هدد عمدة نيويورك، زهران ممداني، باللجوء إلى القضاء ضد إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، مطالبا بوقف استخدام ممتلكات المدينة في تنظيم عمليات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة.
وقال ممداني، في رسالة وجهها الاثنين إلى وزير الأمن الداخلي الأمريكي ماركواين مولين، والمدير بالإنابة لدائرة الهجرة والجمارك (ICE) ديفيد فينتوريلا، ومدير مكتبها الميداني في نيويورك كينيث جينالو، إن تقارير أفادت باستخدام عناصر الدائرة أراضي ومواقف سيارات مملوكة للمدينة لتجهيز عمليات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة، دون الحصول على تصريح من السلطات المحلية.
واعتبر العمدة أن هذا الاستخدام «غير مصرح به، وبالتالي غير قانوني»، محذرا من أنه يعرض سكان المدينة للخطر ويثير مخاوفهم من التوجه إلى المرافق العامة. وطالب المسؤولين الفيدراليين بإصدار تعليمات واضحة تمنع عناصر الدائرة من استخدام ممتلكات المدينة لتجهيز عملياتها أو تنفيذها.
وشدد ممداني على أن نيويورك ستتخذ إجراءات قانونية لمنع ما وصفه بالاستيلاء غير القانوني على ممتلكاتها، إذا استمر هذا الاستخدام، مؤكدا أن دائرة الهجرة والجمارك «لا تملك الحق في استخدام ممتلكاتنا قاعدةً لتفكيك العائلات».
وبحسب مكتب العمدة، رُصدت مركبات تابعة للدائرة، كما عُقدت اجتماعات في مواقف سيارات غير مأهولة تابعة للمدينة، من بينها موقع بالقرب من حديقة فان كورتلاند في حي برونكس، وآخر على امتداد شارع 111 بمحاذاة حديقة فلاشينغ ميدوز كورونا في حي كوينز.
وتكتسب الواقعة حساسية إضافية بسبب قرب أحد المواقع في كوينز من روضة أطفال تديرها المدينة، فضلا عن مؤسسات ثقافية تستقبل يوميا أعدادا كبيرة من الأطفال والعائلات، وهو ما استند إليه ممداني في التحذير من تداعيات تنفيذ عمليات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة بالقرب من المرافق العامة.
وفي مواجهة هذه التحركات، أعلنت إدارة ممداني إجراءات جديدة تلزم موظفي إدارة الحدائق في المدينة باتباع بروتوكولات محددة عند محاولة جهات إنفاذ القانون الفيدرالية، ومن بينها «آيس»، دخول مناطق غير متاحة للجمهور أو استخدام ممتلكات الحدائق.
وتشمل الإجراءات التحقق من هوية العناصر، وطلب إبراز مذكرة قضائية، والتواصل مع المحامين التابعين للمدينة قبل السماح بالدخول، مع توجيه الموظفين إلى تجنب الاحتكاك المباشر بالعناصر الفيدرالية.
ويأتي هذا التصعيد في سياق خلاف أوسع بين إدارة ممداني والسلطات الفيدرالية بشأن سياسات الهجرة، إذ يتبنى العمدة الديمقراطي نهجا معارضا لتوسيع عمليات الترحيل، ويؤيد إلغاء دائرة الهجرة والجمارك، التي أصبحت محور انتقادات من مسؤولين ديمقراطيين ومنظمات حقوقية بسبب أساليب تنفيذ حملات الاعتقال والترحيل.
وكان ممداني قد دعا، في منتصف أكتوبر الماضي، إلى جانب أكثر من مئة مسؤول منتخب، مالكي مواقف السيارات الخاصة في نيويورك إلى عدم تأجير ممتلكاتهم للدائرة أو إتاحتها لها لتكون نقاط تجمع قبل تنفيذ عملياتها. وشارك في توقيع الرسالة زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر، وزعيم الأقلية في مجلس النواب حكيم جيفريز.
وفي المقابل، دافعت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية عن وجود عناصر «آيس» في مواقف السيارات العامة، مؤكدة أن ذلك مسموح به بموجب القانون الفيدرالي، وأنه ممارسة معتادة لدى أجهزة إنفاذ القانون في أنحاء البلاد. كما اتهمت الوزارة ممداني بالتقاعس عن معالجة المشكلات الأمنية في المدينة، مطالبة نيويورك بالتعاون مع العناصر الفيدرالية.
New York Mayor, Zahran Mamdani, threatened to resort to legal action against the administration of President Donald Trump, demanding a halt to the use of city properties in organizing immigration enforcement operations.
Mamdani stated in a letter sent on Monday to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Marquelyn Molinar, Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) David Venturilla, and the director of its field office in New York, Kenneth Gianola, that reports indicated the agency's personnel were using city-owned land and parking lots to prepare for immigration enforcement operations without obtaining permission from local authorities.
The mayor considered this use "unauthorized and therefore illegal," warning that it endangers city residents and raises their fears of going to public facilities. He called on federal officials to issue clear instructions preventing agency personnel from using city properties to prepare for or carry out their operations.
Mamdani emphasized that New York would take legal action to prevent what he described as the illegal seizure of its properties if this use continued, asserting that ICE "does not have the right to use our properties as a basis for tearing families apart."
According to the mayor's office, vehicles belonging to the agency were spotted, and meetings were held in unoccupied city-owned parking lots, including a site near Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx and another along 111th Street adjacent to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.
The incident gains additional sensitivity due to the proximity of one of the sites in Queens to a city-run kindergarten, as well as cultural institutions that receive large numbers of children and families daily, which Mamdani cited in warning about the implications of carrying out immigration enforcement operations near public facilities.
In response to these actions, Mamdani's administration announced new procedures requiring city parks department employees to follow specific protocols when federal law enforcement agencies, including "ICE," attempt to enter non-public areas or use park properties.
The procedures include verifying the identities of personnel, requesting a judicial warrant, and communicating with city attorneys before allowing entry, while directing employees to avoid direct contact with federal personnel.
This escalation comes amid a broader dispute between Mamdani's administration and federal authorities over immigration policies, as the Democratic mayor adopts an opposing stance to expanding deportation operations and supports the abolition of ICE, which has become a focal point of criticism from Democratic officials and human rights organizations due to its methods of carrying out arrest and deportation campaigns.
Mamdani had called, in mid-October, along with over a hundred elected officials, for private parking lot owners in New York to refrain from renting their properties to the agency or making them available as gathering points before carrying out their operations. The letter was co-signed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
In contrast, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security defended the presence of "ICE" personnel in public parking lots, asserting that it is permitted under federal law and is a common practice among law enforcement agencies across the country. The department also accused Mamdani of failing to address security issues in the city, urging New York to cooperate with federal personnel.