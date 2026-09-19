لوّح الرئيس الروسي السابق ونائب رئيس مجلس الأمن الروسي دميتري مدفيديف، اليوم (السبت)، برد روسي يتضمن «الردع العسكري» على العقوبات الأمريكية الجديدة التي تستهدف موسكو على خلفية الحرب في أوكرانيا، في تصعيد جديد للهجة الروسية تجاه واشنطن.


وقال مدفيديف، في منشور عبر «تلغرام»، إن العقوبات الجديدة تستدعي رداً يتجاوز الإجراءات الاقتصادية، معتبراً أن الجانب الأمريكي «لا يفهم سوى لغة الردع العسكري المباشر»، دون أن يحدد طبيعة الإجراءات التي قد تتخذها موسكو أو توقيتها.


وجاءت تصريحات مدفيديف بعد توقيع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الجمعة)، قانوناً يفرض حزمة جديدة من العقوبات على روسيا، بهدف زيادة الضغط عليها بسبب الحرب في أوكرانيا، وذلك بعد أشهر من التأخير في إقرار التشريع داخل الكونغرس.


ويستهدف القانون قطاعات الطاقة والدفاع الروسية، إلى جانب مسؤولين روس بارزين، بينهم الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، في إطار مساعي واشنطن لتشديد الضغوط الاقتصادية والسياسية على موسكو.


ويُعد مدفيديف، الحليف المقرب من بوتين وأحد أبرز الأصوات المتشددة تجاه الغرب في موسكو، من أكثر المسؤولين الروس استخداماً للخطاب الحاد ضد أوكرانيا والدول الداعمة لها، وينشر بصورة متكررة مواقف وتصريحات تصعيدية عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.


وسبق أن أثارت تصريحات مدفيديف بشأن القدرات النووية الروسية توتراً مع واشنطن؛ ففي العام الماضي، أمر ترمب بنشر غواصتين نوويتين بعد منشور لمدفيديف أشار فيه إلى نظام التحكم شبه الآلي بالأسلحة النووية الروسية المعروف باسم «اليد الميتة»، وهو نظام يعود تطويره إلى الحقبة السوفياتية خلال الحرب الباردة.


وشغل مدفيديف منصب رئيس روسيا بين عامي 2008 و2012، قبل أن يتولى لاحقاً منصب نائب رئيس مجلس الأمن الروسي، فيما أصبح خلال السنوات الأخيرة من أبرز المسؤولين الروس الذين