أعلن نادي الفتح رسمياً اليوم (الخميس) عن إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية مع المدير الفني الوطني خالد العطوي بالتراضي بين الطرفين. وجاء هذا القرار ليتماشى مع مصلحة النادي وتطلعات المرحلة القادمة، بعد جولة من التحديات الفنية الصعبة التي واجهها الفريق الأول لكرة القدم منذ انطلاقة الموسم الرياضي الحالي (2026-2027).


وأصدرت إدارة نادي الفتح بياناً رسمياً أكدت فيه تفاصيل الفراق الودي، حيث جاء فيه: "اتفقت إدارة نادي الفتح مع المدرب خالد العطوي على إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية بين الطرفين بالتراضي، بما ينسجم مع مصلحة النادي والمدرب وتطلعات المرحلة القادمة. وقدمت إدارة النادي شكرها وتقديرها للمدرب خالد العطوي، نظير ما قدمه من جهود وعمل خلال الفترة الماضية، في ظل التحديات التي واجهها الفريق، مؤكدة تقديرها لما بذله من عطاء، واعتزازها بالعلاقة الطيبة التي جمعته بالنادي. وجاء قرار إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية في أجواء ودية، وبروح من الاحترام المتبادل، مع تأكيد إدارة الفتح تقديرها للعطوي، الذي يُعد أحد أبناء النادي، وحرصها على استمرار العلاقة الأخوية بين الطرفين. وتمنت إدارة نادي الفتح للمدرب خالد العطوي التوفيق والنجاح في مسيرته التدريبية القادمة، مقدرةً إسهاماته وجهوده خلال فترة عمله مع الفريق".


لغة الأرقام: حصيلة تجربة العطوي مع الفتح
على الرغم من الآمال الكبيرة، واجه الفريق صعوبات بالغة في تحقيق التوازن الفني؛ حيث لم ينجح في تدوين أي انتصار خلال المشوار الرسمي تحت قيادة العطوي. إذ خاض الفريق هذا الموسم 8 مباريات (7 منها في دوري روشن للمحترفين، ولقاء واحد في كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين)، ولم يحقق أي انتصار؛ إذ غادر مسابقة أغلى الكؤوس من دور الـ32 بعد خسارته أمام العلا بنتيجة 0-3، وفي دوري المحترفين تعادل في 3 لقاءات وخسر في 4، وأحرز هجومه 4 أهداف فقط، فيما استقبلت شباكه 14 هدفاً، ليتوقف رصيد الفريق عند 3 نقاط فقط في المركز الخامس عشر.


ومن المنتظر أن يعلن النادي خلال الساعات القليلة القادمة التعاقد مع المدرب المغربي جمال السلامي؛ ليتولى دفة القيادة الفنية خلفاً للعطوي، سعياً لانتشال الفريق من مراكز الهبوط وإعادته إلى مسار الانتصارات في الجولات القادمة.