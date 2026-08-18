أعلنت وزارة الخارجية المصرية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن السلطات الإيرانية أفرجت عن بحارين مصريين كانا محتجزين على متن السفينة «ريم البحار» في ميناء بندر عباس الإيراني منذ يناير الماضي.


وأضافت الوزارة أن جهودها نجحت في تأمين خروجهما من إيران وتسهيل عودتهما إلى مصر، مشيرة إلى أن بعثة رعاية المصالح المصرية في طهران أنهت إجراءات عودتهما.


وأفادت في بيان أن وزير الخارجية بدر عبدالعاطي «أجرى اتصالات على أعلى مستوى مع الجانب الإيراني للإفراج عن البحارين المصريين، ووجه بعثة رعاية المصالح المصرية في إيران ببذل كافة الجهود للاطمئنان عليهما وتقديم كافة سبل الدعم والمساعدة».


وذكرت الخارجية أن البعثة قامت بزيارتهما على متن السفينة المشار إليها، كما وجه وزير الخارجية القطاع القنصلي بالوزارة بمقابلة أسرتيهما وإطلاعهما أولاً بأول على آخر المستجدات.


وأشارت إلى أن مساعد وزير الخارجية للشؤون القنصلية والمصريين في الخارج السفير حداد الجوهري، استقبل أسرتي البحارة بمقر وزارة الخارجية لإطلاعهم على الجهود التي قامت بها الوزارة والتي تكللت بالإفراج عنهم وإنهاء إجراءات عودتهما إلى مصر.


وأضافت أن رئيس بعثة رعاية المصالح المصرية في طهران التقى بهما قبل مغادرتهما إيران في طريقهما إلى القاهرة للاطمئنان عليهما، وتقديم كافة سبل الدعم والمساندة لهما.


وأعلنت إيران في شهر يناير الماضي، أنها احتجزت ⁠ناقلة نفط أجنبية تحمل أربعة ملايين ‌لتر ​من الوقود المهرب بالقرب من جزيرة قشم في الخليج.
ولم تذكر اسم السفينة أو ⁠جنسيتها، لكنها قالت إنها ‌احتجزت أفراد الطاقم الأجانب وعددهم ⁠16 بتهم جنائية.