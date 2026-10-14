تستضيف العاصمة المصرية القاهرة، يومي (الأربعاء) و(الخميس)، اجتماعات فلسطينية بمشاركة قيادات من حركة التحرير الوطني الفلسطيني (فتح) وحركة المقاومة الإسلامية (حماس) وحركة الجهاد الإسلامي والجبهة الشعبية لتحرير فلسطين، في إطار جولة جديدة من الحوار الوطني.
وكشفت مصادر فلسطينية أن المباحثات تركز على معالجة الانقسام الداخلي وتعزيز فرص استعادة الوحدة الفلسطينية، وتناقش ملف دخول حماس والجهاد إلى منظمة التحرير الفلسطينية، بحسب المصادر. وتشمل النقاشات سبل تهيئة الظروف للتوصل إلى تفاهمات سياسية تمهيداً لإجراء الانتخابات الفلسطينية، ضمن مساعٍ تستهدف توحيد الصف الفلسطيني.
وكان الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس أصدر، (السبت) الماضي، مرسوماً رئاسياً يدعو إلى إجراء انتخابات رئاسية وتشريعية متزامنة في 11 سبتمبر 2027، بناءً على قرار اللجنة التنفيذية لمنظمة التحرير. وألغى المرسوم الجديد مرسوماً سابقاً كان قد حدد 28 نوفمبر 2026 موعداً لإجراء انتخابات المجلس التشريعي الفلسطيني دون الانتخابات الرئاسية، بعد أن كان قد دعا الشعب الفلسطيني في القدس والضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة إلى المشاركة في الانتخابات. وقالت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا) إن القرار جاء استناداً إلى مشاورات وطنية مع الفصائل والقوى السياسية الفلسطينية، أسفرت عن توافق وطني بشأن المعوقات التي تحول دون إجراء الانتخابات في موعدها، وتهيئة الظروف السياسية والأمنية لانتخابات حرة ونزيهة.
ويهدف القرار بحسب الوكالة، إلى إتاحة الفرصة لحوار وطني فلسطيني شامل يعزز الوحدة الوطنية ووحدة الأرض والنظام السياسي، ويعالج التحديات التي تواجه العملية الانتخابية، بما يضمن مشاركة واسعة للناخبين في القدس والضفة الغربية وغزة. وكانت اللجنة المركزية لحركة فتح شددت في بيان، أمس (الثلاثاء)، عقب اجتماعها في مدينة رام الله بالضفة الغربية، على أهمية مواصلة الحوار الوطني الشامل مع مختلف القوى والفصائل الفلسطينية، وإتاحة الفرصة أمام جهوده، بما يعزز الوحدة الوطنية ويحافظ على وحدة الأرض والقضية والقرار الوطني.
The Egyptian capital, Cairo, will host Palestinian meetings on (Wednesday) and (Thursday), with the participation of leaders from the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), the Islamic Jihad Movement, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, as part of a new round of national dialogue.
Palestinian sources revealed that the discussions focus on addressing internal division and enhancing opportunities for restoring Palestinian unity, and they discuss the entry of Hamas and Jihad into the Palestine Liberation Organization, according to the sources. The discussions include ways to prepare the conditions for reaching political understandings in preparation for holding Palestinian elections, as part of efforts aimed at unifying the Palestinian ranks.
Last (Saturday), Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree calling for simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on September 11, 2027, based on a decision by the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The new decree annulled a previous decree that had set November 28, 2026, as the date for holding elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council without the presidential elections, after he had called on the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip to participate in the elections. The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that the decision came based on national consultations with Palestinian factions and political forces, which resulted in a national consensus regarding the obstacles preventing the elections from being held on time, and preparing the political and security conditions for free and fair elections.
The decision aims, according to the agency, to provide an opportunity for a comprehensive Palestinian national dialogue that enhances national unity and the unity of land and political system, and addresses the challenges facing the electoral process, ensuring broad participation of voters in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza. The Central Committee of Fatah emphasized in a statement yesterday (Tuesday), following its meeting in Ramallah in the West Bank, the importance of continuing comprehensive national dialogue with various Palestinian forces and factions, and providing an opportunity for its efforts, which enhances national unity and preserves the unity of land, cause, and national decision.