Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned today (Saturday) of a Russian response that includes "military deterrence" against the new U.S. sanctions targeting Moscow in light of the war in Ukraine, marking a new escalation in the Russian rhetoric towards Washington.



Medvedev stated in a post on "Telegram" that the new sanctions require a response that goes beyond economic measures, considering that the American side "only understands the language of direct military deterrence," without specifying the nature or timing of the actions that Moscow might take.



His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law yesterday (Friday) imposing a new package of sanctions on Russia, aimed at increasing pressure on it due to the war in Ukraine, following months of delays in passing the legislation in Congress.



The law targets the Russian energy and defense sectors, as well as prominent Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, as part of Washington's efforts to tighten economic and political pressure on Moscow.



Medvedev, a close ally of Putin and one of the most prominent hardline voices towards the West in Moscow, is among the Russian officials who frequently use sharp rhetoric against Ukraine and its supporting countries, regularly posting escalatory positions and statements on social media.



Medvedev's statements regarding Russian nuclear capabilities have previously raised tensions with Washington; last year, Trump ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines following a post by Medvedev that referred to the semi-automatic control system of Russian nuclear weapons known as "Dead Hand," a system developed during the Soviet era in the Cold War.



Medvedev served as President of Russia from 2008 to 2012, before later taking on the role of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, and in recent years has become one of the most prominent Russian officials who