انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، اليوم(الخميس)، محمد صالح التهامي، مدير العلاقات العامة والمراسم بإمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة سابقاً.
وسيصلّى عليه، بعد صلاة العشاء، في المسجد النبوي الشريف بالمدينة المنورة، وسيوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقابر بقيع الغردق بالمدينة المنورة.
Today (Thursday), Muhammad Saleh Al-Tahami, the former Director of Public Relations and Protocol at the Emirate of the Medina Region, passed away to the mercy of Allah.
He will be prayed upon after the Isha prayer at the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, and his body will be laid to rest in the Baqi' Al-Gharqad cemetery in Medina.