,000 if Republicans retain control of Congress.



House of Representatives... Democrats regaining the majority



To win a majority in the House of Representatives, 218 seats are required. Currently, Republicans hold 218 seats, compared to 214 for Democrats, making the loss of a limited number of seats sufficient to change the balance of the chamber.



Polls and estimates from election monitoring centers indicate the possibility of Democrats regaining control of the chamber, with attention focused on the potential gains and the swing districts in New York, Michigan, Florida, and Texas.



States shaping the Senate map



The competition for the Senate appears more complicated, as Democrats need to flip four Republican seats to achieve a majority of 51 seats, while Republicans can maintain control at 50 seats, benefiting from the tie-breaking vote of Vice President JD Vance.



The most significant contests are concentrated in seven states: Texas, Alaska, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, and Maine, with a clear impact of the economic issue expanding the competition to states traditionally considered Republican strongholds.



Michigan and Maine... open races



In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers in a race that gained additional importance after former Democratic candidate Haley Stevens announced her support for Rogers. El-Sayed hopes to become the first Muslim member of the U.S. Senate, while Rogers focuses on his opponent's positions on Israel.



In Maine, Republican Senator Susan Collins faces competition from Democrat Troy Jackson, amid close polling and Collins' attempts to highlight her independence from Trump and her ability to bring federal funding to the state.



Texas and Alaska... election anxieties and anticipation



In Texas, Republican Ken Paxton faces Democrat James Talarico in a notable race, considering that the state has not elected a Democratic senator since 1988. Paxton faces criticism related to previous corruption allegations, despite the dismissal of fraud charges and his acquittal by the state Senate.



In Alaska, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan competes against Democrat Mary Peltola, amid controversy over a candidate with a name similar to the senator's, leading to investigations and lawsuits. The final result may be delayed due to the preferential voting system in place in the state.



When will the results be determined?



Polling places will close their doors Tuesday evening (U.S. time), with results from some races expected to emerge within hours, while determining the outcomes of closely contested races may take days due to the counting of mail-in ballots and provisional ballots, as well as the possibility of recounts.



The importance of the elections on Tuesday extends beyond determining the majority in both chambers of Congress; it will also shape the boundaries of Trump's political influence and define the nature of the confrontation between the White House and the Democrats leading up to the 2028 presidential election.