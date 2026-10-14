كشف موقع "أكسيوس" أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بحثا احتمال استئناف الضربات العسكرية الواسعة ضد إيران قبل الانتخابات الإسرائيلية في 27 أكتوبر، وانتخابات التجديد النصفي الأمريكية في 3 نوفمبر.


حسابات سياسية وعسكرية معقدة


وتأتي المناقشات التي تمت الأسبوع الماضي وسط مخاوف إسرائيلية من إعادة بناء البرنامج النووي الإيراني، وحسابات سياسية وعسكرية معقدة قد تجعل توقيت الحرب عاملاً حاسماً في مستقبل نتنياهو وترمب. وأفصح الموقع أن نتنياهو أبلغ ترمب قلقه إزاء معلومات استخباراتية إسرائيلية تشير إلى خطوات إيرانية مقلقة لإعادة بناء البرنامج النووي، خلال اتصال سبق إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي رفض شن هجوم على إيران قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي.


أهداف محتملة للعملية المرتقبة


ونقل الموقع عن مسؤولين أمريكيين وإسرائيليين قولهم: إن ترمب ونتنياهو ناقشا عملية عسكرية مشتركة تستهدف منشآت نووية وعسكرية إيرانية، فيما تركز إسرائيل خصوصاً على احتمال استخدام موقع "جبل الفأس" لتخصيب اليورانيوم.


وأشار إلى أن نتنياهو أجرى اتصالات عدة مع ترمب خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين بشأن استئناف القتال، وأن الجيشين الأمريكي والإسرائيلي يواصلان الاستعداد تحسباً لتغيير الموقف السياسي. إلا أن البيت الأبيض نفى أن يكون الطرفان قد ناقشا استئناف الحرب على إيران، مؤكداً أن ترمب لن يهاجم إيران قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي. فيما رفضت الحكومة الإسرائيلية التعليق على مضمون الاتصالات. وبحسب "أكسيوس"، بدا ترمب في البداية ميالاً إلى استئناف الضربات، قبل أن يصبح أكثر تردداً، في ظل انقسام داخل إدارته بشأن الخطوة القادمة.


وفيما يؤيد وزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث وقيادة سنتكوم (القيادة المركزية) استئناف الهجمات، يفضل معظم مستشاري الرئيس ترمب مواصلة العقوبات الاقتصادية والضغوط الأخرى، معتبرين أن خنق الاقتصاد الإيراني يحقق نتائج متزايدة.


اجتماع غير حاسم في كامب ديفيد


وفي الثاني من أكتوبر عقد كبار مسؤولي إدارة ترمب اجتماعاً مطولاً في منتجع كامب ديفيد لبحث مسار الحرب واحتمالات استئناف الضربات، دون حسم نهائي بشأن العودة إلى المواجهة العسكرية. وتتجاوز تداعيات أي هجوم جديد الحسابات العسكرية، إذ قد تطلق إيران مئات الصواريخ الباليستية على إسرائيل رداً عليه، بما يهدد بتأجيل الانتخابات الإسرائيلية المقررة في 27 أكتوبر.


ووفق التقرير، فإن رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير ناقش مع رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية دان كين احتمال استئناف القتال الشامل خلال 3 أسابيع. وقد تثير ضربة قبل الانتخابات اتهامات لنتنياهو باستغلال الحرب انتخابياً، وتقوض الثقة في الجيش باعتباره مؤسسة غير حزبية. وفي المقابل، ربما يرتد التصعيد على ترمب، بإعادة تسليط الضوء على ارتفاع أسعار الوقود باعتباره أحد تداعيات تلك المواجهة العسكرية التي اندلعت في أواخر فبراير.