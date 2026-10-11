Mohammed bin Kanawer bin Hanif Al-Daif Allah, the father of the Deputy General Manager of the Maintenance and Operations Sector at Al-Majal Al-Arabi Company, Engineer Nawaf, has passed away. The prayer for him will be held on Sunday afternoon at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Buraidah.

“Okaz,” which is saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy.