انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، اليوم(الخميس)، محمد صالح التهامي، مدير العلاقات العامة والمراسم بإمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة سابقاً.


وسيصلّى عليه، بعد صلاة العشاء، في المسجد النبوي الشريف بالمدينة المنورة، وسيوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقابر بقيع الغردق بالمدينة المنورة.