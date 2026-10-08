كشف مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية أن إجمالي الدعم المقدم عبر برنامج حساب المواطن منذ انطلاقه بلغ نحو 262 مليار ريال، فيما وصل إجمالي عدد المستفيدين من الدعم إلى نحو 2.4 مليون مستفيد، بينما بلغت مساهمة مبادرات برنامج جودة الحياة في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي 78 مليار ريال بنهاية عام 2025، متجاوزة المستهدف البالغ 77.1 مليار ريال.
واطلع المجلس، خلال اجتماعه عبر الاتصال المرئي، على التقرير السنوي لبرنامج حساب المواطن لعام 2025، الذي استعرض جهود توجيه الدعم إلى الأسر والأفراد المستحقين، ورحلة المستفيد من التسجيل والأهلية والاستحقاق، والأثر التشغيلي والاقتصادي والمالي للبرنامج، ودوره في تعزيز منظومة الحماية الاجتماعية.
واستعرض التقرير السنوي لمركز برنامج جودة الحياة أبرز منجزات البرنامج خلال عام 2025، إذ بلغت مساهمة مبادراته في المحتوى المحلي 44%، متجاوزة المستهدف البالغ 37%، إلى جانب مساهمتها في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنحو 78 مليار ريال.
وفي شأن الاقتصاد الوطني، استعرض المجلس التقرير الشهري لوزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، الذي أظهر ارتفاع مؤشر مديري المشتريات إلى 53.8 نقطة في أغسطس 2026، مقارنة بـ53.1 نقطة في يوليو، مواصلاً نموه للشهر الخامس على التوالي رغم التوترات الإقليمية.
وسجل مؤشر ثقة الأعمال 56.7 نقطة، بارتفاع قدره 0.2 نقطة عن الشهر السابق، ما يعكس استمرار ثقة قطاع الأعمال في آفاق الاقتصاد الوطني.
وتناول التقرير التطورات الاقتصادية العالمية في ظل المتغيرات الجيوسياسية المتسارعة، وما صاحبها من ضغوط تضخمية وتشديد للسياسات النقدية لدى البنوك المركزية الرئيسية، وانعكاساتها على الاقتصاد السعودي، مؤكداً متانته ومرونته في مواجهة المستجدات الإقليمية والعالمية.
وناقش المجلس تقرير أداء برامج تحقيق رؤية السعودية 2030 والإستراتيجيات الوطنية للربع الثاني من عام 2026، الذي استعرض الجهود التحولية خلال الأعوام العشرة الماضية، والانتقال إلى مرحلة تعظيم الأثر وترسيخ المكتسبات واستدامة الإنجازات في محاور الرؤية الثلاثة.
كما استعرض أداء الأجهزة الحكومية خلال الربع الثاني من العام الحالي، ومؤشرات ومبادرات رؤية 2030، وجهود تحسين الأداء الحكومي ومعالجة التحديات ومتابعة الخطط والفرص التحسينية.
ونظر المجلس في إستراتيجية تطوير المرفق العدلي، ومشروع نظام الدراسات السريرية، واطلع على تقارير أسعار المستهلك والجملة، ونتائج أعمال اللجنة الدائمة لمراقبة الأسعار، وملخص التجارة الخارجية، واتخذ حيال الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله القرارات والتوصيات اللازمة.
The Council of Economic and Development Affairs revealed that the total support provided through the Citizen Account Program since its launch has reached approximately 262 billion riyals, while the total number of beneficiaries of the support has reached about 2.4 million beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the contribution of the Quality of Life Program initiatives to the gross domestic product (GDP) reached 78 billion riyals by the end of 2025, exceeding the target of 77.1 billion riyals.
The council, during its meeting via video conference, reviewed the annual report of the Citizen Account Program for the year 2025, which highlighted efforts to direct support to eligible families and individuals, the journey of beneficiaries from registration to eligibility and entitlement, the operational, economic, and financial impact of the program, and its role in enhancing the social protection system.
The annual report of the Quality of Life Program Center showcased the program's key achievements during the year 2025, with its initiatives contributing 44% to local content, surpassing the target of 37%, in addition to contributing approximately 78 billion riyals to the GDP.
Regarding the national economy, the council reviewed the monthly report from the Ministry of Economy and Planning, which showed an increase in the Purchasing Managers' Index to 53.8 points in August 2026, compared to 53.1 points in July, continuing its growth for the fifth consecutive month despite regional tensions.
The Business Confidence Index recorded 56.7 points, an increase of 0.2 points from the previous month, reflecting the continued confidence of the business sector in the prospects of the national economy.
The report addressed global economic developments in light of rapidly changing geopolitical conditions, along with the accompanying inflationary pressures and tightening of monetary policies by major central banks, and their implications for the Saudi economy, affirming its robustness and resilience in facing regional and global developments.
The council discussed the performance report of the programs aimed at achieving Saudi Vision 2030 and the national strategies for the second quarter of 2026, which reviewed transformative efforts over the past ten years, transitioning to a phase of maximizing impact, solidifying gains, and sustaining achievements across the three pillars of the vision.
The performance of government agencies during the second quarter of the current year was also reviewed, along with indicators and initiatives of Vision 2030, efforts to improve government performance, address challenges, and follow up on plans and improvement opportunities.
The council considered the strategy for developing the judicial facility, the clinical studies system project, reviewed consumer and wholesale price reports, the results of the permanent committee for price monitoring, and a summary of foreign trade, and made the necessary decisions and recommendations regarding the topics listed on its agenda.