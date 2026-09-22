تعتزم الولايات المتحدة إعادة إنشاء قاعدة عسكرية تعود إلى حقبة الحرب الباردة في جنوب غرينلاند، إلى جانب إقامة موقع عسكري آخر على الساحل الشرقي للجزيرة، بموجب اتفاق مرتقب توقيعه مع الدنمارك وغرينلاند، (الثلاثاء)، وفق ما أفادت به وكالة رويترز، نقلاً عن ثلاثة أشخاص مطلعين على تفاصيل الاتفاق.
وبحسب المصادر، فإن الموقعين المستهدفين هما منطقة نارسارسواك (Narsarsuaq) في جنوب غرينلاند، التي تراجع عدد سكانها إلى بضع عشرات منذ إغلاق الولايات المتحدة قاعدتها العسكرية السابقة «بلو وي وان» (Bluie West One) في خمسينيات القرن الماضي، وميسترزفيغ (Mestersvig) على الساحل الشرقي، وهي نقطة عسكرية تستخدمها حالياً دورية الزلاجات التي تجرها الكلاب التابعة للجيش الدنماركي.
وقالت مصادر مطلعة إن الاتفاق الجديد من المقرر أن توقعه الولايات المتحدة والدنمارك وغرينلاند في مقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك، (الثلاثاء)، عند الساعة 10:30 صباحاً بالتوقيت الشرقي للولايات المتحدة، في إطار ترتيبات لتعزيز الأمن في منطقة القطب الشمالي.
تفاصيل الاتفاق لم تُعلن بعد
ولم يتم نشر نص الاتفاق بشكل رسمي حتى الآن، فيما أوضحت المصادر الثلاثة أن تفاصيله النهائية لن تكون محسومة بالكامل قبل توقيعه.
ولم ترد حكومتا الدنمارك وغرينلاند فوراً على طلب للتعليق على المعلومات المتعلقة بالاتفاق.
من جانبها، رفضت متحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض التعليق على تفاصيل الاتفاق، لكنها كررت موقفاً سابقاً للإدارة الأمريكية بأن توقيعه سيهدف إلى «تأمين والدفاع عن أمن غرينلاند والولايات المتحدة».
وتنظر واشنطن إلى غرينلاند باعتبارها موقعاً ذا أهمية إستراتيجية في منطقة القطب الشمالي، نظراً لموقعها الجغرافي بين أمريكا الشمالية وأوروبا، فضلاً عن أهميتها المتزايدة في ظل التنافس الدولي على المنطقة.
كوبنهاغن: أمن القطب الشمالي تحت مظلة الناتو
وتقول الدنمارك إن الاتفاق الجديد سيضع أمن منطقة القطب الشمالي ضمن إطار حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، بدلاً من أن يبقى التعاون الأمني في المنطقة مقتصراً على الولايات المتحدة والدنمارك.
ويأتي الاتفاق بعد أشهر من التوتر السياسي والدبلوماسي على خلفية تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن غرينلاند، إذ كرر ترمب رغبته في أن تسيطر الولايات المتحدة على الجزيرة، ولم يستبعد في بعض تصريحاته السابقة اللجوء إلى وسائل اقتصادية أو عسكرية لتحقيق هذا الهدف.
وتتمتع غرينلاند بحكم ذاتي واسع، لكنها جزء من مملكة الدنمارك، بينما ترفض غالبية سكان الجزيرة، وفق استطلاعات رأي، فكرة انتقالها إلى السيطرة الأمريكية.
أزمة دبلوماسية داخل الناتو
وأثارت تصريحات ترمب بشأن غرينلاند أزمة دبلوماسية بين واشنطن وكوبنهاغن، خصوصاً مع تصاعد التهديدات الأمريكية خلال يناير، الأمر الذي دفع الدنمارك وغرينلاند إلى الدخول في مفاوضات مع الإدارة الأمريكية بهدف خفض حدة التوتر والتوصل إلى ترتيبات أمنية جديدة.
