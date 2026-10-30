كشفت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تلقى إيجازاً حول الخيارات العسكرية المحتملة ضد إيران، وأكد أن "الوضع سيتغير قريباً جداً". وقال ترمب في تصريح، (الجمعة)، إنه بمجرد انتهاء الحرب ستنخفض أسعار الوقود انخفاضاً حاداً.


إحاطة بشأن إيران


ونقلت «فوكس نيوز» عن مصادرها أن الإحاطة حضرها وزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة دان كين، إلى جانب قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية الجنرال براد كوبر.


ونقل راديو KCMO، عن ترمب قوله: "سنشهد إيران خالية من الأسلحة النووية. لن تمتلك إيران سلاحاً نووياً، ولن يكون لديها سلاح نووي، وهذا سيتغير قريباً جداً. عاجلاً أم آجلاً".


وأضاف: "ستنتهي الأمور قريباً. لا تنسوا إيران. أنا لم أبدأ الحرب، بل هم من بدأوها معنا عام 1979. لقد كانوا وحشيين لسنوات طويلة، وكما تعلمون، يقول الجميع إنها 47 عاماً. لكنهم قالوا: حسناً، لقد بدأ الأمر الآن. لقد ظلوا يرددون هذا الكلام لفترة طويلة، نحو أربع سنوات. إنها 51 أو 52 عاماً. لقد كانوا فظيعين للغاية مع العالم. إنهم متنمرو الشرق الأوسط، لكنهم قتلوا العديد من الأمريكيين".


عملية مقتل قاسم سليماني


وأشار إلى عملية مقتل قاسم سليماني، وقال: لقد قتلنا سليماني. كان عبقرياً شريراً، لكننا قضينا عليه. والسبب في قتله هو أنه كان أبا القنابل المزروعة على جوانب الطرق. كما تعلمون، يزرعون القنابل في الطرق، وتفجر جنودنا. لقد فقدنا الكثير من الجنود، والذين نجوا منهم فقدوا أرجلهم، وفي كثير من الحالات فقدوا أذرعهم. لقد قضينا عليهم.


وأضاف: "كان لديهم 159 سفينة. جميعها في قاع البحر. ليس لديهم سفينة واحدة. طائراتهم، 268 طائرة. جميعها متناثرة على مدارج المطارات إلى قطع صغيرة جداً.. لقد اختفت جميعها".وأكد أن "رادارهم معطل. دفاعاتهم الجوية معطلة. قادتهم رحلوا. لا نعرف مع من نتفاوض.

وشدد على أن إيران تريد عقد صفقة، "لكن كما تعلمون، عليهم عقد صفقة. أضمن لكم أننا بحاجة إلى ضمانة بعدم امتلاك سلاح نووي أبداً".


عشرات السفن تعبر هرمز


من جانبه، قال قائد القيادة المركزية "سنتكوم"، براد كوبر، (الجمعة)، إن عشرات السفن التجارية تعبر مضيق هرمز، بينها سفن للشحن التجاري، وناقلات للنفط الخام والغاز الطبيعي المسال، مؤكداً أن القوات الأمريكية تواصل تأمين الممرات الملاحية الرئيسية في المضيق.


وأضاف في بيان، أنه رصد حركة هذه السفن خلال تحليقه فوق مضيق هرمز هذا الأسبوع، مشيراً إلى انتشار أصول عسكرية أمريكية في الجو وعلى سطح المياه، بينها سرب من الزوارق المسيّرة المتطورة التي كانت تنفذ دوريات ضمن منظومة دفاعية متعددة الطبقات. وأكد أنه لم يرصد أي وجود للحرس الثوري الإيراني في مضيق هرمز خلال جولته.


في حال تأهب قصوى


وأكد أن القوات الأمريكية لا تزال في حالة تأهب قصوى، وتواصل انتشارها لضمان بقاء الممرات الملاحية الرئيسية في مضيق هرمز مفتوحة وآمنة.

وأعلن كوبر أن القيادة المركزية حققت إنجازاً مهماً هذا الأسبوع، مشيراً إلى أن القوات الأمريكية وشركاءها في الخليج تمكنت من تصدير أكثر من 1.5 مليار برميل من النفط الخام منذ الصيف.

وأفاد بأن "سنتكوم" منعت إيران من تصدير النفط، بفضل ما وصفه بـ"الحصار المحكم" المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية. وأشار إلى أنه التقى، خلال زيارته للقوات المنتشرة في المنطقة، التي يبلغ قوامها نحو 50 ألف عسكري، الفرق المسؤولة عن عمليات إزالة الألغام في مضيق هرمز. وأوضح أن هذه الفرق تواصل توفير الحماية المنسقة للملاحة التجارية، بالتزامن مع التطبيق الصارم للحصار المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية.