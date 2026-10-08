أكد وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان، اليوم (الخميس)، أن اتفاقية «حلف مكة» دفاعية، وهدفها الوقوف إلى جانب إي دولة طرف تتعرض لهجوم.
وقال فيدان، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع نائبة رئيس الوزراء ووزيرة الخارجية المجرية أنيتا أوروبان في أنقرة، إن الاتفاقية تقوم على الوقوف إلى جانب أي دولة طرف تتعرض لهجوم للدفاع عنها.
وفي السياق ذاته، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية أن اجتماع اللجنة السياسية والدفاعية الإستراتيجية لـ«حلف مكة»، الذي عقد (الإثنين) في الرياض، بحث التدابير اللازمة لتوفير ونشر القوات والقدرات العسكرية المتفق عليها في السعودية.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع التركية زكي آق تورك، خلال إحاطة صحفية، أن الاجتماع ناقش التطورات الإقليمية وتدابير الدفاع الجماعي، إلى جانب تحديد الهيكل الأولي لأمانة التحالف، ووضع إطار لتطوير التعاون في الصناعات الدفاعية، مشيراً إلى إحراز «تقدم مهم» نحو مأسسة الحلف.
وأضاف أن الاجتماع بحث مواصلة العمل على الآليات السياسية والإدارية والعسكرية والصناعات الدفاعية، بما يتوافق مع تفاهمات الدول الأطراف وإجراءاتها الوطنية.
ووقّع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس الوزراء الباكستاني محمد شهباز شريف، اتفاقية «حلف مكة» للدفاع المشترك في السابع من أغسطس الماضي.
وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تعزيز أمن الدول الثلاث عبر الردع والدفاع المشترك، وترسيخ التعاون في مواجهة التحديات الأمنية وتعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي، فيما تضم اللجنة السياسية والدفاعية الإستراتيجية وزراء الخارجية والدفاع ورؤساء أركان الدول الثلاث.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed today (Thursday) that the "Makkah Alliance" agreement is defensive and not offensive, announcing the completion of the necessary work to refer it to the Turkish Parliament, in a step that reflects the progress towards completing the national procedures related to the agreement.
Fidan stated during a joint press conference with Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Anita Orbán in Ankara that the agreement is based on standing by any member state that is subjected to an attack to defend it, emphasizing that his country "will not send troops to the territory of another country to launch an attack from there."
In the same context, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that the meeting of the political and strategic defense committee of the "Makkah Alliance," which was held (on Monday) in Riyadh, discussed the necessary measures to provide and deploy the agreed-upon military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.
Turkish Ministry of Defense spokesperson Zeki Ak Turk explained during a press briefing that the meeting discussed regional developments and collective defense measures, in addition to determining the initial structure of the coalition's secretariat and setting a framework for developing cooperation in defense industries, noting that "significant progress" has been made towards institutionalizing the alliance.
He added that the meeting addressed continuing work on political, administrative, military mechanisms, and defense industries, in accordance with the understandings of the member states and their national procedures, pointing out that the process of military forces and capabilities that Turkey can provide will be managed according to the provisions of the constitution and relevant Turkish legislation.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed the "Makkah Alliance" agreement for mutual defense on August 7th.
The agreement aims to enhance the security of the three countries through deterrence and mutual defense, and to strengthen cooperation in facing security challenges and enhancing regional stability, while the political and strategic defense committee includes the foreign and defense ministers and chiefs of staff of the three countries.