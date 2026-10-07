أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن إيران فقدت السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، مشدداً على أن الولايات المتحدة لن تسمح لطهران بإغلاق الممر الملاحي الاستراتيجي، في وقت تتواصل فيه المواجهة بين واشنطن وطهران وسط تداعيات متزايدة على حركة الملاحة وأسواق الطاقة.
انهيار الاقتصاد الإيراني
وقال روبيو في تصريحات، اليوم (الأربعاء)، من أثينا : إن إيران "فقدت السيطرة بشكل كامل على مضيق هرمز، مؤكدا أن الاقتصاد الإيراني "يشهد انهيار شاملا.
وأشار إلى أن كميات النفط المتدفقة حاليا تضاهي تلك التي كانت تنقل قبل بدء هذا النزاع، ومن ثم، فقد فقدوا السيطرة الكاملة على المضيق الحيوي لصادرات المحروقات من الخليج. واعتبر روبيو أن إيران لم تستغل الفرص العديدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق معنا بشأن البرنامج النووي، مشيرا إلى أنها تنفق المال على الإرهاب والأسلحة وحزب الله.
إزالة الألغام وتأمين حركة السفن
وقال روبيو إن القوات الأمريكية تواصل تأمين حركة السفن في المضيق، مضيفاً أن بلاده تمكنت من إزالة ألغام كانت قد زرعتها إيران، ما أدى إلى توسيع الممرات الآمنة أمام حركة الملاحة.
واتهم إيران بأنها واصلت إطلاق النار على سفن تجارية في المنطقة، مضيفاً أن واشنطن ستواصل استهداف ما تعتبره تهديدات وشيكة للقوات الأمريكية ولحركة الشحن الدولي. وأكد الوزير الأمريكي أن مضيق هرمز سيظل مفتوحاً ولن يكون خاضعاً للسيطرة الإيرانية، في إشارة إلى استمرار الدور العسكري الأمريكي في تأمين الممرات البحرية. وكان روبيو قال في تصريحات سابقة إن الولايات المتحدة تعمل على إبقاء المضائق البحرية مفتوحة، مؤكداً أن الممر الجنوبي لمضيق هرمز مفتوح وأن تدفقات النفط عبره بدأت في الارتفاع.
طهران تزعم السيطرة على المضيق
في المقابل، ترفض إيران الرواية الأمريكية بشأن فقدان السيطرة على المضيق. وقال مسؤولون إيرانيون إن حركة الملاحة في هرمز لا تزال تحت إشراف القوات المسلحة الإيرانية. وأكد قائد إيراني في تصريحات نقلتها وسائل إعلام دولية، أن جميع التحركات في المضيق تقع تحت سيطرة القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، في وقت تقول فيه طهران إن إعادة فتح الممر بشكل كامل مرتبطة بتنفيذ شروطها.
إلا أن المعلومات المؤكدة تشير إلى تراجع قدرة إيران على تعطيل حركة الملاحة مقارنة ببداية المواجهة، إذ ساهم الانتشار العسكري الأمريكي في تأمين بعض طرق الشحن، كما لجأت شركات وناقلات إلى مسارات وترتيبات بديلة لتقليل تعرضها للمخاطر.
تداعيات على أسواق النفط
ويعد مضيق هرمز أحد أهم الممرات البحرية للطاقة في العالم، وأي اضطراب في حركة الملاحة عبره ينعكس مباشرة على أسعار النفط والوقود. وأظهرت بيانات حديثة أن صادرات النفط من منطقة الخليج استعادت مستويات قريبة من معدلات ما قبل الحرب، رغم استمرار المخاطر الأمنية، بينما حذرت مؤسسات اقتصادية من استمرار تأثير اضطرابات المنطقة على أسواق الطاقة والمخزونات العالمية. ويشير هذا التطور إلى أن معركة السيطرة على هرمز لا تقتصر على الجانب العسكري، بل تمتد إلى الطاقة والتجارة العالمية والضغط الاقتصادي، في ظل استمرار الخلاف بين واشنطن وطهران حول مستقبل المضيق وشروط إعادة فتحه بصورة كاملة.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Iran has lost control of the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that the United States will not allow Tehran to close this strategic shipping corridor, as the confrontation between Washington and Tehran continues amid increasing repercussions on shipping and energy markets.
Mine Removal and Securing Ship Movements
Rubio stated in remarks today (Wednesday) that U.S. forces continue to secure shipping movements in the strait, adding that his country has managed to remove mines that Iran had planted, which has led to the expansion of safe passages for navigation. He accused Iran of continuing to fire upon commercial vessels in the region, adding that Washington will continue to target what it considers imminent threats to U.S. forces and international shipping. The U.S. Secretary confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and will not be under Iranian control, indicating the continued U.S. military role in securing maritime passages. Rubio had previously stated that the United States is working to keep maritime straits open, confirming that the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz is open and that oil flows through it have begun to rise.
Tehran Claims Control Over the Strait
In contrast, Iran rejects the U.S. narrative regarding the loss of control over the strait. Iranian officials stated that navigation in Hormuz is still under the supervision of the Iranian armed forces. An Iranian commander, in remarks reported by international media, confirmed that all movements in the strait are under the control of the Iranian armed forces, while Tehran claims that the complete reopening of the corridor is linked to the fulfillment of its conditions.
However, confirmed information indicates a decline in Iran's ability to disrupt navigation compared to the beginning of the confrontation, as the U.S. military presence has contributed to securing some shipping routes, and companies and carriers have resorted to alternative routes and arrangements to reduce their exposure to risks.
Implications for Oil Markets
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime corridors for energy in the world, and any disruption in shipping movements through it directly affects oil and fuel prices. Recent data showed that oil exports from the Gulf region have recovered to levels close to pre-war rates, despite ongoing security risks, while economic institutions warned of the continued impact of regional disruptions on energy markets and global inventories. This development indicates that the battle for control over Hormuz is not limited to the military aspect, but extends to energy, global trade, and economic pressure, amid the ongoing dispute between Washington and Tehran over the future of the strait and the conditions for its complete reopening.