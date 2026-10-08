بعد إحكام الجيش اليمني السيطرة على جبال كهبوب، كشفت وسائل إعلام يمنية، اليوم (الخميس)، عن مقتل القيادي البارز والزعيم القبلي في محافظة إب علي حميد دارس، وعدد من مرافقيه، خلال المعارك الدائرة بين الجيش اليمني ومليشيا الحوثي في محافظة تعز.


وأقرت مليشيا الحوثي بمقتل دارس، فيما أكدت مصادر ميدانية أن المليشيا لم تتمكن حتى اللحظة من انتشال جثمانه وجثامين مرافقيه من مناطق المواجهات في مديرية الوازعية غربي تعز.


يعد دارس أحد أبرز الزعماء القبليين في محافظة إب، غير أنه انخرط خلال السنوات الماضية في صفوف مليشيا الحوثي، وأسهم في عمليات تجنيد الأطفال ورفد جبهاتها بالمقاتلين.


وخلال الأيام الماضية، لقي ثلاثة قيادات حوثية من أبناء محافظة إب مقتلهم في جبهة كهبوب، وهم محمد عبدالله، المكنى «أبو مالك العوير»، وصدام غلاب، المكنى «أبو عطان»، وفراق محسن العصار، المكنى «أبو صقر القفر». وكان عدد منهم يشغلون مناصب قيادية وأمنية رفيعة في صفوف المليشيا، بينها إدارة أمن مديريتي حوث وبني صريم في محافظة عمران.


وفي سياق متصل، وعلى وقع تهديدات مليشيا الحوثي باستهداف السفن في باب المندب، بعد فشلها في السيطرة على المضيق الحيوي، كشف مركز رصدت وحدة الأمن البحري التابعة لمركز PTOC Yemen للأبحاث والدراسات المتخصصة عن تحركات عسكرية للمليشيا، تمثلت في نقل منصات إطلاق صاروخية إلى مواقع ريفية قريبة من خطوط المواجهات السابقة على الساحل الغربي لليمن.


وأوضح المركز أن التحركات شملت نقل منصات إطلاق وصواريخ إلى مواقع عسكرية قرب عزلة المعاصلة غربي حيس وشمال الخوخة، إضافة إلى مواقع أخرى في محيط قرية الجرفانية بمديرية اللحية شمالي الحديدة، بما يعكس توجهاً لتعزيز القدرات الصاروخية في نطاق قريب من الساحل والممرات البحرية، ورفع الجاهزية العسكرية في منطقة البحر الأحمر ومضيق باب المندب.


وأشار إلى أن وجود هذه القدرات الصاروخية في مواقع قريبة من الساحل الغربي، بالتزامن مع استمرار المواجهات البرية، يؤشر إلى احتمال انتقال التصعيد الحوثي نحو الممرات البحرية واستهداف السفن التجارية، محذراً من استمرار التصعيد في محيط باب المندب، وداعياً إلى تشديد إجراءات اليقظة لحماية السفن وضمان سلامة أطقمها.