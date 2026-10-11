Brunei Darussalam condemned, today Sunday, the attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that affected civilians and infrastructure, affirming that the assaults represent a blatant violation of international law and a clear classification of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Brunei's stance came in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which it expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom and support for all efforts aimed at protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity and maintaining the sanctity of holy places, emphasizing the necessity of an immediate cessation of the attacks and urging all parties to exercise restraint and resort to dialogue to achieve lasting peace.

Brunei extended its condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, at a time when international calls to halt the escalation and protect civilians and ensure the security and stability of the region are increasing.