The Yemeni Minister of Awqaf and Guidance, Sheikh Turki Al-Wadaei, described the Houthi militias' assault on the Sacred House of God in Mecca as a heinous crime and a blatant attack on the sanctities of the nation. He pointed out that the repeated targeting with ballistic missiles and drones at the Qibla of Muslims and the focal point of their hearts confirms that these terrorist militias show no regard for sacred places or for Muslims, "neither a covenant nor a commitment," and provide evidence after evidence of their complete detachment from the most basic values of Islam. He emphasized that this blatant path of the Houthi militias reveals the falsehood of the slogans they raise and proves that their true agenda is to target the Qibla of Muslims and their resources, exposing the deception of the slogans they promote and their lies in claiming to support the Palestinian cause. He stated that those who do not respect the sanctity of Mecca cannot be sincere in supporting Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that the slogans they raise reveal the reality of militias that commit crimes, completely contrary to the slogans they promote.

He noted that the Sacred House of God is under the protection of the Lord of the Worlds and the strong leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thanks to God Almighty, pointing out that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has devoted all its efforts to protect the sanctities and care for the guests of the Most Merciful, and that the Sacred House of God will remain lofty and honored by the grace of God.