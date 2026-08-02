أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة «لن تسمح للصين بأن تصبح الدولة الأقوى في العالم» على حسابها، مشدداً على أهمية الحفاظ على قنوات اتصال مباشرة بين واشنطن وبكين لإدارة الخلافات وتجنب أي صراع قد تكون تداعياته كارثية على البلدين والعالم.

وجدد روبيو التأكيد على موقف بلاده الرافض لأي تغيير للوضع القائم في تايوان بالإكراه. وقال في مقابلة مع شبكة Fox News، أمس (السبت)، إن «الصين تريد أن تصبح الدولة الأقوى في العالم، وتريد أن تحقق ذلك على حساب الولايات المتحدة، لكننا لن نسمح بحدوث ذلك». وأضاف أن الولايات المتحدة والصين تمثلان أكبر اقتصادين في العالم، وربما أقوى قوتين عسكريتين أيضاً، لكن قدراتنا العسكرية أكثر تقدماً، ومع ذلك، أعتقد أنه من المهم لدولتين كبيرتين كهاتين، وهما الأقوى في العالم، أن تكون بينهما علاقة، وأن تكون لديهما القدرة على التواصل المباشر، ومحاولة احتواء الخلافات كلما أمكن، لأن غياب ذلك قد يؤدي إلى أمور سيئة للغاية. واعتبر أن أساس هذه العلاقة يتمثل في العلاقة التي تجمع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بنظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ القائمة على الاحترام المتبادل، مضيفاً أنهما يتفاهمان بشكل جيد، وهو ما وصفه بأنه أمر بالغ الأهمية. وأكد روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى تحقيق الاستقرار في علاقتها مع بكين، مشيراً إلى أن الجانبين يدركان وجود ملفات لن يتفقا بشأنها، بما في ذلك مجالات التنافس. وأشار إلى أن هناك مجالات يمكننا العمل فيها معاً، وهذا سيكون أمراً رائعاً للعالم. لكن هناك أيضاً كثير من نقاط الاحتكاك والمنافسة. وشدد على ضرورة إدارة هذه الخلافات، مع الحفاظ في الوقت نفسه على العلاقة مع الصين، مؤكداً أن ما يخدم مصلحة الولايات المتحدة يجب أن يكون الأولوية دائماً. وفيما يتعلق بتايوان، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي: لا أستطيع التحدث عما سيحدث بعد 20 أو 30 عاماً. لكن ما يمكنني قوله هو أن موقفنا يتمثل في أننا لا نؤيد أي تغيير للوضع القائم حالياً هناك، ونعارض أي تغيير يُفرض بالقوة أو بالإكراه. ولفت إلى أن واشنطن أكدت هذا الموقف بوضوح خلال اجتماعاتها مع الجانب الصيني، لكنه لفت إلى أن بكين تتبنى وجهة نظر مختلفة تماماً، وأن هذه القضية تمثل بالنسبة لها ملفاً شديد الحساسية. وأوضح أن هذا الملف يتطلب توازناً دقيقاً، لأن أي صراع بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، سواء كان اقتصادياً أو عسكرياً، ستكون له تداعيات كارثية على البلدين والعالم بأسره، مؤكداً ضرورة إدارته بحذر. وشدد على أن الولايات المتحدة لا يمكنها التخلي عن مصالحها الوطنية أو التنازل عنها.