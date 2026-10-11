أدانت بروناي دار السلام، اليوم الأحد، الهجمات التي استهدفت المملكة العربية السعودية وطالت المدنيين والبنية التحتية، مؤكدة أن الاعتداءات تمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي وتصنيفًا واضحًا لجرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية.

وجاء موقف بروناي في بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية، عبّرت فيه عن تضامن بلادها الكامل مع المملكة ودعمها لجميع الجهود الرامية إلى حماية سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها والحفاظ على حرمة الأماكن المقدسة، مشددة على ضرورة وقف الهجمات فورًا وحثّ جميع الأطراف على ضبط النفس واللجوء إلى الحوار لتحقيق سلام دائم.

وقدمت بروناي تعازيها لأسر الضحايا، متمنية الشفاء العاجل للمصابين، في وقت تتزايد فيه الدعوات الدولية لوقف التصعيد وحماية المدنيين وضمان أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.