The Council of Economic and Development Affairs revealed that the total support provided through the Citizen Account Program since its launch has reached approximately 262 billion riyals, while the total number of beneficiaries of the support has reached about 2.4 million beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the contribution of the Quality of Life Program initiatives to the gross domestic product (GDP) reached 78 billion riyals by the end of 2025, exceeding the target of 77.1 billion riyals.



The council, during its meeting via video conference, reviewed the annual report of the Citizen Account Program for the year 2025, which highlighted efforts to direct support to eligible families and individuals, the journey of beneficiaries from registration to eligibility and entitlement, the operational, economic, and financial impact of the program, and its role in enhancing the social protection system.



The annual report of the Quality of Life Program Center showcased the program's key achievements during the year 2025, with its initiatives contributing 44% to local content, surpassing the target of 37%, in addition to contributing approximately 78 billion riyals to the GDP.



Regarding the national economy, the council reviewed the monthly report from the Ministry of Economy and Planning, which showed an increase in the Purchasing Managers' Index to 53.8 points in August 2026, compared to 53.1 points in July, continuing its growth for the fifth consecutive month despite regional tensions.



The Business Confidence Index recorded 56.7 points, an increase of 0.2 points from the previous month, reflecting the continued confidence of the business sector in the prospects of the national economy.



The report addressed global economic developments in light of rapidly changing geopolitical conditions, along with the accompanying inflationary pressures and tightening of monetary policies by major central banks, and their implications for the Saudi economy, affirming its robustness and resilience in facing regional and global developments.



The council discussed the performance report of the programs aimed at achieving Saudi Vision 2030 and the national strategies for the second quarter of 2026, which reviewed transformative efforts over the past ten years, transitioning to a phase of maximizing impact, solidifying gains, and sustaining achievements across the three pillars of the vision.



The performance of government agencies during the second quarter of the current year was also reviewed, along with indicators and initiatives of Vision 2030, efforts to improve government performance, address challenges, and follow up on plans and improvement opportunities.



The council considered the strategy for developing the judicial facility, the clinical studies system project, reviewed consumer and wholesale price reports, the results of the permanent committee for price monitoring, and a summary of foreign trade, and made the necessary decisions and recommendations regarding the topics listed on its agenda.