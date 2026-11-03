Despite the attack on the Iranian island of Qeshm, and just hours before the midterm elections for Congress, President Donald Trump changed his tone regarding Iran, announcing that reaching an agreement is possible.

Optimism about Settlement Opportunities

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform ahead of the midterm elections scheduled for (Tuesday), "Oil prices are dropping sharply because people feel there will be no war with Iran. Iran wants to reach a settlement as soon as possible. That could happen!"

Earlier this week, Trump threatened that he was prepared to deliver a "devastating blow" to Iran, mentioning that he still had to "deal" with one or two Iranian nuclear sites. The Wall Street Journal reported on (Monday) that the United States launched an attack on the Iranian island of Qeshm, despite Trump's indication of progress in negotiations with Tehran to end the eight-month-long war.

Vice President JD Vance stated, "The president and I feel a degree of optimism about the chances of reaching a settlement (with Iran) through negotiation," adding, "We have already made some progress, and we will see if we can achieve more."

On (Monday) evening, Trump reiterated during a final appearance on Fox News, just before the voting process began, "They are very eager to reach an agreement."

Intensive Indirect Talks

For its part, Iran announced that it is engaged in intensive indirect talks with the United States, seeking to end the war in the Middle East and avoid a new escalation, amid vigorous diplomatic efforts that have driven oil prices down. Tehran expressed a conditional willingness to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz within two days instead of the seven days stipulated in its initial plan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the official news agency (IRNA), "Given the sensitivity and seriousness of the current situation, consultations and discussions are extremely intensive." Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei granted the government some powers in negotiations.

The renewed tension comes after elections in Israel that did not decisively return Benjamin Netanyahu to the premiership, and on the eve of the midterm elections in the United States, which Trump and his Republican Party fear could cost them the majority in Congress.

In September, Iran, through Qatar, presented a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, but Trump rejected it while keeping the door open for continued indirect negotiations.