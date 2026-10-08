Airstrikes carried out by warplanes today (Thursday) on the provinces of Al-Hudaydah, Raymah, and Ibb destroyed missile launch platforms and weapon storage facilities.

Eyewitnesses in Ibb province reported that seven airstrikes targeted the Houthi camp in the Yareem district, indicating that initial information suggests the destruction of platforms. Sources stated that the sites targeted by the airstrikes in the Yareem district of Ibb province were a Houthi missile camp, from which the militia launched missiles the day before yesterday to target Aden Airport. The same camp had also been used to shell the Al-Mokha district with missiles over the past months.



In Al-Hudaydah province, the airstrikes targeted weapon storage facilities at Al-Hudaydah Airport, as well as a spying radar network in the Kasma district of Raymah province. Witnesses reported that the Houthi militia imposed a security cordon around the bombing sites in Ibb, Al-Hudaydah, and Raymah.



On another note, the International Organization for Migration announced the displacement of 201,217 people from their homes in Yemen since the fighting began, warning of a rise in humanitarian needs amid a severe funding shortfall for the response. The organization explained that 197,755 people have been displaced since September 1, with Taiz province leading the number of displaced persons at 114,708, accounting for 57% of the total, followed by Lahij with 42,264, Aden with 20,814, Abyan with 9,030, and Al-Hudaydah with 8,244.



The Director-General of the organization, Amy Pope, stated that displaced families urgently need shelter, food, and security, noting that the lack of funding limits the ability of relief teams to reach those in need.



According to the organization, shelter is the most pressing need for 35% of the families included in the assessment, followed by food at 33% and cash assistance at 22%.



It also noted that more than 3,700 people have fled by sea to Djibouti, confirming that the humanitarian response plan in Yemen has received only 20% of the required funding.