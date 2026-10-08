Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed today (Thursday) that the "Makkah Alliance" agreement is defensive and not offensive, announcing the completion of the necessary work to refer it to the Turkish Parliament, in a step that reflects the progress towards completing the national procedures related to the agreement.

Fidan stated during a joint press conference with Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Anita Orbán in Ankara that the agreement is based on standing by any member state that is subjected to an attack to defend it, emphasizing that his country "will not send troops to the territory of another country to launch an attack from there."

In the same context, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that the meeting of the political and strategic defense committee of the "Makkah Alliance," which was held (on Monday) in Riyadh, discussed the necessary measures to provide and deploy the agreed-upon military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

Turkish Ministry of Defense spokesperson Zeki Ak Turk explained during a press briefing that the meeting discussed regional developments and collective defense measures, in addition to determining the initial structure of the coalition's secretariat and setting a framework for developing cooperation in defense industries, noting that "significant progress" has been made towards institutionalizing the alliance.

He added that the meeting addressed continuing work on political, administrative, military mechanisms, and defense industries, in accordance with the understandings of the member states and their national procedures, pointing out that the process of military forces and capabilities that Turkey can provide will be managed according to the provisions of the constitution and relevant Turkish legislation.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed the "Makkah Alliance" agreement for mutual defense on August 7th.

The agreement aims to enhance the security of the three countries through deterrence and mutual defense, and to strengthen cooperation in facing security challenges and enhancing regional stability, while the political and strategic defense committee includes the foreign and defense ministers and chiefs of staff of the three countries.