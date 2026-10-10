The announcement of the "diesel deal" between the United States and Russia has sparked anger in Ukraine and European countries, igniting a new crisis between America and its Western allies.



Redrawing the Balance of Power



U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday (Friday) the agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for Russia to supply approximately 500,000 tons of diesel to the markets in November, followed by another million tons shortly thereafter. Trump indicated that Russia would provide the United States and its global markets with 3 million tons of diesel in the near term, depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries. The deal redraws the balance of power in a war that is nearing its fifth year, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed the White House, an American official provided a different narrative, telling Axios that President Trump decided to strike a diesel fuel deal with Russia after Zelensky ignored U.S. requests to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries.



Continued Strikes on Refineries



The American official considered that Zelensky misreads the situation; noting that his continued strikes on the refineries erode the goodwill he built with Trump over the past six months. For his part, Zelensky stated in an interview with Axios after the announcement of the deal that he was completely surprised by it, describing it as "unfair and unjust" and an unwarranted gift to Putin. The attacks launched by Ukraine on Russian oil refineries in recent months have been highly effective and caused an energy crisis within Russia. In response, Russia imposed a ban on diesel exports, increasing pressure on global diesel markets already suffering due to the war in Iran. Zelensky informed Trump and his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner that he was ready to stop attacking Russian oil refineries if the Russians ceased their attacks on Ukrainian power stations. According to the American official, Trump wanted Ukraine to unilaterally stop attacking Russian refineries because those attacks contributed to rising fuel prices in America. He added that Trump did not consider the attacks on the refineries to be equivalent in impact to the Russian strikes targeting the Ukrainian energy grid.



Cutting U.S. Intelligence to Ukraine



Witkoff and Kushner informed a Ukrainian negotiating delegation during talks held yesterday in Miami that the president is expected to speak with Putin and lift the sanctions imposed on Russian diesel exports. A Ukrainian official claimed that during the talks, Witkoff and Kushner threatened that Trump might cut U.S. intelligence to Ukraine if it continued to ignore his demands. However, the American official denied that such a threat was made, clarifying that Witkoff and Kushner told the Ukrainians that the United States is a strong partner providing munitions and intelligence information, and therefore Ukraine should not take actions that harm American consumers.