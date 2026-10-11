أدان رئيس مجلس الشورى اليمني، النائب الأول لرئيس المؤتمر الشعبي العام، الدكتور أحمد عبيد بن دغر، باسمه ونيابة عن زملائه في قيادة المؤتمر الشعبي العام وقواعده وأنصاره في مختلف أنحاء اليمن، بأشد العبارات الهجوم الذي شنته مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالعاصمة السعودية الرياض، (السبت) 10 أكتوبر 2026، والذي أودى بحياة مواطنين سعوديين وآخرين من جنسيات مختلفة.
وأكد بن دغر أن قيادة المؤتمر الشعبي العام تعتبر هذا الاعتداء «جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان»، ترفضها الشرائع السماوية ويعاقب عليها القانون الدولي.
مطالبة المجتمع الدولي بموقف حازم
وطالب بن دغر المجتمع الدولي باتخاذ موقف حازم تجاه مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، التي قال إنها تمادت في ممارساتها الإجرامية نتيجة تغاضي المجتمع الدولي عن جرائمها السابقة، مشدداً على ضرورة وضع حد لهذه الاعتداءات ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها.
تعازٍ للقيادة السعودية وأسر الضحايا
وأعرب بن دغر، باسم قيادة المؤتمر الشعبي العام، عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته للقيادة السعودية، ممثلة بخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وللحكومة والشعب السعودي في ضحايا الهجوم، سائلاً الله أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يلهم أسرهم وذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمنّ على الجرحى بالشفاء العاجل.
دعوة أعضاء المؤتمر إلى إدانة الاعتداء
ودعا بن دغر أعضاء المؤتمر الشعبي العام وأنصاره في مختلف أنحاء اليمن إلى إدانة الاعتداء الحوثي والمطالبة بمعاقبة مرتكبيه ووضع حد لجرائمهم.
كما حثهم على القيام بجهود توعوية لفضح ممارسات المليشيا الحوثية وكشف نهجها و طبيعتها الإجرامية.
The Chairman of the Yemeni Shura Council, the First Deputy Chairman of the General People's Congress, Dr. Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr, condemned in the strongest terms the attack launched by the Houthi terrorist militia on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Saturday, October 10, 2026, which resulted in the deaths of Saudi citizens and others of various nationalities.
Bin Daghr affirmed that the leadership of the General People's Congress considers this assault a "complete war crime," rejected by divine laws and punishable under international law.
Calling on the International Community for a Firm Stance
Bin Daghr called on the international community to take a firm stance against the Houthi terrorist militia, which he said has escalated its criminal practices due to the international community's negligence of its previous crimes, emphasizing the necessity to put an end to these assaults and hold those responsible accountable.
Condolences to the Saudi Leadership and Victims' Families
On behalf of the leadership of the General People's Congress, Bin Daghr expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Saudi leadership, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and to the Saudi government and people for the victims of the attack, asking God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to inspire their families and loved ones with patience and solace, and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.
Call for Congress Members to Condemn the Assault
Bin Daghr called on the members of the General People's Congress and its supporters across Yemen to condemn the Houthi assault and demand punishment for its perpetrators and an end to their crimes.
He also urged them to engage in awareness efforts to expose the practices of the Houthi militia and reveal its approach and what he described as its criminal nature.