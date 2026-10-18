While efforts continue to bring an end to the conflict that has entered its eighth month between Washington and Tehran, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance announced that Washington seeks a final commitment from Iran regarding the nuclear file.

Vance stated in an interview with CBS News today (Sunday): "We are seeking a firm and final commitment from the Iranians not to rebuild their nuclear program." He anticipated that the world and America would see a decline in fuel prices when the conflict with Iran ends. He confirmed that the United States has "achieved a decisive victory" in Iran by destroying its nuclear program, but emphasized that the war must continue to ensure that Tehran does not rebuild its nuclear capabilities and to prevent a global energy supply crisis. He said, "I will be the first to tell you that fuel prices are extremely high, but they would have been three times higher if it weren't for the U.S. Navy keeping oil and gas flowing through the Strait of Hormuz." President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted in the past that he destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities, as well as its naval fleet and military capabilities. He also indicated a few days ago that he ruled out launching attacks against Iran at this time, noting that negotiations with them are still ongoing. None of the mediators (Pakistan or Qatar) have announced any imminent understanding to end the conflict, despite assurances that dialogue is continuing behind the scenes indirectly.

It is worth mentioning that the Iranian and American sides reached a preliminary agreement last June, but it quickly collapsed in July following the continued targeting of ships in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces, to which U.S. forces responded by striking Iranian positions while continuing to enforce a naval blockade on Iranian ports, preventing the entry or exit of oil ships.