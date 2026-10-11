The Chairman of the Yemeni Shura Council, the First Deputy Chairman of the General People's Congress, Dr. Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr, condemned in the strongest terms the attack launched by the Houthi terrorist militia on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Saturday, October 10, 2026, which resulted in the deaths of Saudi citizens and others of various nationalities.

Bin Daghr affirmed that the leadership of the General People's Congress considers this assault a "complete war crime," rejected by divine laws and punishable under international law.

Calling on the International Community for a Firm Stance

Bin Daghr called on the international community to take a firm stance against the Houthi terrorist militia, which he said has escalated its criminal practices due to the international community's negligence of its previous crimes, emphasizing the necessity to put an end to these assaults and hold those responsible accountable.

Condolences to the Saudi Leadership and Victims' Families

On behalf of the leadership of the General People's Congress, Bin Daghr expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Saudi leadership, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and to the Saudi government and people for the victims of the attack, asking God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to inspire their families and loved ones with patience and solace, and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.

Call for Congress Members to Condemn the Assault

Bin Daghr called on the members of the General People's Congress and its supporters across Yemen to condemn the Houthi assault and demand punishment for its perpetrators and an end to their crimes.

He also urged them to engage in awareness efforts to expose the practices of the Houthi militia and reveal its approach and what he described as its criminal nature.