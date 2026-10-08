كشف مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية أن إجمالي الدعم المقدم عبر برنامج حساب المواطن منذ انطلاقه بلغ نحو 262 مليار ريال، فيما وصل إجمالي عدد المستفيدين من الدعم إلى نحو 2.4 مليون مستفيد، بينما بلغت مساهمة مبادرات برنامج جودة الحياة في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي 78 مليار ريال بنهاية عام 2025، متجاوزة المستهدف البالغ 77.1 مليار ريال.


واطلع المجلس، خلال اجتماعه عبر الاتصال المرئي، على التقرير السنوي لبرنامج حساب المواطن لعام 2025، الذي استعرض جهود توجيه الدعم إلى الأسر والأفراد المستحقين، ورحلة المستفيد من التسجيل والأهلية والاستحقاق، والأثر التشغيلي والاقتصادي والمالي للبرنامج، ودوره في تعزيز منظومة الحماية الاجتماعية.


واستعرض التقرير السنوي لمركز برنامج جودة الحياة أبرز منجزات البرنامج خلال عام 2025، إذ بلغت مساهمة مبادراته في المحتوى المحلي 44%، متجاوزة المستهدف البالغ 37%، إلى جانب مساهمتها في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنحو 78 مليار ريال.


وفي شأن الاقتصاد الوطني، استعرض المجلس التقرير الشهري لوزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، الذي أظهر ارتفاع مؤشر مديري المشتريات إلى 53.8 نقطة في أغسطس 2026، مقارنة بـ53.1 نقطة في يوليو، مواصلاً نموه للشهر الخامس على التوالي رغم التوترات الإقليمية.


وسجل مؤشر ثقة الأعمال 56.7 نقطة، بارتفاع قدره 0.2 نقطة عن الشهر السابق، ما يعكس استمرار ثقة قطاع الأعمال في آفاق الاقتصاد الوطني.


وتناول التقرير التطورات الاقتصادية العالمية في ظل المتغيرات الجيوسياسية المتسارعة، وما صاحبها من ضغوط تضخمية وتشديد للسياسات النقدية لدى البنوك المركزية الرئيسية، وانعكاساتها على الاقتصاد السعودي، مؤكداً متانته ومرونته في مواجهة المستجدات الإقليمية والعالمية.


وناقش المجلس تقرير أداء برامج تحقيق رؤية السعودية 2030 والإستراتيجيات الوطنية للربع الثاني من عام 2026، الذي استعرض الجهود التحولية خلال الأعوام العشرة الماضية، والانتقال إلى مرحلة تعظيم الأثر وترسيخ المكتسبات واستدامة الإنجازات في محاور الرؤية الثلاثة.


كما استعرض أداء الأجهزة الحكومية خلال الربع الثاني من العام الحالي، ومؤشرات ومبادرات رؤية 2030، وجهود تحسين الأداء الحكومي ومعالجة التحديات ومتابعة الخطط والفرص التحسينية.


ونظر المجلس في إستراتيجية تطوير المرفق العدلي، ومشروع نظام الدراسات السريرية، واطلع على تقارير أسعار المستهلك والجملة، ونتائج أعمال اللجنة الدائمة لمراقبة الأسعار، وملخص التجارة الخارجية، واتخذ حيال الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله القرارات والتوصيات اللازمة.