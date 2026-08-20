Little by little, the fronts that had calmed under the umbrella of the American-Iranian understanding are beginning to regain their own language. In southern Lebanon, strikes and conditions are escalating, while in Gaza, the battle shifts to Hamas's weaponry and the arrangements for the day after. Meanwhile, the Red Sea returns to the forefront of calculations with the increasing activity of the Houthis, while Iran keeps the Strait of Hormuz as an open pressure card against Washington. It is true that these developments differ in their tools and timing, but they are moving on a common ground: the period of calm that linked these arenas to the American-Iranian negotiation track is no longer in place as it once was.



This is what makes the current phase different. When Washington and Tehran were negotiating, the other parties had to calculate their steps under a ceiling that prevented the expansion of confrontation. Now, with the absence of any signs of a new agreement that reinstates that ceiling, each front has returned to its calculations, without this meaning that the decision for war has been made in any of them. Israel is intensifying pressure on Lebanon, Washington is trying to establish post-war arrangements in Gaza, and secure navigation in "Hormuz," while Tehran is reassessing the value of its regional cards, as the terrorist Houthi militia attempts to raise the cost of confrontation at sea. So, what will all parties do with the vacuum left by the absence of understanding?



Lebanon faces a different phase:



Lebanon enters this phase amidst a tangle that makes it difficult to separate negotiations from the field, or the field from the Iranian-American track. The Lebanese-Israeli negotiations have stumbled after Rome 2, while Israel intensifies its strikes in the south and insists on new security conditions, in contrast to the Lebanese state's insistence on Israeli withdrawal and a path that restores the army's role, and Hezbollah's refusal to make concessions on the arms issue before the corresponding guarantees are clarified. Amidst these rigid positions, the battle of "Ali Al-Taher" emerges as a point that could change the entire course of the south. The transition of the confrontation around it from military pressure to wide-scale clashes could bring war back to Lebanon, although the scale of this escalation will remain linked to the outcome of the confrontation between Washington and Tehran. Therefore, the Lebanese arena remains suspended between negotiations that have not matured and escalating Israeli pressure, and a battlefield point that may open the door to a path with no guarantee of being controlled.



Gaza tests whether calm is sustainable:



In Gaza, the scene appears clearer in principle but more challenging in execution. Washington is trying to transition from a ceasefire to arranging "the day after," which is why Jared Kushner has given the disarmament of Hamas a timeline that begins with making progress within about 30 days, while dealing with the tunnels within 60 to 90 days. However, his meetings with Netanyahu and Hamas ended without a breakthrough on the core issue: Israel wants disarmament before withdrawal, while Hamas wants to see an end to attacks and withdrawal before making larger concessions.



Here lies the importance of Gaza for the rest of the region. Washington is trying to prove that a ceasefire can turn into a permanent arrangement even in the absence of an American-Iranian settlement. If it succeeds in this, it will have a model that can be defended in Lebanon: arms, then a verification mechanism, then withdrawal, reconstruction, and political arrangements. However, if Gaza returns to fighting due to the arms issue, the message will be entirely different: a truce that does not produce a viable political arrangement is merely a postponement of war.



Iran redistributes pressure:



Tehran, for its part, believes it does not need a single decision to ignite all fronts. It is sufficient for it to place Washington before more than one question at a time. "Hormuz" pressures energy and trade, Lebanon puts Israel before a new security and political cost, and the Red Sea adds another burden on the region. With the escalation of Houthi fighting on the western coast of Yemen and its approach to Bab el-Mandeb, one of the regional pressure tools seems to have already begun to move. In this way, it can gradually increase pressure without immediately transitioning to direct confrontation.



As for Iraq, it will remain the link whose importance can change rapidly. If the Iraqi factions remain outside the escalation, the pressure remains distributed between the maritime and Lebanese arenas. However, if they return to targeting American interests, the equation changes because Washington will then face a broader pressure network, not just one front.



What awaits the region?



The region stands at a delicate crossroads: either these tremors turn into a means to force Washington and Tehran back to negotiations under new conditions, or every escalation becomes a reason to raise the next ceiling. At that point, the problem will not be the absence of a ceasefire, but that the fronts that had been frozen over the past months will begin to influence one another, with what happens in southern Lebanon becoming part of the "Hormuz" calculations, what occurs in the Red Sea sending a message to Washington, and what happens in Gaza determining Israel's ability to maneuver.



The difference from the previous phase is that these fronts are no longer constrained by a negotiation date that everyone awaits the outcome of. With the horizon of dialogue blocked and Tehran rejecting traditional ceasefire formulas in contrast to Washington's insistence on continuing pressure and blockade, this liberation from constraints takes on new dimensions. It grants the parties greater freedom but does not provide absolute freedom, as every step can change the calculations of Washington and Tehran themselves.



Only then will it be clear that what ended with the sixty days is not just the understanding, but the phase in which it was possible to keep the fronts of the region outside the direct calculations of the American-Iranian conflict.