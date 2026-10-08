دمرت غارات نفذتها مقاتلات حربية اليوم (الخميس) على محافظات الحديدة وريمة وإب، منصات لإطلاق الصواريخ ومخازن أسلحة.

وذكر شهود عيان في محافظة إب أن سبع غارات جوية استهدفت معسكر الكنب الحوثي في مديرية يريم، موضحة أن المعلومات الأولية تشير إلى تدمير منصات. وأفادت المصادر أن المواقع التي استهدفت الغارات في مديرية يريم بمحافظة إب عبارة عن معسكر صواريخ حوثي، وكانت المليشيا قد أطلقت منه صواريخ أمس الأول لاستهداف مطار عدن، كما استخدم المعسكر ذاته في قصف مديرية المخا طوال الأشهر الماضية بالصواريخ.


في محافظة الحديدة، استهدف القصف الجوي مخازن أسلحة في مطار الحديدة، كما استهدف شبكة رادار تجسس في مديرية كسمة بمحافظة ريمة. وأفاد الشهود أن المليشيا الحوثية فرضت طوقاً أمنياً على موقع القصف في إب والحديدة وريمة.


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة نزوح 201,217 شخصاً من منازلهم في اليمن منذ بدء القتال، محذرة من تصاعد الحاجات الإنسانية في ظل نقص حاد في تمويل الاستجابة. وأوضحت المنظمة أن 197,755 شخصاً نزحوا منذ الأول من سبتمبر، فيما تصدرت محافظة تعز أعداد النازحين بـ114,708 أشخاص، بنسبة 57% من الإجمالي، تلتها لحج بـ42,264، وعدن بـ20,814، وأبين بـ9,030، والحديدة بـ8,244.


وقالت المديرة العامة للمنظمة إيمي بوب إن الأسر النازحة تحتاج بصورة عاجلة إلى المأوى والغذاء والأمان، مشيرة إلى أن نقص التمويل يحد من قدرة فرق الإغاثة على الوصول إلى المحتاجين.


وبحسب المنظمة، يمثل المأوى الاحتياج الأكثر إلحاحاً لـ35% من الأسر التي شملها التقييم، يليه الغذاء بـ33% والمساعدات النقدية بـ22%.


وأشارت إلى فرار أكثر من 3,700 شخص بحراً إلى جيبوتي، مؤكدة أن خطة الاستجابة الإنسانية في اليمن لم تحصل سوى على 20% من التمويل المطلوب.