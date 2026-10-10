فجر الإعلان الأمريكي الروسي عن «صفقة الديزل» غضباً في أوكرانيا ودول أوروبية، وأشعل فتيل أزمة جديدة بين أمريكا وحلفائها الغربيين.
إعادة رسم موازين القوى
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن، أمس (الجمعة)، الاتفاق مع نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين على أن تضخ بلاده نحو 500 ألف طن من الديزل في الأسواق في نوفمبر القادم، ثم مليون طن أخرى بعد ذلك بفترة وجيزة. وأشار ترمب إلى أن روسيا ستزوّد الولايات المتحدة وأسواقها العالمية بـ3 ملايين طن من الديزل على المدى القريب، رهناً بحالة مصافي الديزل الروسية. وتعيد الصفقة رسم موازين القوى في الحرب التي تقترب من إتمام عامها الخامس، وفيما أنحى الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي باللائمة على البيت الأبيض، قدم مسؤول أمريكي رواية مختلفة، وقال لموقع «أكسيوس» إن الرئيس ترمب قرر إبرام صفقة وقود ديزل مع روسيا، بعد أن تجاهل زيلينسكي لطلبات أمريكية بوقف الهجمات على مصافي النفط الروسية.
استمرار ضرب المصافي
واعتبر المسؤول الأمريكي أن زيلينسكي يسيء قراءة الموقف؛ مشيراً إلى أن استمراره في ضرب المصافي، فإنه يؤدي إلى تآكل حسن النية التي بناها مع ترمب خلال الأشهر الستة الماضية. من جانبه، قال زيلينسكي في مقابلة مع «أكسيوس» بعد الإعلان عن الصفقة، إنه تفاجأ بها تماماً، ووصفها بأنها «غير عادلة وغير نزيهة» وتعتبر هدية غير مبررة لبوتين. وكانت الهجمات التي شنّتها أوكرانيا على مصافي النفط الروسية في الأشهر الأخيرة عالية الفعالية وتسببت في أزمة طاقة داخل روسيا. وفرضت روسيا حظراً على صادرات الديزل رداً على ذلك، ما زاد الضغط على أسواق الديزل العالمية التي تعاني أصلاً بسبب الحرب في إيران. وأبلغ زيلينسكي ترمب ومبعوثيه ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر بأنه مستعد لوقف مهاجمة مصافي النفط الروسية إذا توقف الروس عن مهاجمة محطات الطاقة الأوكرانية. ووفق المسؤول الأمريكي، فإن ترمب أراد من أوكرانيا التوقف بشكل أحادي عن مهاجمة المصافي الروسية لأن تلك الهجمات كانت تسهم في ارتفاع أسعار الوقود في أمريكا. وأضاف أن ترمب لم يعتبر الهجمات على المصافي مساوية في التأثير للضربات الروسية التي استهدفت شبكة الطاقة الأوكرانية.
قطع الاستخبارات الأمريكية عن أوكرانيا
وأبلغ ويتكوف وكوشنر وفداً مفاوضاً أوكرانياً خلال محادثات جرت أمس في ميامي، بأنه من المتوقع أن يتحدث الرئيس مع بوتين ويرفع العقوبات المفروضة على صادرات الديزل الروسية. وادعى مسؤول أوكراني أنه خلال المحادثات، هدّد ويتكوف وكوشنر بأن ترمب قد يقطع الاستخبارات الأمريكية عن أوكرانيا إذا استمرت في تجاهل مطالبه. لكن المسؤول الأمريكي نفى صدور مثل هذا التهديد، موضحاً أن ويتكوف وكوشنر أخبرا الأوكرانيين أن الولايات المتحدة شريك قوي يوفر الذخائر والمعلومات الاستخباراتية، وبالتالي ينبغي ألا تتخذ أوكرانيا إجراءات تضر بالمستهلكين الأمريكيين.
The announcement of the "diesel deal" between the United States and Russia has sparked anger in Ukraine and European countries, igniting a new crisis between America and its Western allies.
Redrawing the Balance of Power
U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday (Friday) the agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for Russia to supply approximately 500,000 tons of diesel to the markets in November, followed by another million tons shortly thereafter. Trump indicated that Russia would provide the United States and its global markets with 3 million tons of diesel in the near term, depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries. The deal redraws the balance of power in a war that is nearing its fifth year, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed the White House, an American official provided a different narrative, telling Axios that President Trump decided to strike a diesel fuel deal with Russia after Zelensky ignored U.S. requests to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries.
Continued Strikes on Refineries
The American official considered that Zelensky misreads the situation; noting that his continued strikes on the refineries erode the goodwill he built with Trump over the past six months. For his part, Zelensky stated in an interview with Axios after the announcement of the deal that he was completely surprised by it, describing it as "unfair and unjust" and an unwarranted gift to Putin. The attacks launched by Ukraine on Russian oil refineries in recent months have been highly effective and caused an energy crisis within Russia. In response, Russia imposed a ban on diesel exports, increasing pressure on global diesel markets already suffering due to the war in Iran. Zelensky informed Trump and his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner that he was ready to stop attacking Russian oil refineries if the Russians ceased their attacks on Ukrainian power stations. According to the American official, Trump wanted Ukraine to unilaterally stop attacking Russian refineries because those attacks contributed to rising fuel prices in America. He added that Trump did not consider the attacks on the refineries to be equivalent in impact to the Russian strikes targeting the Ukrainian energy grid.
Cutting U.S. Intelligence to Ukraine
Witkoff and Kushner informed a Ukrainian negotiating delegation during talks held yesterday in Miami that the president is expected to speak with Putin and lift the sanctions imposed on Russian diesel exports. A Ukrainian official claimed that during the talks, Witkoff and Kushner threatened that Trump might cut U.S. intelligence to Ukraine if it continued to ignore his demands. However, the American official denied that such a threat was made, clarifying that Witkoff and Kushner told the Ukrainians that the United States is a strong partner providing munitions and intelligence information, and therefore Ukraine should not take actions that harm American consumers.