After a 14-year hiatus, Deir ez-Zor International Airport welcomed its first domestic flight from Damascus International Airport this morning (Wednesday), marking the official resumption of its aviation activities.



The Syrian Civil Aviation Authority announced via its account on the "X" platform that a Syrian Airlines plane landed at the airport, signaling the start of regular flights between the capital and the eastern governorate. It noted that this step is part of the effort to restore internal air connectivity, enhance transportation between various provinces, facilitate citizens' movement, and support economic activity.



In recent times, the infrastructure of Deir ez-Zor Airport has undergone maintenance and rehabilitation operations, including the runway, passenger buildings, navigation equipment, and ground devices to meet aviation safety standards and prepare it to receive commercial flights.



Passengers arriving on the first flight expressed their relief at the resumption of air travel, confirming that this step has ended years of difficulties in traveling between the capital and the eastern region. The flight shortened the over seven-hour land journey to just 45 minutes.



One female passenger stated that the flight "significantly alleviated the suffering of citizens and the long land routes that everyone was previously afraid of."



Another passenger added that he had not visited the region in years, saying, "I have been outside the country for 11 years, and this is the first time I arrive in Deir ez-Zor by air via Damascus... It is an excellent step that saves travelers and expatriates from hardship."



Several passengers praised the smooth procedures and facilities provided at both Damascus and Deir ez-Zor airports, while the cost of the travel ticket for the flight was 6,300 Syrian pounds (approximately 48 US dollars).



For his part, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority, Omar Al-Hosari, revealed that Kuwait's Jazeera Airways has officially scheduled its flights to Deir ez-Zor Airport starting from August 8, with the first international flight (Flight No. J9 179) expected to arrive next Saturday.



He confirmed via his account on the "X" platform that the authority is currently in talks with several regional airlines to schedule their flights to the airport in the upcoming phase.