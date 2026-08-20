استدعت أستراليا السفير الإسرائيلي لديها، اليوم (الخميس)، وأعربت عن غضبها الشديد إزاء قرار الجيش الإسرائيلي عدم المضي في إجراءات جنائية على خلفية مقتل عاملة الإغاثة الأسترالية زومي فرانكوم، في غارة جوية استهدفت قطاع غزة عام 2024.
وقالت وزيرة الخارجية الأسترالية بيني وونغ إن القرار الإسرائيلي "لا يرقى على الإطلاق إلى مستوى المساءلة التي نتوقعها"، مؤكدة أن حكومتها تشعر بـ"الغضب" إزاء ما خلص إليه التحقيق.
لا توقف عن الضغط
وأضافت وونغ أن الديمقراطيات "تسعى إلى معايير أعلى وتقبل بها"، مشددة على أن الحكومة الأسترالية "لن تتوقف عن الضغط على إسرائيل لتحقيق العدالة لزومي وزملائها".
وأوضحت وزيرة الخارجية الأسترالية أنها وجهت إلى مبعوث بلادها في إسرائيل نقل موقف كانبيرا مباشرة إلى الحكومة الإسرائيلية، في وقت تدرس فيه أستراليا خطواتها القادمة بشأن القضية.
إسرائيل: لا مسؤولية جنائية
من جانبه، قال السفير الإسرائيلي لدى أستراليا هليل نيومان إن التحقيق خلص إلى عدم وجود مسؤولية جنائية على الجنود الذين شاركوا في الهجوم، رغم إقراره بوقوع إخفاقات عملياتية من جانب الجيش الإسرائيلي.
وقال نيومان للصحفيين في كانبيرا، عقب اجتماعه مع وونغ، إن ما حدث كان "خطأً عند النظر إليه بأثر رجعي"، مضيفًا أن نتائج التحقيق أظهرت عدم وجود نية إجرامية أو تعمد لاستهداف عمال الإغاثة، وبالتالي لا توجد مسؤولية جنائية.
إدانات دولية واسعة
وذكر السفير الإسرائيلي أن قافلة عمال الإغاثة انحرفت عن مسار كان معتمدًا مسبقًا، وربما كانت تضم أفرادًا مسلحين، وهو ما دفع الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى الاعتقاد بأنها تعرضت لسيطرة عناصر من حركة حماس.
وكان الهجوم الذي أسفر عن مقتل عمال الإغاثة قد أثار إدانات واسعة من الولايات المتحدة وعدد من حلفائها، خصوصًا أن القتلى شملوا مواطنين من أستراليا وبريطانيا وبولندا، إلى جانب فلسطينيين ومواطنًا يحمل الجنسيتين الأمريكية والكندية.
ومنذ اندلاع الحرب في قطاع غزة عام 2023، قُتل أكثر من 73 ألف فلسطيني في الهجمات الإسرائيلية، وفق الأرقام الواردة في التقرير، بينما سقط آلاف آخرون خلال العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان. وشملت حصيلة القتلى عمال إغاثة وأطباء وصحفيين وغيرهم من المدنيين.
Australia summoned its Israeli ambassador today (Thursday) and expressed its strong anger over the Israeli military's decision not to pursue criminal proceedings regarding the killing of Australian aid worker Zumi Frankom in an airstrike targeting the Gaza Strip in 2024.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that the Israeli decision "does not at all meet the level of accountability we expect," emphasizing that her government feels "anger" over the findings of the investigation.
Keep up the pressure
Wong added that democracies "strive for and accept higher standards," stressing that the Australian government "will not stop pressuring Israel to achieve justice for Zumi and her colleagues."
The Australian Foreign Minister clarified that she directed her country's envoy in Israel to convey Canberra's position directly to the Israeli government, while Australia considers its next steps regarding the issue.
Israel: No criminal responsibility
For his part, the Israeli ambassador to Australia, Hillel Newman, stated that the investigation concluded there was no criminal responsibility for the soldiers involved in the attack, although he acknowledged operational failures on the part of the Israeli military.
Newman told reporters in Canberra, following his meeting with Wong, that what happened was "a mistake when viewed retrospectively," adding that the investigation's findings showed no criminal intent or deliberate targeting of aid workers, and thus there is no criminal responsibility.
Widespread international condemnations
The Israeli ambassador mentioned that the convoy of aid workers deviated from a previously approved route and may have included armed individuals, which led the Israeli military to believe it was under the control of Hamas elements.
The attack that resulted in the deaths of the aid workers drew widespread condemnation from the United States and several of its allies, especially since the deceased included citizens from Australia, Britain, and Poland, along with Palestinians and a citizen holding both American and Canadian citizenship.
Since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip in 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to figures in the report, while thousands more have died during Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon. The death toll included aid workers, doctors, journalists, and other civilians.