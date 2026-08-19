أكد مسؤول في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، أن الحلف مستعد للتصدي لأي تهديد وسيفعل دوماً كل ما هو ضروري للدفاع عن جميع الدول الأعضاء، رداً على تقارير بشأن خطط إيرانية مهاجمة أهداف أمريكية في أوروبا.

وأشار إلى أن موقف الحلف «تجلى عندما اعترضت دفاعاتنا الجوية صواريخ باليستية متجهة من إيران إلى تركيا في 4 وقائع».


وأعلن الحلف الأطلسي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن دفاعاته تمكنت من اعتراض صواريخ باليستية أُطلقت من إيران وكانت متجهة نحو تركيا، في أربع وقائع سابقة.


وشدد مسؤول في الحلف أن الناتو مستعد للدفاع عن جميع الدول الأعضاء في مواجهة أي تهديد إيراني، مشدداً على التزام الحلف بحماية دوله الأعضاء والتعامل مع أي تهديد يستهدف أراضيها.


وكانت صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» البريطانية، ذكرت أن إيران درست إمكانية مهاجمة أهداف عسكرية أمريكية في أوروبا إذا أقدم الرئيس دونالد ترمب على تصعيد الحرب، بحسب أشخاص مقربين من النظام الإيراني.


وقال مصدران مطلعان من داخل النظام الإيراني للصحيفة، إن القوات الإيرانية درست توجيه ضربات إلى أصول عسكرية أمريكية في دول جنوب شرق أوروبا، من بينها بلغاريا، التي وافقت في يوليو الماضي، على استخدام قاعدة بيزمير الجوية من طائرات التزود بالوقود الأمريكية.


وأضاف أحد المصدرين أن قبرص، حيث تعرّضت قاعدة عسكرية بريطانية لهجوم بطائرة مسيّرة في مارس الماضي، تندرج ضمن الأهداف المحتملة للرد في حال شنّت الولايات المتحدة هجومًا جديدًا على إيران.


وكشف المصدران أن القوات الإيرانية بحثت بشكل منفصل إمكانية مهاجمة كابلات الألياف الضوئية البحرية الممتدة في مضيق هرمز في حال تصاعد المواجهة.


وبحسب المصدرين المطلعين، فإن طبيعة الرد الإيراني ستعتمد على الخطوات التي ستتخذها واشنطن. وقال أحدهما إن النظام يُعدّ خطة لتوسيع نطاق الصراع في حال نفذ ترمب تهديداته السابقة بضرب البنية التحتية الإيرانية.