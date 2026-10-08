The sports street in the Al-Qassim province of Unaizah breathed a sigh of relief after the readiness of the Education Administration Stadium was completed to host the matches of the first football team of Al-Najma once again on its home ground and among its fans, after a forced absence that lasted for 518 days during which the team had to play its matches away from its stronghold.



The Al-Najma fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming match against Damak next Monday, which carries significant moral and psychological dimensions for the Qassim squad, as they aim to capitalize on the advantages of home ground and fan support in one of the season's most prominent events.



This return came after the completion of all maintenance and development work at the Education Administration Stadium in Unaizah, allowing Al-Najma to conclude its phase of traveling and playing outside the city and finally return to the embrace of its supporters.