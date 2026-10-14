تستضيف العاصمة المصرية القاهرة، يومي (الأربعاء) و(الخميس)، اجتماعات فلسطينية بمشاركة قيادات من حركة التحرير الوطني الفلسطيني (فتح) وحركة المقاومة الإسلامية (حماس) وحركة الجهاد الإسلامي والجبهة الشعبية لتحرير فلسطين، في إطار جولة جديدة من الحوار الوطني.

وكشفت مصادر فلسطينية أن المباحثات تركز على معالجة الانقسام الداخلي وتعزيز فرص استعادة الوحدة الفلسطينية، وتناقش ملف دخول حماس والجهاد إلى منظمة التحرير الفلسطينية، بحسب المصادر. وتشمل النقاشات سبل تهيئة الظروف للتوصل إلى تفاهمات سياسية تمهيداً لإجراء الانتخابات الفلسطينية، ضمن مساعٍ تستهدف توحيد الصف الفلسطيني.


وكان الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس أصدر، (السبت) الماضي، مرسوماً رئاسياً يدعو إلى إجراء انتخابات رئاسية وتشريعية متزامنة في 11 سبتمبر 2027، بناءً على قرار اللجنة التنفيذية لمنظمة التحرير. وألغى المرسوم الجديد مرسوماً سابقاً كان قد حدد 28 نوفمبر 2026 موعداً لإجراء انتخابات المجلس التشريعي الفلسطيني دون الانتخابات الرئاسية، بعد أن كان قد دعا الشعب الفلسطيني في القدس والضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة إلى المشاركة في الانتخابات. وقالت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا) إن القرار جاء استناداً إلى مشاورات وطنية مع الفصائل والقوى السياسية الفلسطينية، أسفرت عن توافق وطني بشأن المعوقات التي تحول دون إجراء الانتخابات في موعدها، وتهيئة الظروف السياسية والأمنية لانتخابات حرة ونزيهة.


ويهدف القرار بحسب الوكالة، إلى إتاحة الفرصة لحوار وطني فلسطيني شامل يعزز الوحدة الوطنية ووحدة الأرض والنظام السياسي، ويعالج التحديات التي تواجه العملية الانتخابية، بما يضمن مشاركة واسعة للناخبين في القدس والضفة الغربية وغزة. وكانت اللجنة المركزية لحركة فتح شددت في بيان، أمس (الثلاثاء)، عقب اجتماعها في مدينة رام الله بالضفة الغربية، على أهمية مواصلة الحوار الوطني الشامل مع مختلف القوى والفصائل الفلسطينية، وإتاحة الفرصة أمام جهوده، بما يعزز الوحدة الوطنية ويحافظ على وحدة الأرض والقضية والقرار الوطني.