رغم الهجوم على جزيرة قشم الإيرانية، وقبل ساعات من انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس، تغيرت نبرة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشأن إيران، وأعلن أن التوصل إلى اتفاق أمراً ممكناً، إلا أن مسؤولا إيرانيا اعتبر أن التوصل إلى اتفاق لايزال أمرا بعيد المنال .

تفاؤل بشأن فرص التسوية

وكتب ترمب على منصته تروث سوشيال قبيل انتخابات منتصف الولاية، المقررة (الثلاثاء)، «أسعار النفط تهبط بشكل حاد، لأن الناس يشعرون بأنه لن تكون هناك حرب مع إيران. إيران ترغب في التوصل إلى تسوية في أقرب وقت ممكن. قد يحدث ذلك!».

وكان ترمب هدد مطلع هذا الأسبوع بأنه مستعد لتوجيه «ضربةً ساحقةً» لإيران، وذكر أنه لا يزال عليه «التعامل» مع موقع أو موقعين نوويين إيرانيين. وذكرت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، (الاثنين)، أن الولايات المتحدة شنّت هجوماً على جزيرة قشم الإيرانية، رغم إشارة ترمب إلى إحراز تقدماً في المفاوضات مع طهران لإنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ ثمانية أشهر.

وقال نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس: «يشعر الرئيس وأنا بقدرٍ من التفاؤل حيال فرص التوصل إلى تسوية (مع إيران) عبر التفاوض»، مضيفاً: «أحرزنا بالفعل بعض التقدم، وسنرى ما إذا كان بإمكاننا تحقيق المزيد».

ومساء (الاثنين)، أكد ترمب مجدداً خلال مداخلة أخيرة على شبكة «فوكس نيوز» (Fox News)، قبيل انطلاق عملية الاقتراع «إنهم مصرون بشدةٍ على التوصل إلى اتفاق».

مباحثات مكثفة غير مباشرة

من جهتها، أعلنت إيران أنها تخوض مباحثات مكثفةً غير مباشرةٍ مع الولايات المتحدة، سعياً لإنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط وتجنّب جولة تصعيدٍ جديدةٍ، في ظل جهود دبلوماسيةٍ حثيثةٍ دفعت أسعار النفط إلى التراجع. وأبدت طهران استعداداً مشروطاً لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز الاستراتيجي خلال يومين بدلاً من سبعة أيام كما نصّت خطتها الأولية.

وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، قال لوكالة الأنباء الرسمية (إرنا): «نظراً إلى حساسية الوضع الراهن وخطورته، المشاورات والمحادثات مكثفةٌ للغاية». فيما أفاد الرئيس مسعود بيزشكيان أن المرشد الأعلى مجتبى خامنئي منح الحكومة بعض الصلاحيات في التفاوض.

ويأتي التوتر المتجدد بعد انتخابات في إسرائيل لم تحسم نتائجها عودة بنيامين نتنياهو إلى رئاسة الوزراء، وعشية انتخابات التجديد النصفي في الولايات المتحدة، والتي يخشى ترمب وحزبه الجمهوري أن تفقدهما الغالبية في الكونغرس.

وقدمت إيران في سبتمبر عبر قطر، خطةً لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز خلال سبعة أيام، لكن ترمب رفضها، مع إبقاء الباب مفتوحاً أمام مواصلة المفاوضات غير المباشرة.