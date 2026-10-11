أدان رئيس مجلس الشورى اليمني، النائب الأول لرئيس المؤتمر الشعبي العام، الدكتور أحمد عبيد بن دغر، باسمه ونيابة عن زملائه في قيادة المؤتمر الشعبي العام وقواعده وأنصاره في مختلف أنحاء اليمن، بأشد العبارات الهجوم الذي شنته مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالعاصمة السعودية الرياض، (السبت) 10 أكتوبر 2026، والذي أودى بحياة مواطنين سعوديين وآخرين من جنسيات مختلفة.

وأكد بن دغر أن قيادة المؤتمر الشعبي العام تعتبر هذا الاعتداء «جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان»، ترفضها الشرائع السماوية ويعاقب عليها القانون الدولي.

مطالبة المجتمع الدولي بموقف حازم

وطالب بن دغر المجتمع الدولي باتخاذ موقف حازم تجاه مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، التي قال إنها تمادت في ممارساتها الإجرامية نتيجة تغاضي المجتمع الدولي عن جرائمها السابقة، مشدداً على ضرورة وضع حد لهذه الاعتداءات ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها.

تعازٍ للقيادة السعودية وأسر الضحايا

وأعرب بن دغر، باسم قيادة المؤتمر الشعبي العام، عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته للقيادة السعودية، ممثلة بخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وللحكومة والشعب السعودي في ضحايا الهجوم، سائلاً الله أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يلهم أسرهم وذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمنّ على الجرحى بالشفاء العاجل.

دعوة أعضاء المؤتمر إلى إدانة الاعتداء

ودعا بن دغر أعضاء المؤتمر الشعبي العام وأنصاره في مختلف أنحاء اليمن إلى إدانة الاعتداء الحوثي والمطالبة بمعاقبة مرتكبيه ووضع حد لجرائمهم.

كما حثهم على القيام بجهود توعوية لفضح ممارسات المليشيا الحوثية وكشف نهجها و طبيعتها الإجرامية.