The Governor of the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA," Ayman Al-Sayari, revealed that about 87% of the obligations of Saudi banks come from local sources, which limits the impact of external capital flow fluctuations on the banking sector. He affirmed that Saudi banks have maintained their robustness and stability despite the geopolitical tensions in the region.



Al-Sayari explained, during his participation today in the Istanbul Economic Forum, that the liquidity coverage ratio of Saudi banks exceeds 170%, while the net stable funding ratio reached 114.6%, reflecting the strength of liquidity and capital levels, as well as the sector's ability to face challenges and continue financing economic activities.



He pointed out the continued ability of Saudi banks to access financing and borrowing markets and to continue funding projects despite the challenges facing global markets, benefiting from the stability of the local funding base.



He emphasized that the Saudi economy has shown resilience in facing shocks resulting from regional conflicts and disruptions in trade and energy supplies, supported by available reserves and financial margins, long-term investments in infrastructure, and economic reforms.



He indicated that the Kingdom's investments in the energy sector's infrastructure have proven their importance during the current disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, as the East-West oil pipeline has contributed to maintaining the continuity of oil supplies to customers at a capacity of about 5.8 million barrels per day, alongside additional capacities for transporting and exporting oil, which helped the Kingdom compensate for a significant part of the decline resulting from disruptions in traditional shipping routes.



He noted that this experience underscores the importance of investing in infrastructure during periods of stability, and building reserves and operational capacities necessary to absorb shocks when crises occur.



Regarding the performance of the Saudi economy, Al-Sayari confirmed that the reforms linked to Saudi Vision 2030 have started to bear fruit, as non-oil activities continued to achieve positive growth close to 3%, despite the contraction of the economy during two consecutive quarters of 2026 due to the decline in the oil sector's contribution.



He attributed the growth of non-oil activities to the continued domestic demand, the decrease in unemployment rates among Saudis to record levels, and the economic reforms implemented by the Kingdom over the past years.



He pointed out that inflation in the Kingdom remained at moderate levels compared to global developments, supported by government policies and measures related to rents and exchange rate policy, along with investments in infrastructure that contributed to alleviating supply bottlenecks.