فيما لا تزال الجهود متواصلة لوضع نهاية للصراع الذي دخل شهره الثامن بين واشنطن وطهران، أعلن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، أن واشنطن تريد الحصول على التزام نهائي من إيران بشأن الملف النووي.

وقال فانس في مقابلة مع شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز»، اليوم (الأحد): نسعى للحصول على التزام نهائي وحازم من الإيرانيين بعدم إعادة بناء برنامجهم النووي. وتوقع أن يشهد العالم وأمريكا تراجعاً في أسعار الوقود عندما ينتهي الصراع مع إيران. وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة «حققت انتصاراً حاسماً» في إيران من خلال تدمير برنامجها النووي، إلا أنه شدد على أن الحرب يجب أن تستمر لضمان عدم إعادة طهران بناء قدراتها النووية، ولمنع حدوث أزمة عالمية في إمدادات الطاقة. وقال: «سأكون أول من يخبركم بأن أسعار الوقود مرتفعة للغاية، لكنها كانت لتصبح أعلى بثلاث مرات لولا أن البحرية الأمريكية تُبقي النفط والغاز يتدفقان عبر مضيق هرمز». وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب أكد مراراً في السابق أنه دمر القدرات النووية الإيرانية، فضلاً عن أسطول إيران البحري وقدراتها العسكرية. فيما أشار قبل أيام قليلة إلى استبعاده شن هجمات ضد إيران في الوقت الحالي، لافتاً إلى أن المفاوضات معها لا تزال مستمرة. ولم يعلن أي من الوسطاء (باكستان أو قطر) حتى الآن عن قرب التوصل إلى تفاهم ينهي الصراع على الرغم من التأكيدات بأن الحوار مستمر خلف الأضواء بشكل غير مباشر.

يذكر أن الجانبين الإيراني والأمريكي كانا توصلا إلى اتفاق أولي في يونيو الماضي، إلا أنه سرعان ما انهار في يوليو إثر مواصلة استهداف السفن في مضيق هرمز من قبل القوات الإيرانية، إذ ردت القوات الأمريكية بضرب مواقع إيرانية، بينما واصلت فرض الحصار البحري على الموانئ الإيرانية، مانعة خروج أو دخول سفن النفط.