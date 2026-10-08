The Al-Fateh Club officially announced today (Thursday) the termination of the contractual relationship with the national coach Khalid Al-Otaibi by mutual consent. This decision came in line with the club's interests and aspirations for the upcoming phase, following a series of challenging technical difficulties faced by the first football team since the start of the current sports season (2026-2027).



The management of Al-Fateh Club issued an official statement confirming the details of the amicable separation, which stated: "The management of Al-Fateh Club has agreed with coach Khalid Al-Otaibi to terminate the contractual relationship between the two parties by mutual consent, in line with the interests of the club and the coach and the aspirations for the upcoming phase. The club management expressed its gratitude and appreciation to coach Khalid Al-Otaibi for his efforts and work during the past period, amidst the challenges faced by the team, affirming its appreciation for his contributions and pride in the good relationship he had with the club. The decision to terminate the contractual relationship was made in a friendly atmosphere and with a spirit of mutual respect, with Al-Fateh management confirming its appreciation for Al-Otaibi, who is considered one of the club's own, and its desire to maintain the brotherly relationship between the two parties. Al-Fateh Club management wished coach Khalid Al-Otaibi success and good fortune in his upcoming coaching career, valuing his contributions and efforts during his time with the team."



Numbers Speak: The Outcome of Al-Otaibi's Experience with Al-Fateh

Despite the great hopes, the team faced significant difficulties in achieving technical balance; as it did not succeed in recording any victories during the official journey under Al-Otaibi's leadership. The team played 8 matches this season (7 in the Roshan Professional League and one in the King’s Cup), without achieving any victories; it exited the prestigious cup competition in the Round of 32 after losing to Al-Ula with a score of 0-3. In the Professional League, it drew in 3 matches and lost in 4, scoring only 4 goals while conceding 14, leaving the team's points at just 3 in the fifteenth position.



It is expected that the club will announce in the coming hours the signing of Moroccan coach Jamal Salami to take over the technical leadership following Al-Otaibi, in an effort to lift the team from the relegation zone and return it to the path of victories in the upcoming rounds.