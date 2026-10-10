The King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, awarded the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the highest federal honor in the country, in recognition of the historical relations between the two countries, during El-Sisi's state visit to Kuala Lumpur, the second stop on his Asian tour.

Sultan Ibrahim presented the Egyptian president with the "Darjah Utama Seri Mahkota Negara" award, known as the Supreme Order of the State Crown, during an official ceremony at the Malaysian National Palace "Istana Negara" on Saturday, in the presence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and a number of senior officials and members of the Egyptian delegation.

The Egyptian presidency stated that the award is considered the highest Malaysian federal honor granted to heads of state, foreign princes, and distinguished figures, noting that this honor reflects the King of Malaysia's appreciation for President El-Sisi and confirms the special and historical ties that unite Cairo and Kuala Lumpur.

This honor came as part of a two-day state visit, which El-Sisi began with his arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, at the invitation of the King of Malaysia. The visit included an official reception ceremony that featured a guard of honor and the firing of 21 cannon shots, in accordance with the established protocol for receiving heads of state.

During the meeting between El-Sisi and Sultan Ibrahim, both sides emphasized the importance of advancing bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various fields, while the Egyptian president stressed the need to establish a practical framework to expand the partnership, especially in the sectors of economy, trade, and investment, alongside intensifying political consultations and coordination on regional and international issues.

The meeting also addressed regional developments, as El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to reduce tensions in the region, while the King of Malaysia praised Egypt's role in supporting peace and stability in the Middle East. The two sides discussed the Palestinian issue, where El-Sisi affirmed the necessity of reaching a just and comprehensive settlement that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions.

The visit gains additional significance as it marks the first state visit by an Egyptian president to Malaysia in nearly three decades; the last visit by former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak to Kuala Lumpur was in November 1997, when he participated in the Group of 15 summit. Egypt and Malaysia have had diplomatic relations since 1959, while cultural and scientific cooperation, along with the role of Al-Azhar in Malaysia, represents one of the pathways of the relationship between the two countries.