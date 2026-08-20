استدعت أستراليا السفير الإسرائيلي لديها، اليوم (الخميس)، وأعربت عن غضبها الشديد إزاء قرار الجيش الإسرائيلي عدم المضي في إجراءات جنائية على خلفية مقتل عاملة الإغاثة الأسترالية زومي فرانكوم، في غارة جوية استهدفت قطاع غزة عام 2024.


وقالت وزيرة الخارجية الأسترالية بيني وونغ إن القرار الإسرائيلي "لا يرقى على الإطلاق إلى مستوى المساءلة التي نتوقعها"، مؤكدة أن حكومتها تشعر بـ"الغضب" إزاء ما خلص إليه التحقيق.


لا توقف عن الضغط


وأضافت وونغ أن الديمقراطيات "تسعى إلى معايير أعلى وتقبل بها"، مشددة على أن الحكومة الأسترالية "لن تتوقف عن الضغط على إسرائيل لتحقيق العدالة لزومي وزملائها".


وأوضحت وزيرة الخارجية الأسترالية أنها وجهت إلى مبعوث بلادها في إسرائيل نقل موقف كانبيرا مباشرة إلى الحكومة الإسرائيلية، في وقت تدرس فيه أستراليا خطواتها القادمة بشأن القضية.


إسرائيل: لا مسؤولية جنائية


من جانبه، قال السفير الإسرائيلي لدى أستراليا هليل نيومان إن التحقيق خلص إلى عدم وجود مسؤولية جنائية على الجنود الذين شاركوا في الهجوم، رغم إقراره بوقوع إخفاقات عملياتية من جانب الجيش الإسرائيلي.


وقال نيومان للصحفيين في كانبيرا، عقب اجتماعه مع وونغ، إن ما حدث كان "خطأً عند النظر إليه بأثر رجعي"، مضيفًا أن نتائج التحقيق أظهرت عدم وجود نية إجرامية أو تعمد لاستهداف عمال الإغاثة، وبالتالي لا توجد مسؤولية جنائية.


إدانات دولية واسعة


وذكر السفير الإسرائيلي أن قافلة عمال الإغاثة انحرفت عن مسار كان معتمدًا مسبقًا، وربما كانت تضم أفرادًا مسلحين، وهو ما دفع الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى الاعتقاد بأنها تعرضت لسيطرة عناصر من حركة حماس.


وكان الهجوم الذي أسفر عن مقتل عمال الإغاثة قد أثار إدانات واسعة من الولايات المتحدة وعدد من حلفائها، خصوصًا أن القتلى شملوا مواطنين من أستراليا وبريطانيا وبولندا، إلى جانب فلسطينيين ومواطنًا يحمل الجنسيتين الأمريكية والكندية.


ومنذ اندلاع الحرب في قطاع غزة عام 2023، قُتل أكثر من 73 ألف فلسطيني في الهجمات الإسرائيلية، وفق الأرقام الواردة في التقرير، بينما سقط آلاف آخرون خلال العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان. وشملت حصيلة القتلى عمال إغاثة وأطباء وصحفيين وغيرهم من المدنيين.