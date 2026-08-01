تشهد فنزويلا قبيل محادثات ترعاها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تهدف إلى الاتفاق على آلية وجدول زمني لإجراء انتخابات رئاسية جديدة، بعد ستة أشهر من اعتقال الرئيس السابق نيكولاس مادورو وتولي نائبته ديلسي رودريجيز السلطة.


وتسعى إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى إظهار التزامها بدعم الانتقال الديمقراطي، إلا أن المعارضة تواجه خلافات بشأن المشاركة في الحوار. إذ أعلنت زعيمة المعارضة ماريا كورينا ماتشادو، والمرشح الرئاسي السابق إدموندو جونزاليس، عدم مشاركتهما في المفاوضات، مع تأكيدهما عدم عرقلة أي مبادرة تحقق تقدماً حقيقياً.


في المقابل، يرفض متشددون من التيار «التشافيزي» الموالي للحكومة المفاوضات، ونظم بعضهم احتجاجات أحرقوا خلالها أعلام الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل. ورغم ذلك، يرى معارضون معتدلون أن وجود واشنطن يمنح المحادثات فرصة أكبر للنجاح مقارنة بجولات التفاوض السابقة التي انتهت بالفشل وأدت إلى تعميق الانقسام السياسي.


وقال المعارض هنريك كابريليس إن الفرق الأساسي هذه المرة هو الدور الأمريكي، معتبراً أن وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو يتبنى خطة تقوم على مراحل تنتهي بانتقال ديمقراطي.


في المقابل، أبدى الرئيس ترمب تحفظاً بشأن إجراء انتخابات قريبة، مشيراً إلى أن فنزويلا «ليست مستعدة بعد»، رغم إشادته بالإصلاحات الاقتصادية التي تقودها ديلسي رودريجيز، ولا سيما في قطاع النفط.


ويرى محللون أن الحكومة وافقت على الحوار استجابة لضغوط أمريكية، لكن استمرار المحادثات قد يواجه تحديات إذا طالبت واشنطن بإجراءات تمس مصالح المؤسسة الأمنية أو النخبة الحاكمة.


وكانت محاولات الوساطة السابقة، سواء من إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جو بايدن أو من حكومات البرازيل وكولومبيا والمكسيك، قد فشلت في التوصل إلى تسوية للأزمة الفنزويلية.


وسيترأس الوفد الحكومي خورخي رودريجيز، رئيس الجمعية الوطنية وشقيق ديلسي رودريجيز، بينما تقود وفد المعارضة دينورا فيجيرا. ومن أبرز القضايا المطروحة إطلاق سراح السجناء السياسيين المتبقين، الذين يبلغ عددهم 379 وفق منظمة «فور بينال»، إضافة إلى تشكيل هيئة انتخابية جديدة تضمن مشاركة حقيقية للمعارضة.


وتكشف هذه التطورات انقسامات واضحة داخل المعسكرين؛ إذ يرى مسؤولون حكوميون أن الحوار قد يسهم في تفكيك صفوف المعارضة، بينما تتمسك الحكومة بمطلب رفع العقوبات الأمريكية، في حين تؤكد شخصيات معارضة بارزة أنها ستدعم أي مسار يفضي إلى انتقال ديمقراطي حقيقي دون أن تكون طرفاً مباشراً في المفاوضات.