Axios revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of resuming extensive military strikes against Iran before the Israeli elections on October 27 and the U.S. midterm elections on November 3.



Complex Political and Military Calculations



The discussions that took place last week come amid Israeli concerns over the rebuilding of the Iranian nuclear program, and complex political and military calculations that may make the timing of war a critical factor in the future of Netanyahu and Trump. The site disclosed that Netanyahu informed Trump of his concerns regarding Israeli intelligence indicating troubling Iranian steps to rebuild the nuclear program during a call prior to the announcement by the U.S. president rejecting an attack on Iran before the midterm elections.



Potential Targets for the Upcoming Operation



The site quoted U.S. and Israeli officials as saying that Trump and Netanyahu discussed a joint military operation targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, with Israel particularly focusing on the potential use of the "Mount of Olives" site for uranium enrichment.



It noted that Netanyahu had several communications with Trump over the past two weeks regarding the resumption of fighting, and that the U.S. and Israeli militaries continue to prepare in anticipation of a change in the political situation. However, the White House denied that the two sides discussed resuming the war on Iran, emphasizing that Trump would not attack Iran before the midterm elections. Meanwhile, the Israeli government declined to comment on the content of the communications. According to Axios, Trump initially seemed inclined to resume strikes before becoming more hesitant, amid divisions within his administration regarding the next step.



While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Central Command leadership support resuming attacks, most of Trump's advisors prefer to continue economic sanctions and other pressures, believing that suffocating the Iranian economy yields increasing results.



Indecisive Meeting at Camp David



On October 2, senior officials from the Trump administration held a lengthy meeting at Camp David to discuss the course of the war and the possibilities of resuming strikes, without reaching a final decision regarding a return to military confrontation. The implications of any new attack go beyond military calculations, as Iran may launch hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in response, threatening to delay the Israeli elections scheduled for October 27.



According to the report, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir discussed with U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Keen the possibility of resuming full-scale fighting within three weeks. A strike before the elections could provoke accusations against Netanyahu of exploiting the war for electoral gain and undermine trust in the military as a non-partisan institution. Conversely, the escalation could backfire on Trump by bringing renewed attention to rising fuel prices as one of the consequences of that military confrontation that erupted in late February.