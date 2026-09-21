In a notable development within the Chinese military leadership hierarchy, Chinese authorities announced the expulsion of two senior military leaders from the Communist Party and the army, amid allegations of corruption and "disloyalty" to the party, in the latest episode of an anti-corruption and discipline campaign that has affected prominent figures in the military establishment.

The decision included Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission General Zhang Yuxia, and a member of the committee and Chief of the Joint Staff General Liu Chen Li, with their cases referred to the relevant military authorities for judicial proceedings.

Allegations Beyond Corruption

According to reports from the Xinhua News Agency citing official documents, the two men were accused of violating discipline and political rules, forming groups and factions, and disloyalty to the party, in addition to abusing their positions and neglecting their duties.

The documents indicated that political and economic violations intertwined with corrupt practices and abuse of power, describing the financial amounts involved in the case as "extremely large," without disclosing their value.

The Fall of the "Second Man"

The fall of Zhang Yuxia is particularly significant, as he held the position of Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, the highest body responsible for leading the Chinese armed forces, and was widely seen as one of President Xi Jinping's closest allies within the military establishment.

Chinese authorities had announced in January that investigations were opened against Zhang and Liu, before they were removed from the Central Military Commission in late August, with today's expulsion from the party and the army escalating actions against them.

Purging Campaign Within the Army

This development comes in the context of a broad anti-corruption and discipline campaign launched by Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012, which has included officials from various state and party apparatuses, with increasing focus in recent years on the military establishment.

The investigations and successive dismissals have led to wide-ranging changes within the Chinese military leadership, while issues of corruption and political discipline have become among the most prominent challenges facing senior military leaders.

Notably, in the case of Zhang Yuxia, the allegations did not stop at corruption and abuse of position, but also included political accusations related to loyalty to the party and forming factions within the establishment, giving the case a dimension that goes beyond financial and administrative violations.