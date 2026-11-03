هدد عمدة نيويورك، زهران ممداني، باللجوء إلى القضاء ضد إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، مطالبا بوقف استخدام ممتلكات المدينة في تنظيم عمليات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة.

وقال ممداني، في رسالة وجهها الاثنين إلى وزير الأمن الداخلي الأمريكي ماركواين مولين، والمدير بالإنابة لدائرة الهجرة والجمارك (ICE) ديفيد فينتوريلا، ومدير مكتبها الميداني في نيويورك كينيث جينالو، إن تقارير أفادت باستخدام عناصر الدائرة أراضي ومواقف سيارات مملوكة للمدينة لتجهيز عمليات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة، دون الحصول على تصريح من السلطات المحلية.

واعتبر العمدة أن هذا الاستخدام «غير مصرح به، وبالتالي غير قانوني»، محذرا من أنه يعرض سكان المدينة للخطر ويثير مخاوفهم من التوجه إلى المرافق العامة. وطالب المسؤولين الفيدراليين بإصدار تعليمات واضحة تمنع عناصر الدائرة من استخدام ممتلكات المدينة لتجهيز عملياتها أو تنفيذها.

وشدد ممداني على أن نيويورك ستتخذ إجراءات قانونية لمنع ما وصفه بالاستيلاء غير القانوني على ممتلكاتها، إذا استمر هذا الاستخدام، مؤكدا أن دائرة الهجرة والجمارك «لا تملك الحق في استخدام ممتلكاتنا قاعدةً لتفكيك العائلات».

وبحسب مكتب العمدة، رُصدت مركبات تابعة للدائرة، كما عُقدت اجتماعات في مواقف سيارات غير مأهولة تابعة للمدينة، من بينها موقع بالقرب من حديقة فان كورتلاند في حي برونكس، وآخر على امتداد شارع 111 بمحاذاة حديقة فلاشينغ ميدوز كورونا في حي كوينز.

وتكتسب الواقعة حساسية إضافية بسبب قرب أحد المواقع في كوينز من روضة أطفال تديرها المدينة، فضلا عن مؤسسات ثقافية تستقبل يوميا أعدادا كبيرة من الأطفال والعائلات، وهو ما استند إليه ممداني في التحذير من تداعيات تنفيذ عمليات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة بالقرب من المرافق العامة.

وفي مواجهة هذه التحركات، أعلنت إدارة ممداني إجراءات جديدة تلزم موظفي إدارة الحدائق في المدينة باتباع بروتوكولات محددة عند محاولة جهات إنفاذ القانون الفيدرالية، ومن بينها «آيس»، دخول مناطق غير متاحة للجمهور أو استخدام ممتلكات الحدائق.

وتشمل الإجراءات التحقق من هوية العناصر، وطلب إبراز مذكرة قضائية، والتواصل مع المحامين التابعين للمدينة قبل السماح بالدخول، مع توجيه الموظفين إلى تجنب الاحتكاك المباشر بالعناصر الفيدرالية.

ويأتي هذا التصعيد في سياق خلاف أوسع بين إدارة ممداني والسلطات الفيدرالية بشأن سياسات الهجرة، إذ يتبنى العمدة الديمقراطي نهجا معارضا لتوسيع عمليات الترحيل، ويؤيد إلغاء دائرة الهجرة والجمارك، التي أصبحت محور انتقادات من مسؤولين ديمقراطيين ومنظمات حقوقية بسبب أساليب تنفيذ حملات الاعتقال والترحيل.

وكان ممداني قد دعا، في منتصف أكتوبر الماضي، إلى جانب أكثر من مئة مسؤول منتخب، مالكي مواقف السيارات الخاصة في نيويورك إلى عدم تأجير ممتلكاتهم للدائرة أو إتاحتها لها لتكون نقاط تجمع قبل تنفيذ عملياتها. وشارك في توقيع الرسالة زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر، وزعيم الأقلية في مجلس النواب حكيم جيفريز.

وفي المقابل، دافعت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية عن وجود عناصر «آيس» في مواقف السيارات العامة، مؤكدة أن ذلك مسموح به بموجب القانون الفيدرالي، وأنه ممارسة معتادة لدى أجهزة إنفاذ القانون في أنحاء البلاد. كما اتهمت الوزارة ممداني بالتقاعس عن معالجة المشكلات الأمنية في المدينة، مطالبة نيويورك بالتعاون مع العناصر الفيدرالية.