The Rome government intends to send 500 military personnel to Milan following the looting and clashes between police and protesters that the city witnessed over the weekend, which prompted luxury brands to close their stores in Italy's largest northern city.

Various parts of Italy are witnessing widespread demonstrations involving school, high school, and university students, as well as farmers and truck drivers, protesting against the rising cost of living.

The Cabinet is likely to give the green light for the deployment of the military and grant temporary powers to the soldiers to support the security forces in the city during today's meeting.

The violent confrontations with the police on Saturday and Sunday resulted in the arrest of hundreds and injuries to dozens of police officers, with several stores in the Italian fashion capital being looted. New protests are expected to take place next Saturday.

The government is considering additional measures to suppress the protests, including imposing restrictions on public gatherings, easing conditions for the detention of minors, and enforcing stricter penalties against their guardians.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini described the confrontations as "shameful," confirming through a local radio station that the Cabinet will announce a package of "immediate measures" that includes deploying military personnel.

For his part, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto expressed hope yesterday via the platform "X" that the council would approve measures granting the military the authority to act as police officers.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose coalition government of the right and far-right faces new elections in 2027, described the vandals on Saturday as "thugs exploiting the demonstrations to spread chaos and attack those ensuring security, holding entire cities hostage."