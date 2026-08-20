Australia summoned its Israeli ambassador today (Thursday) and expressed its strong anger over the Israeli military's decision not to pursue criminal proceedings regarding the killing of Australian aid worker Zumi Frankom in an airstrike targeting the Gaza Strip in 2024.



Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that the Israeli decision "does not at all meet the level of accountability we expect," emphasizing that her government feels "anger" over the findings of the investigation.



Keep up the pressure



Wong added that democracies "strive for and accept higher standards," stressing that the Australian government "will not stop pressuring Israel to achieve justice for Zumi and her colleagues."



The Australian Foreign Minister clarified that she directed her country's envoy in Israel to convey Canberra's position directly to the Israeli government, while Australia considers its next steps regarding the issue.



Israel: No criminal responsibility



For his part, the Israeli ambassador to Australia, Hillel Newman, stated that the investigation concluded there was no criminal responsibility for the soldiers involved in the attack, although he acknowledged operational failures on the part of the Israeli military.



Newman told reporters in Canberra, following his meeting with Wong, that what happened was "a mistake when viewed retrospectively," adding that the investigation's findings showed no criminal intent or deliberate targeting of aid workers, and thus there is no criminal responsibility.



Widespread international condemnations



The Israeli ambassador mentioned that the convoy of aid workers deviated from a previously approved route and may have included armed individuals, which led the Israeli military to believe it was under the control of Hamas elements.



The attack that resulted in the deaths of the aid workers drew widespread condemnation from the United States and several of its allies, especially since the deceased included citizens from Australia, Britain, and Poland, along with Palestinians and a citizen holding both American and Canadian citizenship.



Since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip in 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to figures in the report, while thousands more have died during Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon. The death toll included aid workers, doctors, journalists, and other civilians.