ويبدو أن الاتفاق المرتقب يمثل محاولة لإعادة تنظيم الوجود الأمني والعسكري الأمريكي في غرينلاند ضمن إطار أكثر قبولاً بالنسبة إلى الدنمارك والحلفاء الأوروبيين، مع التركيز على أمن القطب الشمالي.
إرث عسكري أمريكي في غرينلاند
وخلال الحرب الباردة، أقامت الولايات المتحدة وجوداً عسكرياً واسعاً في غرينلاند، وصل إلى 17 منشأة عسكرية وأكثر من 10 آلاف عسكري في الجزيرة.
أما في الوقت الحالي، فلم يتبقَّ للولايات المتحدة سوى قاعدة بيتوفيك الفضائية (Pituffik Space Base)، التي يتمركز فيها نحو 150 عسكرياً أمريكياً.
وتكتسب القاعدة أهمية إستراتيجية بسبب موقع غرينلاند في أقصى شمال الأطلسي وقربها من طرق جوية وبحرية رئيسية، إضافة إلى دورها في عمليات المراقبة والإنذار المبكر والأنشطة الفضائية.
ومع تزايد الاهتمام الدولي بالقطب الشمالي، تسعى الولايات المتحدة والدنمارك وحلف شمال الأطلسي إلى تعزيز الترتيبات الأمنية في المنطقة، في وقت تتزايد فيه المنافسة الجيوسياسية على موارد وممرات القطب الشمالي.
The United States intends to recreate a Cold War-era military base in southern Greenland, along with establishing another military site on the eastern coast of the island, under an anticipated agreement to be signed with Denmark and Greenland on (Tuesday), according to Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the details of the agreement.
According to the sources, the targeted sites are the Narsarsuaq area in southern Greenland, which has seen its population decline to just a few dozen since the United States closed its previous military base "Bluie West One" in the 1950s, and Mestersvig on the eastern coast, which is currently a military point used by the Danish army's dog sled patrol.
Informed sources stated that the new agreement is set to be signed by the United States, Denmark, and Greenland at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on (Tuesday) at 10:30 AM Eastern Time, as part of arrangements to enhance security in the Arctic region.
The details of the agreement have not yet been announced
The text of the agreement has not been officially published yet, while the three sources clarified that its final details will not be fully settled before its signing.
The governments of Denmark and Greenland did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the information regarding the agreement.
For its part, a spokesperson for the White House declined to comment on the details of the agreement but reiterated a previous position of the U.S. administration that its signing would aim to "secure and defend the safety of Greenland and the United States."
Washington views Greenland as a site of strategic importance in the Arctic region, given its geographical location between North America and Europe, as well as its increasing significance amid international competition for the area.
Copenhagen: Arctic security under NATO umbrella
Denmark states that the new agreement will place the security of the Arctic region within the framework of NATO, rather than limiting security cooperation in the area to the United States and Denmark.
The agreement comes after months of political and diplomatic tension following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Greenland, where Trump reiterated his desire for the United States to take control of the island and did not rule out, in some of his previous statements, resorting to economic or military means to achieve this goal.
Greenland enjoys extensive self-governance, but it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, while the majority of the island's residents, according to opinion polls, reject the idea of transferring it to U.S. control.
A diplomatic crisis within NATO
Trump's remarks about Greenland sparked a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Copenhagen, especially with the escalation of U.S. threats during January, prompting Denmark and Greenland to enter negotiations with the U.S. administration aimed at reducing tensions and reaching new security arrangements.
The anticipated agreement seems to represent an attempt to reorganize the U.S. military and security presence in Greenland within a framework more acceptable to Denmark and European allies, with a focus on Arctic security.
American military legacy in Greenland
During the Cold War, the United States established a vast military presence in Greenland, which included 17 military facilities and more than 10,000 military personnel on the island.
Currently, the United States has only the Pituffik Space Base, which hosts about 150 American military personnel.
The base holds strategic importance due to Greenland's location in the far North Atlantic and its proximity to major air and sea routes, in addition to its role in surveillance, early warning, and space activities.
With the growing international interest in the Arctic, the United States, Denmark, and NATO are seeking to enhance security arrangements in the region, as geopolitical competition for Arctic resources and corridors intensifies.