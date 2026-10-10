منح ملك ماليزيا السلطان إبراهيم الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي أرفع وسام اتحادي في البلاد، تقديراً للعلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين، وذلك خلال زيارة الدولة التي يجريها السيسي إلى كوالالمبور، المحطة الثانية في جولته الآسيوية.

وأهدى السلطان إبراهيم الرئيس المصري وسام «دارجاه أوتاما سري ماهكوتا نيجارا»، المعروف بوسام تاج الدولة الأسمى، خلال مراسم رسمية بالقصر الوطني الماليزي «إستانا نيجارا»، (السبت)، بحضور رئيس الوزراء الماليزي أنور إبراهيم وعدد من كبار المسؤولين وأعضاء الوفد المصري.

وقالت الرئاسة المصرية إن الوسام يُعد أرفع وسام اتحادي ماليزي يُمنح لرؤساء الدول والأمراء الأجانب والشخصيات المميزة، مشيرة إلى أن هذا التكريم يعكس تقدير ملك ماليزيا للرئيس السيسي، ويؤكد الروابط المميزة والتاريخية التي تجمع القاهرة وكوالالمبور.

وجاء التكريم ضمن زيارة دولة تستمر يومين، استهلها السيسي بوصوله إلى كوالالمبور (الجمعة)، بدعوة من ملك ماليزيا. وشهدت الزيارة مراسم استقبال رسمية تضمنت استعراض حرس الشرف وإطلاق 21 طلقة مدفعية، في إطار البروتوكول المعتمد لاستقبال رؤساء الدول.

وخلال لقاء السيسي والسلطان إبراهيم، أكد الجانبان أهمية دفع العلاقات الثنائية وتعزيز التعاون في مختلف المجالات، فيما شدد الرئيس المصري على ضرورة وضع إطار عملي لتوسيع الشراكة، لا سيما في قطاعات الاقتصاد والتجارة والاستثمار، إلى جانب تكثيف التشاور السياسي والتنسيق في القضايا الإقليمية والدولية.

كما تناول اللقاء التطورات الإقليمية، إذ استعرض السيسي جهود مصر الرامية إلى خفض التوتر في المنطقة، فيما أشاد ملك ماليزيا بالدور المصري في دعم السلم والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط. وتطرق الجانبان إلى القضية الفلسطينية، حيث أكد السيسي ضرورة التوصل إلى تسوية عادلة وشاملة تضمن إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، استناداً إلى حل الدولتين وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.

وتكتسب الزيارة أهمية إضافية باعتبارها أول زيارة دولة لرئيس مصري إلى ماليزيا منذ نحو ثلاثة عقود؛ إذ كانت آخر زيارة للرئيس المصري الأسبق محمد حسني مبارك إلى كوالالمبور في نوفمبر 1997، عندما شارك في قمة مجموعة الـ15. وترتبط مصر وماليزيا بعلاقات دبلوماسية منذ عام 1959، فيما يشكل التعاون الثقافي والعلمي، ودور الأزهر الشريف في ماليزيا، أحد مسارات العلاقة بين البلدين.