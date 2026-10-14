The Egyptian capital, Cairo, will host Palestinian meetings on (Wednesday) and (Thursday), with the participation of leaders from the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), the Islamic Jihad Movement, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, as part of a new round of national dialogue.

Palestinian sources revealed that the discussions focus on addressing internal division and enhancing opportunities for restoring Palestinian unity, and they discuss the entry of Hamas and Jihad into the Palestine Liberation Organization, according to the sources. The discussions include ways to prepare the conditions for reaching political understandings in preparation for holding Palestinian elections, as part of efforts aimed at unifying the Palestinian ranks.



Last (Saturday), Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree calling for simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on September 11, 2027, based on a decision by the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The new decree annulled a previous decree that had set November 28, 2026, as the date for holding elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council without the presidential elections, after he had called on the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip to participate in the elections. The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that the decision came based on national consultations with Palestinian factions and political forces, which resulted in a national consensus regarding the obstacles preventing the elections from being held on time, and preparing the political and security conditions for free and fair elections.



The decision aims, according to the agency, to provide an opportunity for a comprehensive Palestinian national dialogue that enhances national unity and the unity of land and political system, and addresses the challenges facing the electoral process, ensuring broad participation of voters in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza. The Central Committee of Fatah emphasized in a statement yesterday (Tuesday), following its meeting in Ramallah in the West Bank, the importance of continuing comprehensive national dialogue with various Palestinian forces and factions, and providing an opportunity for its efforts, which enhances national unity and preserves the unity of land, cause, and national decision.