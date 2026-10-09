وكيل أول المحافظة لـ «عكاظ»: تعز «عصية».. سنهزم الحوثي

The First Deputy Governor of Taiz, Dr. Abdulqawi Al-Makhlafi, confirmed that Taiz is resilient against defeat and cannot be conquered.

In a statement to "Okaz" from within the city, which is experiencing the fiercest battles against the Houthi militia, he said that Taiz is not just a passing city in the course of confrontation, as it was one of the first cities to stand against the Houthi at the height of its power, confronting its project and defeating it.



Breaking the Militia's Backbone



Al-Makhlafi added that Taiz is fighting from street to street and has managed, with limited resources, to break the Houthi's backbone and halt its momentum and expansion towards other cities and governorates. He stated that Taiz is fighting the battle of all Yemenis and remains steadfast despite the siege, destruction, and scarcity of resources, affirming that it has clung to its land, identity, and dignity for more than a decade in the face of militias armed with weapons and military equipment seized from state camps. The Deputy Governor emphasized that the resilience of the city and its people over these years is unlike any other resilience, except for the steadfastness of the mountains of Taiz and its enduring landmarks like Han, Habashi, and Saber, standing tall against storms, unshaken by hardships or the vicissitudes of time. He said that from this long history of resilience comes our certainty and faith today that we will triumph.



Repetition of Achievement and Realization of Victory



He stressed that Taiz, as it has done before, is capable of repeating its achievements and realizing victory today and tomorrow, whenever required, because that is its will and the culture of its people and their faith in the inclusive state project. He reiterated that Taiz will emerge victorious in this round with the will of the heroes of the armed forces and the heroes of the resistance from its sons, and with the awareness of its popular base and its resilience. He pointed out to "Okaz" that the battle of Taiz is an essential part of the Battle of Dawn Yemen, declared by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and supported by the leadership of the legitimacy coalition, affirming that the Battle of Dawn Yemen is not separate from the steadfastness of Taiz and the sacrifices of its people; rather, the city's resilience and the steadfastness of its heroes in the field represent the essence of this national battle, which aims to restore the state and end the coup.



Rumors and Misinformation Campaigns



He noted that war is a seesaw, and battles are not decided in a single round; the lines of contact may change, and control over some sites may be lost at one stage, but that does not mean the end of the battle. What is lost in one round can be regained in another, as happened in Dhubab and Al-Wazi'iyah; the field changes, but the will that creates resilience does not change. He called for not paying attention to misinformation campaigns and rumors that attempt to spread despair or create fictitious victories, affirming that Taiz, which has endured for more than a decade despite the siege, destruction, and scarcity of resources, knows how to maintain its steadfastness until the balance of the field changes.



Al-Makhlafi addressed all Yemenis from within the besieged city of Taiz, saying, "Hold your heads high; your resilience is an extension of the history of a city that has not been broken, and of sons who have proven that Taiz, like its mountains and landmarks, is tall, steadfast, and resistant to bending. This resilience will remain part of the coming dawn of Yemen, until Taiz regains every inch of its land and restores the state of Yemenis and their freedom."