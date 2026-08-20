شيئاً فشيئاً، بدأت الجبهات التي هدأت تحت مظلة التفاهم الأمريكي الإيراني تستعيد لغتها الخاصة، في جنوب لبنان ترتفع الضربات والشروط، وفي غزة تنتقل المعركة إلى سلاح حماس وترتيبات اليوم التالي، بينما يعود البحر الأحمر إلى واجهة الحسابات مع تصاعد نشاط الحوثيين، فيما تُبقي إيران مضيق هرمز ورقة ضغط مفتوحة في مواجهة واشنطن. صحيح أن هذه التطورات تختلف في أدواتها وتوقيتها، لكنها تتحرك فوق أرضية واحدة: مرحلة التهدئة التي كانت تربط هذه الساحات بمسار التفاوض الأمريكي الإيراني لم تعد قائمة بالشكل الذي كانت عليه.


وهذا ما يجعل المرحلة الحالية مختلفة، فحين كانت واشنطن وطهران تتفاوضان، كان على الأطراف الأخرى أن تحسب خطواتها تحت سقف يمنع توسيع المواجهة، أما الآن، ومع غياب أي ملامح اتفاق جديد يعيد تثبيت ذلك السقف، عادت كل جبهة إلى حساباتها دون أن يعني ذلك أن قرار الحرب قد اتخذ في أي منها، إسرائيل تكثف الضغط على لبنان، وواشنطن تحاول تثبيت ترتيبات ما بعد الحرب في غزة، وتأمين الملاحة في «هرمز»، وطهران تعيد النظر في قيمة أوراقها الإقليمية، فيما تحاول مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية رفع كلفة المواجهة في البحر، فما الذي ستفعله كل الأطراف بالفراغ الذي تركه غياب التفاهم؟


لبنان أمام مرحلة مختلفة:


لبنان يدخل هذه المرحلة وسط تشابك يصعب معه فصل المفاوضات عن الميدان، أو الميدان عن المسار الإيراني ـ الأمريكي. فقد تعثرت المفاوضات اللبنانية ـ الإسرائيلية بعد روما 2، فيما تكثف إسرائيل ضرباتها في الجنوب وتتمسك بشروط أمنية جديدة، في مقابل تمسك الدولة اللبنانية بالانسحاب الإسرائيلي وبمسار يعيد للجيش دوره، ورفض حزب الله تقديم تنازلات في ملف السلاح قبل اتضاح الضمانات المقابلة. وبين هذه المواقف المتصلبة، تبرز معركة «علي الطاهر» باعتبارها نقطة يمكن أن تغيّر مسار الجنوب كله. فانتقال المواجهة حولها من ضغط عسكري إلى اشتباك واسع قد يعيد الحرب إلى لبنان، وإن كان حجم هذا التصعيد سيبقى مرتبطاً بما ستؤول إليه المواجهة بين واشنطن وطهران. لذلك فإن الساحة اللبنانية لا تزال معلقة بين مفاوضات لم تنضج وضغط إسرائيلي يتصاعد، ونقطة ميدانية قد تفتح الباب أمام مسار لا ضمان في القدرة على ضبطه.


غزة تختبر ما إذا كان الهدوء قابلاً للحياة:


في غزة يبدو المشهد أكثر وضوحاً من حيث المبدأ وأصعب من حيث التنفيذ. واشنطن تحاول الانتقال من وقف الحرب إلى ترتيب «اليوم التالي»، ولذلك أعطى جاريد كوشنر نزع سلاح حماس إطاراً زمنياً يبدأ بإحراز تقدم خلال نحو 30 يوماً مع التعامل مع الأنفاق خلال 60 إلى 90 يوماً. لكن اجتماعاته مع نتنياهو وحماس انتهت دون اختراق في العقدة الأساسية: إسرائيل تريد نزع السلاح قبل الانسحاب، وحماس تريد أن ترى نهاية الهجمات والانسحاب قبل أن تقدم التنازلات الأكبر.


وهنا تكمن أهمية غزة بالنسبة إلى بقية المنطقة. واشنطن تحاول أن تثبت أن وقف النار يمكن أن يتحول إلى ترتيب دائم حتى في غياب تسوية أمريكية إيرانية. فإذا نجحت في ذلك، سيكون لديها نموذج يمكن الدفاع عنه في لبنان: سلاح، ثم آلية تحقق، ثم انسحاب وإعمار وترتيبات سياسية. أما إذا عادت غزة إلى القتال بسبب عقدة السلاح، فستصبح الرسالة مختلفة تماماً: الهدنة التي لا تنتج ترتيباً سياسياً قابلاً للتنفيذ ليست سوى تأجيل للحرب.


إيران تعيد توزيع الضغط:


طهران من جهتها تعتبر أنها ليست بحاجة إلى قرار واحد لإشعال كل الجبهات. يكفيها أن تجعل واشنطن أمام أكثر من سؤال في وقت واحد. "هرمز" يضغط على الطاقة والتجارة، لبنان يضع إسرائيل أمام كلفة أمنية وسياسية جديدة، والبحر الأحمر يضيف عبئاً آخر على المنطقة. ومع تصاعد القتال الحوثي على الساحل الغربي لليمن واقترابه من باب المندب، تبدو إحدى أدوات الضغط الإقليمية قد بدأت تتحرك بالفعل. وبهذه الطريقة يمكنها رفع الضغط تدريجياً دون الانتقال فوراً إلى مواجهة مباشرة.


أما العراق، فسيبقى الحلقة التي يمكن أن تتغير أهميتها سريعاً. فإذا بقيت الفصائل العراقية خارج التصعيد، يظل الضغط موزعاً بين الساحات البحرية واللبنانية. أما إذا عادت إلى استهداف المصالح الأمريكية، فإن المعادلة تتغير لأن واشنطن ستواجه عندها شبكة ضغط أوسع لا جبهة واحدة.


ما الذي ينتظر المنطقة؟


المنطقة أمام مفترق دقيق: إما أن تتحول هذه الاهتزازات إلى وسيلة لإجبار واشنطن وطهران على العودة إلى التفاوض بشروط جديدة، وإما أن يصبح كل تصعيد سبباً في رفع السقف التالي. عندها لن تكون المشكلة في غياب الهدنة، بل في أن الجبهات التي جُمّدت خلال الأشهر الماضية ستبدأ في التأثير بعضها في بعض، ويصبح ما يجري في جنوب لبنان جزءاً من حساب "هرمز"، وما يجري في البحر الأحمر رسالة إلى واشنطن، وما يحدث في غزة عاملاً في تحديد قدرة إسرائيل على المناورة.


والفارق عن المرحلة السابقة أن هذه الجبهات لم تعد مقيدة بموعد تفاوض ينتظر الجميع نتيجته. ومع انسداد أفق الحوار ورفض طهران صيغ وقف النار التقليدية مقابل إصرار واشنطن على مواصلة الضغط والحصار، يكتسب هذا التحرر من القيود أبعاداً جديدة، إنه يمنح الأطراف حرية أكبر لكنه لا يمنحها حرية مطلقة لأن كل خطوة يمكن أن تغير حسابات واشنطن وطهران نفسها.


عندها فقط سيكون واضحاً أن الذي انتهى مع الستين يوماً ليس التفاهم وحده، وإنما المرحلة التي كان يمكن فيها إبقاء جبهات المنطقة خارج الحساب المباشر للصراع الأمريكي الإيراني.