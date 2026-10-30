Fox News revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump received a briefing on potential military options against Iran, and he confirmed that "the situation will change very soon." Trump stated in a remark on (Friday) that once the war is over, fuel prices will drop sharply.



Briefing on Iran



Fox News reported from its sources that the briefing was attended by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Keen, along with U.S. Central Command Commander General Brad Cooper.



Radio KCMO quoted Trump saying: "We will see Iran free of nuclear weapons. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, and it will not have a nuclear weapon, and this will change very soon. Sooner or later."



He added: "Things will end soon. Don't forget Iran. I did not start the war; they started it with us in 1979. They have been brutal for many years, and as you know, everyone says it has been 47 years. But they said: Well, it started now. They have been repeating this for a long time, about four years. It has been 51 or 52 years. They have been extremely terrible to the world. They are the bullies of the Middle East, but they have killed many Americans."



The Operation to Kill Qassem Soleimani



He referred to the operation that killed Qassem Soleimani, saying: We killed Soleimani. He was an evil genius, but we got rid of him. The reason for killing him is that he was the father of roadside bombs. As you know, they plant bombs on the roads, and our soldiers get blown up. We lost many soldiers, and those who survived lost their legs, and in many cases, they lost their arms. We took them out.



He added: "They had 159 ships. All of them are at the bottom of the sea. They don't have a single ship. Their planes, 268 aircraft. All of them are scattered on the runways into very small pieces... They have all disappeared." He confirmed that "their radar is down. Their air defenses are down. Their leaders are gone. We don't know who to negotiate with.

He emphasized that Iran wants to make a deal, "but as you know, they have to make a deal. I assure you that we need a guarantee that they will never have a nuclear weapon."



Dozens of Ships Crossing Hormuz



For his part, Central Command Commander "CENTCOM" Brad Cooper stated on (Friday) that dozens of commercial ships are crossing the Strait of Hormuz, including commercial shipping vessels and tankers for crude oil and liquefied natural gas, confirming that U.S. forces continue to secure the main maritime routes in the strait.



He added in a statement that he monitored the movement of these ships while flying over the Strait of Hormuz this week, noting the deployment of U.S. military assets in the air and on the water's surface, including a squadron of advanced unmanned boats that were conducting patrols as part of a multi-layered defense system. He confirmed that he did not observe any presence of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz during his tour.



In a State of Maximum Readiness



He confirmed that U.S. forces remain in a state of maximum readiness and continue to deploy to ensure that the main maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz remain open and safe.

Cooper announced that Central Command achieved an important milestone this week, noting that U.S. forces and their partners in the Gulf managed to export more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since the summer.

He reported that "CENTCOM" has prevented Iran from exporting oil, thanks to what he described as a "tight blockade" imposed on Iranian ports. He noted that during his visit to the deployed forces in the region, which number about 50,000 military personnel, he met the teams responsible for mine clearance operations in the Strait of Hormuz. He explained that these teams continue to provide coordinated protection for commercial navigation, alongside the strict enforcement of the blockade on Iranian ports.