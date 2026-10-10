فجر الإعلان الأمريكي الروسي عن «صفقة الديزل» غضباً في أوكرانيا ودول أوروبية، وأشعل فتيل أزمة جديدة بين أمريكا وحلفائها الغربيين.


إعادة رسم موازين القوى


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن، أمس (الجمعة)، الاتفاق مع نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين على أن تضخ بلاده نحو 500 ألف طن من الديزل في الأسواق في نوفمبر القادم، ثم مليون طن أخرى بعد ذلك بفترة وجيزة. وأشار ترمب إلى أن روسيا ستزوّد الولايات المتحدة وأسواقها العالمية بـ3 ملايين طن من الديزل على المدى القريب، رهناً بحالة مصافي الديزل الروسية. وتعيد الصفقة رسم موازين القوى في الحرب التي تقترب من إتمام عامها الخامس، وفيما أنحى الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي باللائمة على البيت الأبيض، قدم مسؤول أمريكي رواية مختلفة، وقال لموقع «أكسيوس» إن الرئيس ترمب قرر إبرام صفقة وقود ديزل مع روسيا، بعد أن تجاهل زيلينسكي لطلبات أمريكية بوقف الهجمات على مصافي النفط الروسية.


استمرار ضرب المصافي


واعتبر المسؤول الأمريكي أن زيلينسكي يسيء قراءة الموقف؛ مشيراً إلى أن استمراره في ضرب المصافي، فإنه يؤدي إلى تآكل حسن النية التي بناها مع ترمب خلال الأشهر الستة الماضية. من جانبه، قال زيلينسكي في مقابلة مع «أكسيوس» بعد الإعلان عن الصفقة، إنه تفاجأ بها تماماً، ووصفها بأنها «غير عادلة وغير نزيهة» وتعتبر هدية غير مبررة لبوتين. وكانت الهجمات التي شنّتها أوكرانيا على مصافي النفط الروسية في الأشهر الأخيرة عالية الفعالية وتسببت في أزمة طاقة داخل روسيا. وفرضت روسيا حظراً على صادرات الديزل رداً على ذلك، ما زاد الضغط على أسواق الديزل العالمية التي تعاني أصلاً بسبب الحرب في إيران. وأبلغ زيلينسكي ترمب ومبعوثيه ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر بأنه مستعد لوقف مهاجمة مصافي النفط الروسية إذا توقف الروس عن مهاجمة محطات الطاقة الأوكرانية. ووفق المسؤول الأمريكي، فإن ترمب أراد من أوكرانيا التوقف بشكل أحادي عن مهاجمة المصافي الروسية لأن تلك الهجمات كانت تسهم في ارتفاع أسعار الوقود في أمريكا. وأضاف أن ترمب لم يعتبر الهجمات على المصافي مساوية في التأثير للضربات الروسية التي استهدفت شبكة الطاقة الأوكرانية.


قطع الاستخبارات الأمريكية عن أوكرانيا


وأبلغ ويتكوف وكوشنر وفداً مفاوضاً أوكرانياً خلال محادثات جرت أمس في ميامي، بأنه من المتوقع أن يتحدث الرئيس مع بوتين ويرفع العقوبات المفروضة على صادرات الديزل الروسية. وادعى مسؤول أوكراني أنه خلال المحادثات، هدّد ويتكوف وكوشنر بأن ترمب قد يقطع الاستخبارات الأمريكية عن أوكرانيا إذا استمرت في تجاهل مطالبه. لكن المسؤول الأمريكي نفى صدور مثل هذا التهديد، موضحاً أن ويتكوف وكوشنر أخبرا الأوكرانيين أن الولايات المتحدة شريك قوي يوفر الذخائر والمعلومات الاستخباراتية، وبالتالي ينبغي ألا تتخذ أوكرانيا إجراءات تضر بالمستهلكين الأمريكيين.