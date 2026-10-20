تعتزم حكومة روما إرسال 500 عنصر من الجيش إلى ميلانو في أعقاب أعمال النهب والاشتباكات بين الشرطة ومحتجين التي شهدتها المدينة خلال نهاية الأسبوع ودفعت علامات تجارية فاخرة إلى إغلاق متاجرها في كبرى مدن شمال إيطاليا.

وتشهد مختلف أنحاء إيطاليا تظاهرات واسعة يشارك فيها طلاب مدارس وثانويات وجامعات ومزارعون وسائقو شاحنات احتجاجاً على غلاء المعيشة.

ومن المرجح أن يُعطي مجلس الوزراء الضوء الأخضر لنشر الجيش ومنح العسكريين صلاحيات مؤقتةً تتيح لهم دعم قوات الأمن في المدينة خلال اجتماع اليوم.

وأسفرت المواجهات العنيفة مع الشرطة، يومي (السبت والأحد)، عن توقيف المئات وإصابة العشرات من عناصر الشرطة، وتعرضت عدة متاجر في عاصمة الموضة الإيطالية للنهب، كما من المتوقع خروج احتجاجات جديدة (السبت) القادم.

وتدرس الحكومة إجراءات إضافية لقمع الاحتجاجات، تشمل فرض قيود على التجمعات العامة وتخفيف شروط توقيف القصر وفرض عقوبات أكثر صرامة بحق أولياء أمورهم.

ووصف نائب رئيس الوزراء الإيطالي ماتيو سالفيني المواجهات بـ«المشينة»، مؤكداً عبر إحدى الإذاعات المحلية أن مجلس الوزراء سيعلن حزمة «إجراءات فورية» تشمل نشر عناصر الجيش.

من جهته، أعرب وزير الدفاع غويدو كروزيتو، أمس، عبر منصة «إكس» عن أمله في أن يُقر المجلس تدابير تمنح الجيش صلاحية التصرف كعناصر الشرطة.

ووصفت رئيسة الوزراء جورجيا ميلوني التي تواجه حكومتها الائتلافية المؤلفة من اليمين واليمين المتطرف انتخابات جديدة في 2027، المخربين، (السبت)، بأنهم «بلطجية يستغلون التظاهرات لنشر الفوضى ومهاجمة من يضمنون الأمن واحتجاز مدن بأكملها رهينةً».