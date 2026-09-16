وصف وزير الأوقاف والإرشاد اليمني الشيخ تركي الوادعي اعتداء المليشيات الحوثية على بيت الله الحرام بمكة المكرمة بالجريمة النكراء والاعتداء الصارخ على مقدسات الأمة، مشيراً إلى أن الاستهداف المتكرر بالصواريخ البالستية والطائرات المسيّرة لقبلة المسلمين ومهوى أفئدتهم، تؤكد أن تلك المليشيات الإرهابية لا ترعى في المقدسات ولا في المسلمين «إِلّاً وَلَا ذِمَّةً»، وتقدم الدليل تلو الآخر على تجردهم الكامل من أدنى قيم الإسلام، مؤكداً أن هذا المسار الفاضح للمليشيات الحوثية يكشف زيف الشعارات المرفوعة، ويثبت أن البوصلة الحقيقية لها استهداف قبلة المسلمين ومقدّراتهم، ويكشف زيف الشعارات التي ترفعها، وكذبها في ادعائها نصرة القضية الفلسطينية. وقال إن من لا يرعى حرمة مكة المكرمة لا يمكن أن يكون صادقاً في نصرة بيت المقدس، وإن الشعارات التي ترفعها تقدم حقيقة مليشيات تمارس الجرائم على النقيض تماماً مما ترفعه من شعارات.

ولفت إلى أن بيت الله المعظم في حفظ رب العالمين وحمايته، ثم في حماية قيادة المملكة العربية السعودية القوية بفضل الله عز وجل، منوهاً بأن المملكة العربية السعودية سخّرت كل جهودها لحماية المقدسات ورعاية ضيوف الرحمن، وأن بيت الله الحرام سيظل شامخاً عزيزاً بفضل الله.