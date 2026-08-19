A NATO official confirmed that the alliance is prepared to confront any threat and will always do whatever is necessary to defend all member countries, in response to reports about Iranian plans to attack American targets in Europe.

He pointed out that the alliance's position "was demonstrated when our air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles heading from Iran to Turkey in four incidents."



The NATO alliance announced today (Wednesday) that its defenses were able to intercept ballistic missiles launched from Iran that were heading towards Turkey, in four previous incidents.



A NATO official emphasized that the alliance is ready to defend all member countries against any Iranian threat, stressing the alliance's commitment to protecting its member states and addressing any threat targeting their territories.



The British newspaper "Financial Times" reported that Iran considered the possibility of attacking American military targets in Europe if President Donald Trump escalated the war, according to sources close to the Iranian regime.



Two informed sources within the Iranian regime told the newspaper that Iranian forces considered striking American military assets in Southeast European countries, including Bulgaria, which agreed last July to use the Bezmer airbase for American refueling aircraft.



One of the sources added that Cyprus, where a British military base was attacked by a drone last March, is among the potential targets for retaliation if the United States launches a new attack on Iran.



The two sources revealed that Iranian forces separately explored the possibility of attacking undersea fiber optic cables extending in the Strait of Hormuz in the event of an escalation in confrontation.



According to the informed sources, the nature of the Iranian response will depend on the steps taken by Washington. One of them stated that the regime is preparing a plan to expand the scope of the conflict if Trump carries out his previous threats to strike Iranian infrastructure.