انتقل إلى رحمة الله محمد بن كناور بن حنيف الضيف الله والد نائب مدير عام قطاع الصيانة والتشغيل بشركة المجال العربي المهندس نواف، وسيتم الصلاة عليه عصر (الأحد) في جامع الإمام محمد بن عبدالوهاب ببريدة.

«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص العزاء والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته.