After the Yemeni army tightened its control over the Khaboub mountains, Yemeni media revealed today (Thursday) the killing of the prominent leader and tribal chief in the governorate of Ibb, Ali Hamid Daris, along with several of his companions, during the ongoing battles between the Yemeni army and the Houthi militia in the governorate of Taiz.



The Houthi militia acknowledged the killing of Daris, while field sources confirmed that the militia has not yet been able to retrieve his body and the bodies of his companions from the areas of confrontation in the Al-Waziyah district west of Taiz.



Daris is considered one of the most prominent tribal leaders in the governorate of Ibb; however, he has engaged in the ranks of the Houthi militia over the past years and contributed to the recruitment of children and supplying its fronts with fighters.



In recent days, three Houthi leaders from the governorate of Ibb were killed on the Khaboub front, namely Muhammad Abdullah, known as "Abu Malik Al-Awir," Saddam Ghalab, known as "Abu Atan," and Faraq Mohsen Al-Asar, known as "Abu Saqr Al-Qafr." Some of them held high-ranking leadership and security positions within the militia, including the security management of the districts of Houth and Bani Sarim in the governorate of Amran.



In a related context, amidst the Houthi militia's threats to target ships in Bab al-Mandab, after their failure to control the vital strait, the Marine Security Unit of the PTOC Yemen Research and Specialized Studies Center revealed military movements by the militia, which involved transferring missile launch platforms to rural locations near previous confrontation lines on the western coast of Yemen.



The center indicated that the movements included the transfer of launch platforms and missiles to military sites near the Al-Mu'asala isolation west of Hays and north of Al-Khokha, in addition to other sites around the village of Al-Jurfaniya in the Al-Luhayyah district north of Al-Hudaydah, reflecting a trend to enhance missile capabilities in close proximity to the coast and maritime passages, and to raise military readiness in the Red Sea area and the Bab al-Mandab strait.



It pointed out that the presence of these missile capabilities in sites close to the western coast, coinciding with the continuation of ground confrontations, indicates the possibility of the Houthi escalation shifting towards maritime passages and targeting commercial ships, warning against the continued escalation in the vicinity of Bab al-Mandab, and calling for tightening vigilance measures to protect ships and ensure the safety of their crews.