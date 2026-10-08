The international Saudi referee Saleh Al-Buniah concluded his participation in the Asian Games volleyball tournament held in Japan, after leading the match to determine the third and fourth places as a second referee, which brought together the host team Japan and their Thai counterpart.



The match witnessed a high technical level from both teams, alongside the excellence of the officiating crew. Al-Buniah was chosen for this strong encounter after his remarkable performance in managing the tournament matches.



Al-Buniah explained to "Okaz" that Saudi referees excel in all external tournaments they participate in, pointing to the significant support that referees receive from the President of the Saudi Volleyball Federation, Walid Al-Qadim, who has provided the main referees committee with all modern equipment aimed at developing Saudi refereeing and keeping up with the technologies used in international tournaments.



It is noteworthy that the head of the referees committee in the Asian tournament praised Al-Buniah's officiating level, continuing the successes of Saudi referees in continental championships.