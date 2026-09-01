The crimes of Israeli settlers have been on the rise for weeks in the occupied West Bank, with settlers setting fire to a mosque and writing hostile slogans on its walls during their attack on the village of Bizzaria, northwest of Nablus.



Settlers stormed the Yirza gathering east of Tayseer, east of Tubas, and the village of Awarta southeast of Nablus, according to eyewitnesses.



The Israeli occupation forces launched a wide campaign of arrests targeting a number of Palestinians during their incursion into the Qaryoun neighborhood in the old city of Nablus and Balata al-Balad east of the city, in addition to arresting several young men during their incursion into the town of Rummana west of Jenin.



The Israeli forces stormed the Shu'fat neighborhood north of Tulkarm, raided a residential building, and invaded the village of Qaryut south of Nablus, the town of Taffuh west of Hebron, the town of Tamoun south of Tubas, and the village of Anin west of Jenin, while signs of destruction appeared after storming a house in Beitunia.



In the besieged Gaza Strip, the Israeli navy arrested 10 fishermen in the waters off the Sheikh Ajlin and Al-Zawayda areas, according to local Palestinian sources.



Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, coinciding with Israeli military vehicles opening fire towards the eastern areas of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The eastern and southern areas of Khan Younis witnessed gunfire from Israeli vehicles within the areas under their control.



The West Bank has witnessed near-daily assaults in recent months targeting Palestinians and their properties, while the operations to detain suspects remain limited.



The settlers' attacks have resulted in the deaths of more than 25 Palestinians during the first eight months of this year, according to the "Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission."