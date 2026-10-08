أكد وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان، اليوم (الخميس)، أن اتفاقية «حلف مكة» دفاعية، وهدفها الوقوف إلى جانب إي دولة طرف تتعرض لهجوم.

وقال فيدان، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع نائبة رئيس الوزراء ووزيرة الخارجية المجرية أنيتا أوروبان في أنقرة، إن الاتفاقية تقوم على الوقوف إلى جانب أي دولة طرف تتعرض لهجوم للدفاع عنها.

وفي السياق ذاته، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية أن اجتماع اللجنة السياسية والدفاعية الإستراتيجية لـ«حلف مكة»، الذي عقد (الإثنين) في الرياض، بحث التدابير اللازمة لتوفير ونشر القوات والقدرات العسكرية المتفق عليها في السعودية.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع التركية زكي آق تورك، خلال إحاطة صحفية، أن الاجتماع ناقش التطورات الإقليمية وتدابير الدفاع الجماعي، إلى جانب تحديد الهيكل الأولي لأمانة التحالف، ووضع إطار لتطوير التعاون في الصناعات الدفاعية، مشيراً إلى إحراز «تقدم مهم» نحو مأسسة الحلف.

وأضاف أن الاجتماع بحث مواصلة العمل على الآليات السياسية والإدارية والعسكرية والصناعات الدفاعية، بما يتوافق مع تفاهمات الدول الأطراف وإجراءاتها الوطنية.

ووقّع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس الوزراء الباكستاني محمد شهباز شريف، اتفاقية «حلف مكة» للدفاع المشترك في السابع من أغسطس الماضي.

وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تعزيز أمن الدول الثلاث عبر الردع والدفاع المشترك، وترسيخ التعاون في مواجهة التحديات الأمنية وتعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي، فيما تضم اللجنة السياسية والدفاعية الإستراتيجية وزراء الخارجية والدفاع ورؤساء أركان الدول الثلاث.