The United States intends to recreate a Cold War-era military base in southern Greenland, along with establishing another military site on the eastern coast of the island, under an anticipated agreement to be signed with Denmark and Greenland on (Tuesday), according to Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the details of the agreement.



According to the sources, the targeted sites are the Narsarsuaq area in southern Greenland, which has seen its population decline to just a few dozen since the United States closed its previous military base "Bluie West One" in the 1950s, and Mestersvig on the eastern coast, which is currently a military point used by the Danish army's dog sled patrol.



Informed sources stated that the new agreement is set to be signed by the United States, Denmark, and Greenland at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on (Tuesday) at 10:30 AM Eastern Time, as part of arrangements to enhance security in the Arctic region.



The details of the agreement have not yet been announced



The text of the agreement has not been officially published yet, while the three sources clarified that its final details will not be fully settled before its signing.



The governments of Denmark and Greenland did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the information regarding the agreement.



For its part, a spokesperson for the White House declined to comment on the details of the agreement but reiterated a previous position of the U.S. administration that its signing would aim to "secure and defend the safety of Greenland and the United States."



Washington views Greenland as a site of strategic importance in the Arctic region, given its geographical location between North America and Europe, as well as its increasing significance amid international competition for the area.



Copenhagen: Arctic security under NATO umbrella



Denmark states that the new agreement will place the security of the Arctic region within the framework of NATO, rather than limiting security cooperation in the area to the United States and Denmark.



The agreement comes after months of political and diplomatic tension following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Greenland, where Trump reiterated his desire for the United States to take control of the island and did not rule out, in some of his previous statements, resorting to economic or military means to achieve this goal.



Greenland enjoys extensive self-governance, but it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, while the majority of the island's residents, according to opinion polls, reject the idea of transferring it to U.S. control.



A diplomatic crisis within NATO



Trump's remarks about Greenland sparked a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Copenhagen, especially with the escalation of U.S. threats during January, prompting Denmark and Greenland to enter negotiations with the U.S. administration aimed at reducing tensions and reaching new security arrangements.



The anticipated agreement seems to represent an attempt to reorganize the U.S. military and security presence in Greenland within a framework more acceptable to Denmark and European allies, with a focus on Arctic security.



American military legacy in Greenland



During the Cold War, the United States established a vast military presence in Greenland, which included 17 military facilities and more than 10,000 military personnel on the island.



Currently, the United States has only the Pituffik Space Base, which hosts about 150 American military personnel.



The base holds strategic importance due to Greenland's location in the far North Atlantic and its proximity to major air and sea routes, in addition to its role in surveillance, early warning, and space activities.



With the growing international interest in the Arctic, the United States, Denmark, and NATO are seeking to enhance security arrangements in the region, as geopolitical competition for Arctic resources and corridors intensifies.