تعتزم الولايات المتحدة إعادة إنشاء قاعدة عسكرية تعود إلى حقبة الحرب الباردة في جنوب غرينلاند، إلى جانب إقامة موقع عسكري آخر على الساحل الشرقي للجزيرة، بموجب اتفاق مرتقب توقيعه مع الدنمارك وغرينلاند، (الثلاثاء)، وفق ما أفادت به وكالة رويترز، نقلاً عن ثلاثة أشخاص مطلعين على تفاصيل الاتفاق.


وبحسب المصادر، فإن الموقعين المستهدفين هما منطقة نارسارسواك (Narsarsuaq) في جنوب غرينلاند، التي تراجع عدد سكانها إلى بضع عشرات منذ إغلاق الولايات المتحدة قاعدتها العسكرية السابقة «بلو وي وان» (Bluie West One) في خمسينيات القرن الماضي، وميسترزفيغ (Mestersvig) على الساحل الشرقي، وهي نقطة عسكرية تستخدمها حالياً دورية الزلاجات التي تجرها الكلاب التابعة للجيش الدنماركي.


وقالت مصادر مطلعة إن الاتفاق الجديد من المقرر أن توقعه الولايات المتحدة والدنمارك وغرينلاند في مقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك، (الثلاثاء)، عند الساعة 10:30 صباحاً بالتوقيت الشرقي للولايات المتحدة، في إطار ترتيبات لتعزيز الأمن في منطقة القطب الشمالي.


تفاصيل الاتفاق لم تُعلن بعد


ولم يتم نشر نص الاتفاق بشكل رسمي حتى الآن، فيما أوضحت المصادر الثلاثة أن تفاصيله النهائية لن تكون محسومة بالكامل قبل توقيعه.


ولم ترد حكومتا الدنمارك وغرينلاند فوراً على طلب للتعليق على المعلومات المتعلقة بالاتفاق.


من جانبها، رفضت متحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض التعليق على تفاصيل الاتفاق، لكنها كررت موقفاً سابقاً للإدارة الأمريكية بأن توقيعه سيهدف إلى «تأمين والدفاع عن أمن غرينلاند والولايات المتحدة».


وتنظر واشنطن إلى غرينلاند باعتبارها موقعاً ذا أهمية إستراتيجية في منطقة القطب الشمالي، نظراً لموقعها الجغرافي بين أمريكا الشمالية وأوروبا، فضلاً عن أهميتها المتزايدة في ظل التنافس الدولي على المنطقة.


كوبنهاغن: أمن القطب الشمالي تحت مظلة الناتو


وتقول الدنمارك إن الاتفاق الجديد سيضع أمن منطقة القطب الشمالي ضمن إطار حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، بدلاً من أن يبقى التعاون الأمني في المنطقة مقتصراً على الولايات المتحدة والدنمارك.


ويأتي الاتفاق بعد أشهر من التوتر السياسي والدبلوماسي على خلفية تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن غرينلاند، إذ كرر ترمب رغبته في أن تسيطر الولايات المتحدة على الجزيرة، ولم يستبعد في بعض تصريحاته السابقة اللجوء إلى وسائل اقتصادية أو عسكرية لتحقيق هذا الهدف.


وتتمتع غرينلاند بحكم ذاتي واسع، لكنها جزء من مملكة الدنمارك، بينما ترفض غالبية سكان الجزيرة، وفق استطلاعات رأي، فكرة انتقالها إلى السيطرة الأمريكية.


أزمة دبلوماسية داخل الناتو


وأثارت تصريحات ترمب بشأن غرينلاند أزمة دبلوماسية بين واشنطن وكوبنهاغن، خصوصاً مع تصاعد التهديدات الأمريكية خلال يناير، الأمر الذي دفع الدنمارك وغرينلاند إلى الدخول في مفاوضات مع الإدارة الأمريكية بهدف خفض حدة التوتر والتوصل إلى ترتيبات أمنية جديدة.


ويبدو أن الاتفاق المرتقب يمثل محاولة لإعادة تنظيم الوجود الأمني والعسكري الأمريكي في غرينلاند ضمن إطار أكثر قبولاً بالنسبة إلى الدنمارك والحلفاء الأوروبيين، مع التركيز على أمن القطب الشمالي.


إرث عسكري أمريكي في غرينلاند


وخلال الحرب الباردة، أقامت الولايات المتحدة وجوداً عسكرياً واسعاً في غرينلاند، وصل إلى 17 منشأة عسكرية وأكثر من 10 آلاف عسكري في الجزيرة.


أما في الوقت الحالي، فلم يتبقَّ للولايات المتحدة سوى قاعدة بيتوفيك الفضائية (Pituffik Space Base)، التي يتمركز فيها نحو 150 عسكرياً أمريكياً.


وتكتسب القاعدة أهمية إستراتيجية بسبب موقع غرينلاند في أقصى شمال الأطلسي وقربها من طرق جوية وبحرية رئيسية، إضافة إلى دورها في عمليات المراقبة والإنذار المبكر والأنشطة الفضائية.


ومع تزايد الاهتمام الدولي بالقطب الشمالي، تسعى الولايات المتحدة والدنمارك وحلف شمال الأطلسي إلى تعزيز الترتيبات الأمنية في المنطقة، في وقت تتزايد فيه المنافسة الجيوسياسية على موارد وممرات القطب الشمالي.