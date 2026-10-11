The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Kuwait's condemnation and strong denunciation of the brazen attack launched by the Houthi militia against King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, yesterday, which resulted in fatalities and injuries among innocent civilians, including travelers and airport workers from Saudi citizens and various other nationalities, as well as a temporary suspension of operations at the airport.

The Ministry confirmed in a statement today, reported by the Kuwait News Agency, that this heinous and cowardly attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and that the repetition of these systematic hostile acts targeting civilian objects and vital facilities represents a serious escalation and a direct threat to air navigation and civilian safety, warranting accountability for those responsible and holding them to account.

Kuwait reiterated its absolute solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its security and stability and to protect its citizens and residents on its territory, emphasizing that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the security of the State of Kuwait and the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Kuwait called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take a firm stance regarding these repeated attacks to ensure the protection of civilian objects and civil aviation facilities, to prevent their recurrence in the future, and to ensure that the perpetrators do not escape punishment.