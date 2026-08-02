U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the United States "will not allow China to become the strongest country in the world" at its expense, emphasizing the importance of maintaining direct communication channels between Washington and Beijing to manage disagreements and avoid any conflict that could have catastrophic consequences for both countries and the world.

Rubio reiterated his country's stance against any coercive change to the status quo in Taiwan. In an interview with Fox News yesterday (Saturday), he stated, "China wants to become the strongest country in the world, and it wants to achieve that at the expense of the United States, but we will not allow that to happen." He added that the United States and China represent the two largest economies in the world and possibly the two strongest military powers as well, but our military capabilities are more advanced. Nevertheless, I believe it is important for two great countries like these, which are the strongest in the world, to have a relationship and the ability to communicate directly, and to try to contain disagreements whenever possible, because the absence of that could lead to very bad outcomes. He considered that the foundation of this relationship lies in the connection between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, based on mutual respect, adding that they understand each other well, which he described as extremely important. Rubio confirmed that the United States seeks to achieve stability in its relationship with Beijing, noting that both sides recognize the existence of issues on which they will not agree, including areas of competition. He pointed out that there are areas where we can work together, and that would be great for the world. But there are also many points of friction and competition. He stressed the need to manage these disagreements while maintaining the relationship with China, affirming that what serves the interests of the United States must always be the priority. Regarding Taiwan, the U.S. Secretary of State said: I cannot speak about what will happen in 20 or 30 years. But what I can say is that our position is that we do not support any change to the current status there, and we oppose any change imposed by force or coercion. He noted that Washington has clearly affirmed this position during its meetings with the Chinese side, but he pointed out that Beijing holds a completely different viewpoint, and that this issue represents a highly sensitive file for them. He explained that this file requires a delicate balance, as any conflict between the United States and China, whether economic or military, would have catastrophic consequences for both countries and the entire world, emphasizing the need to manage it carefully. He stressed that the United States cannot abandon or compromise its national interests.