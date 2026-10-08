كشف محافظ البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» أيمن السياري، أن نحو 87% من التزامات البنوك السعودية تأتي من مصادر محلية، ما يحد من تأثر القطاع المصرفي بتقلبات تدفقات رؤوس الأموال الخارجية، مؤكداً أن البنوك السعودية حافظت على متانتها واستقرارها رغم التوترات الجيوسياسية التي تشهدها المنطقة.


وأوضح السياري، خلال مشاركته اليوم في منتدى إسطنبول الاقتصادي، أن نسبة تغطية السيولة لدى البنوك السعودية تتجاوز 170%، فيما بلغت نسبة صافي التمويل المستقر 114.6%، ما يعكس قوة مستويات السيولة ورأس المال، وقدرة القطاع على مواجهة التحديات ومواصلة تمويل الأنشطة الاقتصادية.


وأشار إلى استمرار قدرة البنوك السعودية على الوصول إلى أسواق التمويل والاقتراض، ومواصلة تمويل المشروعات رغم التحديات التي تواجه الأسواق العالمية، مستفيدة من استقرار قاعدة التمويل المحلية.


وأكد أن الاقتصاد السعودي أظهر مرونة في مواجهة الصدمات الناتجة عن الصراعات الإقليمية واضطرابات حركة التجارة وإمدادات الطاقة، مدعوماً بالاحتياطيات والهوامش المالية المتاحة، والاستثمارات طويلة الأجل في البنية التحتية، والإصلاحات الاقتصادية.


وبيّن أن استثمارات المملكة في البنية التحتية لقطاع الطاقة أثبتت أهميتها خلال الاضطرابات الحالية في مضيق هرمز والبحر الأحمر، إذ أسهم خط أنابيب النفط شرق-غرب في المحافظة على استمرارية إمدادات النفط للعملاء بطاقة تبلغ نحو 5.8 مليون برميل يومياً، إلى جانب طاقات إضافية لنقل وتصدير النفط، ما ساعد المملكة على تعويض جزء كبير من التراجع الناتج عن اضطرابات مسارات الشحن التقليدية.


ولفت إلى أن هذه التجربة تؤكد أهمية الاستثمار في البنية التحتية خلال فترات الاستقرار، وبناء الاحتياطيات والقدرات التشغيلية اللازمة لامتصاص الصدمات عند حدوث الأزمات.


وفي ما يتعلق بأداء الاقتصاد السعودي، أكد السياري أن الإصلاحات المرتبطة برؤية السعودية 2030 بدأت تؤتي ثمارها، إذ واصلت الأنشطة غير النفطية تحقيق نمو إيجابي اقترب من 3%، رغم انكماش الاقتصاد خلال ربعين متتاليين من عام 2026 نتيجة تراجع مساهمة القطاع النفطي.


وأرجع نمو الأنشطة غير النفطية إلى استمرار الطلب المحلي، وانخفاض معدلات البطالة بين السعوديين إلى مستويات قياسية، والإصلاحات الاقتصادية التي نفذتها المملكة خلال السنوات الماضية.


وأشار إلى أن التضخم في المملكة ظل عند مستويات معتدلة مقارنة بالتطورات العالمية، مدعوماً بالسياسات الحكومية والإجراءات المتعلقة بالإيجارات وسياسة سعر الصرف، إلى جانب الاستثمارات في البنية التحتية التي أسهمت في الحد من اختناقات العرض.