أكد وكيل أول محافظة تعز الدكتور عبدالقوي المخلافي أن تعز عصية على الانكسار ولا يمكن هزيمتها.

وقال في تصريح لـ «عكاظ» من داخل المدينة التي تخوض أعنف المعارك في مواجهة مليشيا الحوثي: إن تعز ليست مدينة عابرة في مسار المواجهة، إذ كانت من أوائل المدن التي وقفت في وجه الحوثي في أوج قوته وتصدت لمشروعه وهزمته.

وكيل أول المحافظة لـ «عكاظ»: تعز «عصية».. سنهزم الحوثي


كسر شوكة المليشيات


وأضاف المخلافي أن تعز تخوض المعركة من شارع إلى شارع وتمكنت بإمكانات محدودة من كسر شوكة الحوثي وتوقيف حالة الاندفاع والتمدد نحو المدن والمحافظات الأخرى. وأفاد بأن تعز تخوض معركة كل اليمنيين، ولا تزال صامدة رغم الحصار والدمار وشح الإمكانات، مؤكداً أنها ظلت متمسكة بأرضها وهويتها وكرامتها لأكثر من عقد في وجه مليشيات مدججة بالأسلحة والتجهيزات العسكرية التي استولت عليها من معسكرات الدولة. وأكد وكيل المحافظة أن صمود المدينة وأبنائها طوال هذه السنوات لا يشبه أي صمود آخر سوى صمود جبال تعز ومعالمها الراسخة مثل هان وحبشي وصبر، شامخة في وجه العواصف، لا تهزه المحن ولا تنال منه تقلبات الأيام. وقال من هذا التاريخ الطويل من الصمود، يأتي يقيننا وإيماننا اليوم بأننا سننتصر.

وكيل أول المحافظة لـ «عكاظ»: تعز «عصية».. سنهزم الحوثي


تكرار الإنجاز وتحقيق النصر


وشدد على أن تعز كما فعلت سابقاً، فهي قادرة على تكرار الإنجاز وتحقيق النصر اليوم وغداً، ومتى ما تطلب ذلك منها لأن تلك هي إرادتها وثقافة أبنائها وإيمانهم بمشروع الدولة الجامع. وجدد التأكيد على أن تعز ستخرج منتصرة في هذه الجولة بإرادة أبطال القوات المسلحة، وأبطال المقاومة من أبنائها، وبوعي حاضنتها الشعبية وصلابتها. ولفت لـ «عكاظ» إلى أن معركة تعز جزء أساسي من معركة فجر اليمن التي أعلنها القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة، وحظيت بتأييد قيادة تحالف الشرعية، مؤكداً أن معركة فجر اليمن ليست منفصلة عن صمود تعز وتضحيات أبنائها، بل إن صمود المدينة وثبات أبطالها في الميدان يمثلان جوهر هذه المعركة الوطنية، التي تستهدف استعادة الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب.

وكيل أول المحافظة لـ «عكاظ»: تعز «عصية».. سنهزم الحوثي


شائعات وحملات تضليل


وأشار إلى أن الحرب سجال، وأن المعارك لا تُحسم بجولة واحدة؛ فقد تتغير خطوط التماس، وقد تفقد السيطرة على بعض المواقع في مرحلة، لكن ذلك لا يعني نهاية المعركة. فما يُفقد في جولة يمكن استعادته في جولة أخرى، كما حدث في ذوباب والوازعية، فالميدان يتغير، لكن الإرادة التي تصنع الصمود لا تتغير. ودعا إلى عدم الالتفات إلى حملات التضليل والشائعات التي تحاول بث اليأس أو صناعة انتصارات وهمية، مؤكداً أن تعز التي صمدت أكثر من عقد رغم الحصار والدمار وشح الإمكانات، تعرف كيف تحافظ على ثباتها حتى تتغير موازين الميدان.

وكيل أول المحافظة لـ «عكاظ»: تعز «عصية».. سنهزم الحوثي


وخاطب المخلافي من داخل مدينة تعز المحاصرة عموم اليمنيين بقوله «ارفعوا رؤوسكم عالياً؛ فصمودكم امتداد لتاريخ مدينة لم تنكسر، ولأبناء أثبتوا أن تعز كجبالها ومعالمها: شامخة، ثابتة، عصية على الانحناء. وسيظل هذا الصمود جزءاً من فجر اليمن القادم، حتى تستعيد تعز كل شبر من أرضها، وتستعيد دولة اليمنيين وحريتهم».