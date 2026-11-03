New York Mayor, Zahran Mamdani, threatened to resort to legal action against the administration of President Donald Trump, demanding a halt to the use of city properties in organizing immigration enforcement operations.

Mamdani stated in a letter sent on Monday to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Marquelyn Molinar, Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) David Venturilla, and the director of its field office in New York, Kenneth Gianola, that reports indicated the agency's personnel were using city-owned land and parking lots to prepare for immigration enforcement operations without obtaining permission from local authorities.

The mayor considered this use "unauthorized and therefore illegal," warning that it endangers city residents and raises their fears of going to public facilities. He called on federal officials to issue clear instructions preventing agency personnel from using city properties to prepare for or carry out their operations.

Mamdani emphasized that New York would take legal action to prevent what he described as the illegal seizure of its properties if this use continued, asserting that ICE "does not have the right to use our properties as a basis for tearing families apart."

According to the mayor's office, vehicles belonging to the agency were spotted, and meetings were held in unoccupied city-owned parking lots, including a site near Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx and another along 111th Street adjacent to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

The incident gains additional sensitivity due to the proximity of one of the sites in Queens to a city-run kindergarten, as well as cultural institutions that receive large numbers of children and families daily, which Mamdani cited in warning about the implications of carrying out immigration enforcement operations near public facilities.

In response to these actions, Mamdani's administration announced new procedures requiring city parks department employees to follow specific protocols when federal law enforcement agencies, including "ICE," attempt to enter non-public areas or use park properties.

The procedures include verifying the identities of personnel, requesting a judicial warrant, and communicating with city attorneys before allowing entry, while directing employees to avoid direct contact with federal personnel.

This escalation comes amid a broader dispute between Mamdani's administration and federal authorities over immigration policies, as the Democratic mayor adopts an opposing stance to expanding deportation operations and supports the abolition of ICE, which has become a focal point of criticism from Democratic officials and human rights organizations due to its methods of carrying out arrest and deportation campaigns.

Mamdani had called, in mid-October, along with over a hundred elected officials, for private parking lot owners in New York to refrain from renting their properties to the agency or making them available as gathering points before carrying out their operations. The letter was co-signed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

In contrast, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security defended the presence of "ICE" personnel in public parking lots, asserting that it is permitted under federal law and is a common practice among law enforcement agencies across the country. The department also accused Mamdani of failing to address security issues in the city, urging New York to cooperate with federal personnel.