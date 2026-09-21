في تطور لافت داخل هرم القيادة العسكرية الصينية، أعلنت السلطات الصينية طرد اثنين من كبار القادة العسكريين من الحزب الشيوعي والجيش، على خلفية اتهامات بالفساد و«عدم الولاء» للحزب، في أحدث حلقة من حملة مكافحة الفساد والانضباط التي طالت قيادات بارزة في المؤسسة العسكرية.

وشمل القرار نائب رئيس اللجنة العسكرية المركزية الجنرال تشانغ يوشيا، وعضو اللجنة رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال ليو تشن لي، مع إحالة ملفيهما إلى الجهات العسكرية المختصة للنظر في الإجراءات القضائية.

اتهامات تتجاوز الفساد

ووفق ما أوردته وكالة أنباء «شينخوا» نقلاً عن وثائق رسمية، اتُّهم الرجلان بانتهاك الانضباط والقواعد السياسية، وتشكيل جماعات وفصائل، وعدم الولاء للحزب، إلى جانب استغلال المنصب والتقصير في أداء الواجب.

وأشارت الوثائق إلى أن المخالفات السياسية والاقتصادية تداخلت مع ممارسات فساد وإساءة استخدام للسلطة، ووصفت المبالغ المالية محل القضية بأنها «كبيرة للغاية»، من دون الكشف عن قيمتها.

«الرجل الثاني» يسقط

ويحظى سقوط تشانغ يوشيا بأهمية خاصة، إذ كان يشغل منصب نائب رئيس اللجنة العسكرية المركزية، وهي أعلى هيئة مسؤولة عن قيادة القوات المسلحة الصينية، وكان يُنظر إليه على نطاق واسع باعتباره أحد أقرب حلفاء الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ داخل المؤسسة العسكرية.

وكانت السلطات الصينية قد أعلنت في يناير الماضي فتح تحقيقات بحق تشانغ وليو، قبل أن تتم إزاحتهما من اللجنة العسكرية المركزية في أواخر أغسطس، لتأتي خطوة الطرد من الحزب والجيش اليوم لتصعّد الإجراءات بحقهما.

حملة تطهير داخل الجيش

ويأتي التطور في سياق حملة واسعة لمكافحة الفساد والانضباط أطلقها شي جين بينغ منذ وصوله إلى السلطة عام 2012، وشملت مسؤولين في مختلف أجهزة الدولة والحزب، مع تركيز متزايد خلال السنوات الأخيرة على المؤسسة العسكرية.

وتسببت التحقيقات والإقالات المتتالية في تغييرات واسعة داخل القيادة العسكرية الصينية، فيما أصبحت قضايا الفساد والانضباط السياسي من أبرز الملفات التي تواجه كبار القادة العسكريين.

واللافت في قضية تشانغ يوشيا أن الاتهامات لم تتوقف عند الفساد واستغلال المنصب، بل شملت اتهامات سياسية تتعلق بالولاء للحزب وتشكيل فصائل داخل المؤسسة، ما يمنح القضية بعداً يتجاوز المخالفات المالية والإدارية.