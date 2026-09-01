لاتزال جرائم المستوطنين الإسرائيليين في تصاعد منذ أسابيع في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، وأشعل مستوطنون النيران في مسجد وكتبوا شعارات معادية على جدرانه خلال هجومهم على قرية بزاريا شمال غرب نابلس.
واقتحم مستوطنون تجمع يرزا شرق تياسير شرقي طوباس، وقرية عورتا جنوب شرق نابلس، بحسب ما أكد شهود عيان.
وشنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي حملة اعتقالات واسعة طالت عدداً من الفلسطينيين، خلال اقتحام حارة القريون في البلدة القديمة وسط نابلس وبلاطة البلد شرق المدينة، إضافة إلى اعتقال عدد من الشبان خلال اقتحام بلدة رمانة غرب جنين.
واقتحمت القوات الإسرائيلية ضاحية شويكة شمال طولكرم، وداهمت بناية سكنية، وقرية قريوت جنوب نابلس، وبلدة تفوح غرب الخليل، وبلدة طمون جنوب طوباس، وقرية عانين غرب جنين، فيما ظهرت آثار دمار بعد اقتحام منزل في بيتونيا.
وفي قطاع غزة المنكوب، اعتقلت البحرية الإسرائيلية 10 صيادين في بحر منطقتي الشيخ عجلين والزوايدة وفق ما أفادت به مصادر محلية فلسطينية.
في حين استهدف قصف مدفعي إسرائيلي المناطق الواقعة شرق حي التفاح شرقي مدينة غزة، بالتزامن مع إطلاق الآليات الإسرائيلية نيرانها تجاه المناطق الشرقية لبلدة جباليا شمالي القطاع. وشهدت المناطق الشرقية والجنوبية من مدينة خان يونس إطلاق نار من الآليات الإسرائيلية داخل المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرتها.
وشهدت الضفة الغربية خلال الأشهر الأخيرة اعتداءات شبه يومية استهدفت فلسطينيين وممتلكاتهم، فيما لا تزال عمليات توقيف المشتبه بهم محدودة.
وأسفرت هجمات المستوطنين عن مقتل أكثر من 25 فلسطينياً خلال الأشهر الثمانية الأولى من العام الحالي، بحسب «هيئة مقاومة الجدار والاستيطان الفلسطينية».
The crimes of Israeli settlers have been on the rise for weeks in the occupied West Bank, with settlers setting fire to a mosque and writing hostile slogans on its walls during their attack on the village of Bizzaria, northwest of Nablus.
Settlers stormed the Yirza gathering east of Tayseer, east of Tubas, and the village of Awarta southeast of Nablus, according to eyewitnesses.
The Israeli occupation forces launched a wide campaign of arrests targeting a number of Palestinians during their incursion into the Qaryoun neighborhood in the old city of Nablus and Balata al-Balad east of the city, in addition to arresting several young men during their incursion into the town of Rummana west of Jenin.
The Israeli forces stormed the Shu'fat neighborhood north of Tulkarm, raided a residential building, and invaded the village of Qaryut south of Nablus, the town of Taffuh west of Hebron, the town of Tamoun south of Tubas, and the village of Anin west of Jenin, while signs of destruction appeared after storming a house in Beitunia.
In the besieged Gaza Strip, the Israeli navy arrested 10 fishermen in the waters off the Sheikh Ajlin and Al-Zawayda areas, according to local Palestinian sources.
Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, coinciding with Israeli military vehicles opening fire towards the eastern areas of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The eastern and southern areas of Khan Younis witnessed gunfire from Israeli vehicles within the areas under their control.
The West Bank has witnessed near-daily assaults in recent months targeting Palestinians and their properties, while the operations to detain suspects remain limited.
The settlers' attacks have resulted in the deaths of more than 25 Palestinians during the first eight months of this year, according to the "Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission."