فيما لا تزال الجهود متواصلة لوضع نهاية للصراع الذي دخل شهره الثامن بين واشنطن وطهران، أعلن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، أن واشنطن تريد الحصول على التزام نهائي من إيران بشأن الملف النووي.
وقال فانس في مقابلة مع شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز»، اليوم (الأحد): نسعى للحصول على التزام نهائي وحازم من الإيرانيين بعدم إعادة بناء برنامجهم النووي. وتوقع أن يشهد العالم وأمريكا تراجعاً في أسعار الوقود عندما ينتهي الصراع مع إيران. وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة «حققت انتصاراً حاسماً» في إيران من خلال تدمير برنامجها النووي، إلا أنه شدد على أن الحرب يجب أن تستمر لضمان عدم إعادة طهران بناء قدراتها النووية، ولمنع حدوث أزمة عالمية في إمدادات الطاقة. وقال: «سأكون أول من يخبركم بأن أسعار الوقود مرتفعة للغاية، لكنها كانت لتصبح أعلى بثلاث مرات لولا أن البحرية الأمريكية تُبقي النفط والغاز يتدفقان عبر مضيق هرمز». وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب أكد مراراً في السابق أنه دمر القدرات النووية الإيرانية، فضلاً عن أسطول إيران البحري وقدراتها العسكرية. فيما أشار قبل أيام قليلة إلى استبعاده شن هجمات ضد إيران في الوقت الحالي، لافتاً إلى أن المفاوضات معها لا تزال مستمرة. ولم يعلن أي من الوسطاء (باكستان أو قطر) حتى الآن عن قرب التوصل إلى تفاهم ينهي الصراع على الرغم من التأكيدات بأن الحوار مستمر خلف الأضواء بشكل غير مباشر.
يذكر أن الجانبين الإيراني والأمريكي كانا توصلا إلى اتفاق أولي في يونيو الماضي، إلا أنه سرعان ما انهار في يوليو إثر مواصلة استهداف السفن في مضيق هرمز من قبل القوات الإيرانية، إذ ردت القوات الأمريكية بضرب مواقع إيرانية، بينما واصلت فرض الحصار البحري على الموانئ الإيرانية، مانعة خروج أو دخول سفن النفط.
While efforts continue to bring an end to the conflict that has entered its eighth month between Washington and Tehran, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance announced that Washington seeks a final commitment from Iran regarding the nuclear file.
Vance stated in an interview with CBS News today (Sunday): "We are seeking a firm and final commitment from the Iranians not to rebuild their nuclear program." He anticipated that the world and America would see a decline in fuel prices when the conflict with Iran ends. He confirmed that the United States has "achieved a decisive victory" in Iran by destroying its nuclear program, but emphasized that the war must continue to ensure that Tehran does not rebuild its nuclear capabilities and to prevent a global energy supply crisis. He said, "I will be the first to tell you that fuel prices are extremely high, but they would have been three times higher if it weren't for the U.S. Navy keeping oil and gas flowing through the Strait of Hormuz." President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted in the past that he destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities, as well as its naval fleet and military capabilities. He also indicated a few days ago that he ruled out launching attacks against Iran at this time, noting that negotiations with them are still ongoing. None of the mediators (Pakistan or Qatar) have announced any imminent understanding to end the conflict, despite assurances that dialogue is continuing behind the scenes indirectly.
It is worth mentioning that the Iranian and American sides reached a preliminary agreement last June, but it quickly collapsed in July following the continued targeting of ships in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces, to which U.S. forces responded by striking Iranian positions while continuing to enforce a naval blockade on Iranian ports, preventing the entry or exit of oil ships.