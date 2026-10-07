أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن إيران فقدت السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، مشدداً على أن الولايات المتحدة لن تسمح لطهران بإغلاق الممر الملاحي الاستراتيجي، في وقت تتواصل فيه المواجهة بين واشنطن وطهران وسط تداعيات متزايدة على حركة الملاحة وأسواق الطاقة.

انهيار الاقتصاد الإيراني

وقال روبيو في تصريحات، اليوم (الأربعاء)، من أثينا : إن إيران "فقدت السيطرة بشكل كامل على مضيق هرمز، مؤكدا أن الاقتصاد الإيراني "يشهد انهيار شاملا.

وأشار إلى أن كميات النفط المتدفقة حاليا تضاهي تلك التي كانت تنقل قبل بدء هذا النزاع، ومن ثم، فقد فقدوا السيطرة الكاملة على المضيق الحيوي لصادرات المحروقات من الخليج. واعتبر روبيو أن إيران لم تستغل الفرص العديدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق معنا بشأن البرنامج النووي، مشيرا إلى أنها تنفق المال على الإرهاب والأسلحة وحزب الله.


إزالة الألغام وتأمين حركة السفن


وقال روبيو إن القوات الأمريكية تواصل تأمين حركة السفن في المضيق، مضيفاً أن بلاده تمكنت من إزالة ألغام كانت قد زرعتها إيران، ما أدى إلى توسيع الممرات الآمنة أمام حركة الملاحة.

واتهم إيران بأنها واصلت إطلاق النار على سفن تجارية في المنطقة، مضيفاً أن واشنطن ستواصل استهداف ما تعتبره تهديدات وشيكة للقوات الأمريكية ولحركة الشحن الدولي. وأكد الوزير الأمريكي أن مضيق هرمز سيظل مفتوحاً ولن يكون خاضعاً للسيطرة الإيرانية، في إشارة إلى استمرار الدور العسكري الأمريكي في تأمين الممرات البحرية. وكان روبيو قال في تصريحات سابقة إن الولايات المتحدة تعمل على إبقاء المضائق البحرية مفتوحة، مؤكداً أن الممر الجنوبي لمضيق هرمز مفتوح وأن تدفقات النفط عبره بدأت في الارتفاع.


طهران تزعم السيطرة على المضيق


في المقابل، ترفض إيران الرواية الأمريكية بشأن فقدان السيطرة على المضيق. وقال مسؤولون إيرانيون إن حركة الملاحة في هرمز لا تزال تحت إشراف القوات المسلحة الإيرانية. وأكد قائد إيراني في تصريحات نقلتها وسائل إعلام دولية، أن جميع التحركات في المضيق تقع تحت سيطرة القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، في وقت تقول فيه طهران إن إعادة فتح الممر بشكل كامل مرتبطة بتنفيذ شروطها.


إلا أن المعلومات المؤكدة تشير إلى تراجع قدرة إيران على تعطيل حركة الملاحة مقارنة ببداية المواجهة، إذ ساهم الانتشار العسكري الأمريكي في تأمين بعض طرق الشحن، كما لجأت شركات وناقلات إلى مسارات وترتيبات بديلة لتقليل تعرضها للمخاطر.


تداعيات على أسواق النفط


ويعد مضيق هرمز أحد أهم الممرات البحرية للطاقة في العالم، وأي اضطراب في حركة الملاحة عبره ينعكس مباشرة على أسعار النفط والوقود. وأظهرت بيانات حديثة أن صادرات النفط من منطقة الخليج استعادت مستويات قريبة من معدلات ما قبل الحرب، رغم استمرار المخاطر الأمنية، بينما حذرت مؤسسات اقتصادية من استمرار تأثير اضطرابات المنطقة على أسواق الطاقة والمخزونات العالمية. ويشير هذا التطور إلى أن معركة السيطرة على هرمز لا تقتصر على الجانب العسكري، بل تمتد إلى الطاقة والتجارة العالمية والضغط الاقتصادي، في ظل استمرار الخلاف بين واشنطن وطهران حول مستقبل المضيق وشروط إعادة فتحه بصورة كاملة.