U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Iran has lost control of the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that the United States will not allow Tehran to close this strategic shipping corridor, as the confrontation between Washington and Tehran continues amid increasing repercussions on shipping and energy markets.



Mine Removal and Securing Ship Movements



Rubio stated in remarks today (Wednesday) that U.S. forces continue to secure shipping movements in the strait, adding that his country has managed to remove mines that Iran had planted, which has led to the expansion of safe passages for navigation. He accused Iran of continuing to fire upon commercial vessels in the region, adding that Washington will continue to target what it considers imminent threats to U.S. forces and international shipping. The U.S. Secretary confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and will not be under Iranian control, indicating the continued U.S. military role in securing maritime passages. Rubio had previously stated that the United States is working to keep maritime straits open, confirming that the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz is open and that oil flows through it have begun to rise.



Tehran Claims Control Over the Strait



In contrast, Iran rejects the U.S. narrative regarding the loss of control over the strait. Iranian officials stated that navigation in Hormuz is still under the supervision of the Iranian armed forces. An Iranian commander, in remarks reported by international media, confirmed that all movements in the strait are under the control of the Iranian armed forces, while Tehran claims that the complete reopening of the corridor is linked to the fulfillment of its conditions.



However, confirmed information indicates a decline in Iran's ability to disrupt navigation compared to the beginning of the confrontation, as the U.S. military presence has contributed to securing some shipping routes, and companies and carriers have resorted to alternative routes and arrangements to reduce their exposure to risks.



Implications for Oil Markets



The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime corridors for energy in the world, and any disruption in shipping movements through it directly affects oil and fuel prices. Recent data showed that oil exports from the Gulf region have recovered to levels close to pre-war rates, despite ongoing security risks, while economic institutions warned of the continued impact of regional disruptions on energy markets and global inventories. This development indicates that the battle for control over Hormuz is not limited to the military aspect, but extends to energy, global trade, and economic pressure, amid the ongoing dispute between Washington and Tehran over the future of the strait and the conditions for its complete reopening.